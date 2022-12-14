Read full article on original website
jacksonprogress-argus.com
10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals
New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
Recent rain and snow brought some relief to California's historic drought. It's still not enough
Winter in drought-stricken California is off to a fast start with a series of storms bringing a generous amount of rain and snow across Western states. And it's already starting to make a dent in California's drought conditions, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning. The barrage of rain and snow brought a tiny glimpse of hope for drought-weary residents, who in the past three years have been facing back-to-back historically dry years that triggered unprecedented water shortages and landscape-altering wildfires.
Hawaii authorities search for a medical transport aircraft they believe crashed with 3 people aboard
While search teams in Hawaii are looking for a medical transport aircraft officials believe crashed with three people aboard, the governor issued an emergency proclamation to bolster medical airlift services -- which he said are a critical need in the isolated island chain. The aircraft went missing off the coast...
Arizona man ticketed for driving in the HOV lane with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat
An Arizona man driving in the high-occupancy vehicle lane was ticketed after a police officer realized his passenger wasn't a person at all. It was an inflatable Grinch. The man was spotted by an Arizona state trooper last week, according to a Tuesday tweet from the Arizona Department of Public Safety.
Nebraska parts ways with Mickey Joseph, accused of domestic violence
Mickey Joseph, who served as interim coach of Nebraska for nine games this season, is no longer employed by the school after his arrest for felony domestic violence. The school said Friday that Joseph's separation date was Dec. 6. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave after his Nov. 30 arrest.
Arkansas police arrested a man and woman after the body of her 6-year-old son was found buried under a home
A man and woman in Arkansas have been arrested and face capital murder charges after the body of the woman's 6-year-old son was discovered beneath the floor of a home Friday night, according to the Arkansas State Police. The mother, 28-year-old Ashley Roland, and Nathan Bridges, 33, are being held...
