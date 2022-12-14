ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Samsung Has Last-Minute Deals on Tech Gifts for the Holidays: Save On TVs, Galaxy Phones, and Appliances

By Rebecca Rovenstine
 8 days ago
Samsung's Top-Rated Cordless Stick Vacuum Drops to Lowest Price: Save 54% On The Jet 75

As the weather gets colder, we get inspired to overhaul our living spaces or tidy things up using a vacuum. We all know a great vacuum is essential for quick cleaning, and Samsung's End of Year Sale has the top-rated Jet 75 for 54% off right now. Convenient for cleaning for all types of surfaces, the Samsung Jet 75 Complete Cordless Stick Vacuum is on sale for an all-time low price of $300, which is even better than the Black Friday pricing we saw this year.
Coach Outlet's Holiday Sale Is Making The Season Merry — Get An Extra 20% Off Best-Selling Handbags

Coach Outlet is getting in the holiday spirit with their Merriest Sale offering double discounts on thousands of styles. For Coach Outlet's holiday sale, not only are stylish Coach bags, wallets, and more accessories up to 70% off, but now you can take an extra 20% off everything on sale. With designer deals this big, this is a sale you don't want to miss. Whether you're looking for a classic shoulder bag or a new winter coat, the Coach Outlet sale is offering unreal discounts on iconic Coach styles.

