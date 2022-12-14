Read full article on original website
3 REITs With Recent Dividend Hikes to Help Survive Market Volatility
Are you are planning to pour your hard-earned money into the real estate investment trust (REIT) sector, or have already invested in it? Then you must be worried about the recent 50 basis point hike in the benchmark interest rate this week by the Federal Reserve and the indication that the rates might be kept higher for an extended period of time.
Coca-Cola (KO) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO) closed at $62.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
Anavex Life Sciences Stock Could 5x Before 2025 -- Here's Why
Can a biotech stock that's down by about 40% in the last month have any chance of rallying to multiply in value by a factor of five over the next two years? Prospective investors looking for a big catch may be tempted to look to Anavex Life Sciences, (NASDAQ: AVXL) a clinical-stage drug developer making waves, thanks to recently disclosed data from one of its trials investigating a therapy for Alzheimer's disease.
KMI vs. WMB: Which High-Yielding Natural Gas Stock is Better?
Wall Street has a love/hate relationship with natural gas pipelines. Most investors hate the companies that operate them for ESG reasons. However, these are complicated times, so in this piece, I compared two pipeline stocks to see which is better. Ultimately, the appropriate views on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) and The...
Improve Your Retirement Income with These 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
Believe it or not, seniors fear running out of cash more than they fear dying. And retirees have good reason to be worried about making their assets last. People are living longer, so that money has to cover a longer period. Making matters worse, income generated using tried-and-true retirement planning approaches may not cover expenses these days. That means seniors must dip into principal to meet living expenses.
11.5% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 2 Consumer Staples Stocks
It should come as no surprise that nearly all investors -- from retail traders to those working at hedge funds -- closely follow the moves of Warren Buffett and his company, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B). After all, between 1965 and 2021 Berkshire's stock generated a compound annual gain...
Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why Veritiv (VRTV) is a Solid Choice
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk...
All You Need to Know About Esco Technologies (ESE) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
Esco Technologies (ESE) could be a solid choice for investors given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
3 Top Dividend Stocks for 2023
When novice investors are looking for ways to build wealth through the stock market, they can often overlook one of the most reliable methods: Buying shares of long-established quality companies that pay dividends, and reinvesting those payouts in more shares. It may not be as exciting as the hunt for...
WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (DTD) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA
In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DTD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.72, changing hands as low as $60.40 per share. WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DTD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Why Alphabet Is a No-Brainer Stock to Buy Before 2022 Ends
Like much of the tech sector, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has significantly underperformed the broad market this year. With just two weeks left to go in 2022, shares of the search giant are down 37% year-to-date as the company's growth has slowed, profits have fallen, and fears of a recession have mounted.
Is It Too Late to Buy Block Stock?
After hitting lows in October not seen since the onset of the pandemic, fintech all-star Block (NYSE: SQ) has rallied 11% higher, overcoming worries about the meltdown happening all across the cryptocurrency space. Yet shares of the payments leader are still down 62% in 2022, and there is the prospect...
Should You Buy Stocks If a Recession Is Coming in 2023? Here's What History Shows.
Fannie Mae expects a modest recession to begin in the first quarter of 2023, and 60% of the economists polled by Reuters think the U.S. economy will enter a recession sometime next year. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg think there's a 65% risk of a recession over the next 12 months.
NSA Breaks Above 6% Yield Territory
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Friday, shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $35.76 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 6% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. National Storage Affiliates Trust (Symbol: NSA) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Explode Higher in 2023
What goes up often comes down. However, what goes down can go back up as well. That's a common occurrence in the stock market, with its bull and bear cycles. Three Motley Fool contributors were asked to pick beaten-down stocks that they think could explode higher in 2023. Here's why they chose CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP), Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS).
Tompkins Financial Enters Oversold Territory
The DividendRank formula at Dividend Channel ranks a coverage universe of thousands of dividend stocks, according to a proprietary formula designed to identify those stocks that combine two important characteristics — strong fundamentals and a valuation that looks inexpensive. Tompkins Financial Corp (Symbol: TMP) presently has an above average rank, in the top 50% of the coverage universe, which suggests it is among the top most "interesting" ideas that merit further research by investors.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Moves -1.03%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER) closed at $25.97, marking a -1.03% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.1%. Heading into today, shares of the...
First Week of INCY February 2023 Options Trading
Investors in Incyte Corporation (Symbol: INCY) saw new options begin trading this week, for the February 2023 expiration. At Stock Options Channel, our YieldBoost formula has looked up and down the INCY options chain for the new February 2023 contracts and identified one put and one call contract of particular interest.
Oversold Conditions For JetBlue Airways (JBLU)
Legendary investor Warren Buffett advises to be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy when others are fearful. One way we can try to measure the level of fear in a given stock is through a technical analysis indicator called the Relative Strength Index, or RSI, which measures momentum on a scale of zero to 100. A stock is considered to be oversold if the RSI reading falls below 30.
Graphic Packaging Holding Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for GPK
In trading on Friday, shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (Symbol: GPK) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $21.47, changing hands as low as $21.16 per share. Graphic Packaging Holding Co shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GPK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
