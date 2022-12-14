Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
qcnews.com
In just five US metro areas, EVs could save 2,500 lives annually
Although EV advocates and drivers alike tend to focus on carbon emissions and the effect on climate and the atmosphere, a new Cornell University study highlights that choosing an EV is an investment in better local air quality. Published in the journal Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, the study looked...
qcnews.com
More questions than answers as EU corruption scandal unfolds
BRUSSELS (AP) — No one answers the door or the phone at the offices of the two campaign groups linked to a cash-for-favors corruption scandal at the European Union’s parliament, allegedly involving Qatar. No light is visible inside. No Peace Without Justice (NPWJ), a pro-human rights and democracy...
Comments / 0