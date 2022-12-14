Strong performance from the bench helps Deerfield boys basketball to a win against Poynette

While Deerfield’s top scorers struggled with shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Demons got strong performances from their rotation players in a 62-58 win over Poynette at Deerfield High School.

Sophomore Ben Wetzel reached double figures for the first time this season with 11 points scored and five rebounds. Junior Landyn Christianson made three 3-pointers to score nine points off the bench.

The Demons shot 33% from the field, but dominated the boards, getting second and third chances against the Pumas. Deerfield grabbed 31 rebounds with seniors Cal Fisher and Tommy Lees each grabbing eight rebounds.

Fisher ended the game with 23 points, making 13-14 free throws and five field goals. Lees added nine points, junior Martin Kimmel recorded five points, senior Mason Betthauser scored four points and senior Klayten Bohn scored a point in the win.

Deerfield is 4-2 on the season.