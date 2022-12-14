Read full article on original website
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
qcnews.com
Report: Winter EV driving range varies widely by model
All electric cars experience some range loss in cold weather, but the amount varies widely by model, according to a new report from battery analysis firm Recurrent. The company, which produces battery health reports for used EVs, published a similar report last year. This time, though, it has more data, with model comparisons based on information from about 7,000 vehicles.
qcnews.com
Kia Sportage Hybrid: The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The Kia Sportage has been around in North America since 1995, but for its fifth generation, Kia made the 2023 Sportage Hybrid the best iteration of the popular compact crossover. With up to 43 mpg combined, a smooth powertrain, and loaded with features at a starting price below $30,000, the 2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid is one of five finalists to contend for The Car Connection Best Car To Buy 2023.
qcnews.com
Toyota starts to see how its EVs can aid the power grid
Toyota is the latest automaker to work with an electrical utility on ways to use EVs to aid the grid. The automaker on Thursday announced a pilot project with Texas-based utility Oncor for vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, which allows EVs to discharge power back into the grid. Other automakers and utilities have already expressed interest in V2G as a way to help smooth out swings in supply and demand, taking some strain off electricity-generating infrastructure.
qcnews.com
Data shows Tesla and Nissan are tops in EV reliability
Tesla and Nissan currently top Consumer Reports’ rankings for most-reliable EVs, although survey data still indicates EVs generally have more problems than other vehicle types. The Tesla Model 3 is now the second most reliable new EV available, according to CR. It was topped only by the Kia EV6,...
qcnews.com
Tesla reportedly claims its failure to deliver self-driving cars isn’t fraud
Tesla has come under fire once again for its controversially named Full Self-Driving driver-assist feature. Despite what the name alludes to, FSD doesn’t enable a car to drive on its own. The feature can handle certain situations but requires a driver to monitor things at all times and to always be ready to correct mistakes.
qcnews.com
In just five US metro areas, EVs could save 2,500 lives annually
Although EV advocates and drivers alike tend to focus on carbon emissions and the effect on climate and the atmosphere, a new Cornell University study highlights that choosing an EV is an investment in better local air quality. Published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the study looked...
qcnews.com
Cadillac Lyriq: Green Car Reports Best Car To Buy 2023 finalist
The Cadillac Lyriq signals the true start of a new era for GM, and for Cadillac. GM spent the first quarter of this decade talking big—restructuring itself around EVs, investing billions in batteries and the supply chain, and revamping manufacturing. And then in July 2022, thanks to an accelerated development push, Cadillac started delivering the Lyriq.
qcnews.com
Toyota boss explains reluctance to go all in on EVs
Although more and more major automakers are diving deep into the world of electric vehicles, Toyota continues to remain cautious. Toyota is among the world’s biggest automakers, and the most profitable, though it has dragged its feet in the area of EVs, preferring to focus on hybrids as its primary solution for reducing emissions.
