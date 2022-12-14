Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Abbott Appoints Community Bankers Curlee and Neill to School Land Board
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Brad Curlee and reappointed Michael A. Neill to the School Land Board for terms set to expire on August 29, 2023. The board manages the acquisition, sale and mineral leasing of the lands that comprise the Permanent School Fund, which contributes billions of dollars each year to public education in Texas.
