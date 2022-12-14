UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.

UTICA, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO