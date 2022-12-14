ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deerfield, WI

Strong performance from the bench helps Deerfield boys basketball to a win against Poynette

By By Calahan Steed
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eqq1J_0jj9DZDv00

While Deerfield’s top scorers struggled with shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Demons got strong performances from their rotation players in a 62-58 win over Poynette at Deerfield High School.

Sophomore Ben Wetzel reached double figures for the first time this season with 11 points scored and five rebounds. Junior Landyn Christianson made three 3-pointers to score nine points off the bench.

The Demons shot 33% from the field, but dominated the boards, getting second and third chances against the Pumas. Deerfield grabbed 31 rebounds with seniors Cal Fisher and Tommy Lees each grabbing eight rebounds.

Fisher ended the game with 23 points, making 13-14 free throws and five field goals. Lees added nine points, junior Martin Kimmel recorded five points, senior Mason Betthauser scored four points and senior Klayten Bohn scored a point in the win.

Deerfield is 4-2 on the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge, WI
109
Followers
440
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983. Together they are the premier source for local news in the surrounding communities. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

 https://www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

Comments / 0

Community Policy