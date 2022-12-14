ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Henry County Daily Herald

10 states have now banned the sale of cosmetics tested on animals

New York became the tenth state to ban the sale of cosmetics tested on animals after Gov. Kathy Hochul signed a measure into law Thursday evening. The law, known as the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act, prohibits the sale and manufacturing of cosmetics that have been tested on animals. It is slated to go into effect in January 2023.
NEW YORK STATE

