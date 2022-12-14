NEW YORK – A New York Republican who won a U.S. House seat in November is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated parts of his life story. During his campaign, George Santos, 34, boasted impressive academic and professional credentials and portrayed himself as an embodiment of the American dream. After growing up in a working-class, immigrant family in Queens and getting a high school equivalency diploma, he said he had a lightning-fast rise in the world of finance, culminating in his participation in “landmark deals on Wall Street.”

