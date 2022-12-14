ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

jacksonprogress-argus.com

10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals

New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
NEW YORK STATE
Recent rain and snow brought some relief to California's historic drought. It's still not enough

Winter in drought-stricken California is off to a fast start with a series of storms bringing a generous amount of rain and snow across Western states. And it's already starting to make a dent in California's drought conditions, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning. The barrage of rain and snow brought a tiny glimpse of hope for drought-weary residents, who in the past three years have been facing back-to-back historically dry years that triggered unprecedented water shortages and landscape-altering wildfires.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Nebraska parts ways with Mickey Joseph, accused of domestic violence

Mickey Joseph, who served as interim coach of Nebraska for nine games this season, is no longer employed by the school after his arrest for felony domestic violence. The school said Friday that Joseph's separation date was Dec. 6. Nebraska placed Joseph on administrative leave after his Nov. 30 arrest.
NEBRASKA STATE

