Toyota is the latest automaker to work with an electrical utility on ways to use EVs to aid the grid. The automaker on Thursday announced a pilot project with Texas-based utility Oncor for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows EVs to discharge power back into the grid. Other automakers and utilities have already expressed interest in V2G as a way to help smooth out swings in supply and demand, taking some strain off electricity-generating infrastructure.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO