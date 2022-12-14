ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
click orlando

US economy grew 3.2% in Q3, an upgrade from earlier estimate

WASHINGTON – Shrugging off rampant inflation and rising interest rates, the U.S. economy grew at an unexpectedly strong 3.2% annual pace from July through September, the government reported Thursday in a healthy upgrade from its earlier estimate of third-quarter growth. The rise in gross domestic product — the economy's...
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Japan inflation at 3.7% in November, highest since 1981

Prices in Japan rose at their fastest pace since 1981 in November, data showed Friday, fuelled in part by higher energy costs. Core consumer prices, which exclude volatile fresh food costs, climbed 3.7 percent last month compared to a year earlier, data released by the internal affairs ministry showed.
click orlando

Asian markets follow Wall Street lower amid gloomy outlook

BEIJING – Global stock markets and Wall Street futures declined Tuesday amid gloom about weaker global economic growth as central banks raise interest rates to cool inflation. London and Frankfurt opened lower. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney retreated. Oil prices edged lower. Markets are sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve...
click orlando

Rep.-elect George Santos silent amid questions about resume

NEW YORK – A New York Republican who won a U.S. House seat in November is under pressure to explain himself amid evidence he fabricated parts of his life story. During his campaign, George Santos, 34, boasted impressive academic and professional credentials and portrayed himself as an embodiment of the American dream. After growing up in a working-class, immigrant family in Queens and getting a high school equivalency diploma, he said he had a lightning-fast rise in the world of finance, culminating in his participation in “landmark deals on Wall Street.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy