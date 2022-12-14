Read full article on original website
Japan inflation at 3.7% in November, highest since 1981
Prices in Japan rose at their fastest pace since 1981 in November, data showed Friday, fuelled in part by higher energy costs. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food costs, climbed 3.7 percent last month compared to a year earlier, data released by the internal affairs ministry showed.
News4Jax.com
US home sales fell in November, the 10th consecutive month
LOS ANGELES – The housing market slump deepened in November as sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed for the tenth consecutive month — the longest such stretch on records going back to 1999. Existing home sales fell 7.7% last month from October to a seasonally adjusted annual...
