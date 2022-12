After making his major league debut for the Dodgers in 2021, left-hander Darien Núñez saw the cold business side of baseball in 2022 thanks to the timing of an injury. Núñez pitched in six games for the Dodgers in 2021 after making his major league debut in July. Despite only being in the majors for three months, Núñez was optioned four times by the Dodgers, riding the up-and-down journey between the majors and minors. He might have provided a good test of the limit of five options per season that began with the new collective bargaining agreement in 2022.

