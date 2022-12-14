Read full article on original website
Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man
HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
Cortland police ask residents near shooting to shelter in place
Update as of 7:40 p.m.: Tyshawn Pittman has been arrested, according to the Cortland Police Department. Cortland, N.Y .— Cortland police are asking residents near a shooting on Main Street to shelter in place Friday. The shooting took place in the area of Main and Port Watson streets in...
WKTV
New Hartford man has heart for the homeless
Felix LaBella, of New Hartford, could just write a check or contribute money toward his passion for helping the homeless. And he does. But he longs to give an even more precious commodity: his time.
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
Frankfort Police investigating stabbing at Utica Academy of Science
The Town of Frankfort Police has reported that a stabbing investigation is underway and are asking the public for help gathering information after an incident that occurred at the Utica Academy of Science Charter School.
Update on accused Cortland man who shot woman in neck and face
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has been arrested for his involvement in a shooting that happened in the 109 Main Street, Cortland on Friday, December 16, around 1:06 p.m., according to the Cortland Police Department. At the time of the shooting, a 30-year old woman who also lives on 109 Main Street called 911 […]
WKTV
Man dies following Utica shooting
A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City
Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
Man charged after gunfight with 5 other people that killed Fort Drum solider at July 4th party
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday for a gunfight among six people that killed a Fort Drum solider, police said. Nadir Gunn fired a handgun at a large party at 11:13 p.m. in the 300 block of Parkway Drive on July 4, police said in a criminal complaint filed in Syracuse city court.
Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days
Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
WATCH: Press conference on missing Schenectady teen
Schenectady Police Chief Eric Clifford will be holding a press conference at 2:30 p.m. in regard to missing 14-year-old, Samantha Humphrey. She was reported missing on November 27.
Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica
UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
Central NY communities rally to provide snow plows, equipment after fire destroys tiny village’s DPW
Camden, N.Y. — Just days before the snow storm hit this week, a fire ripped through the Camden village Department of Public Works building, destroying the structure and all of the equipment. That left the village of about 2,700 people with no snow plows to clear the roads. That’s...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Utica man faces life in prison & $1M fine for Cocaine conviction
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – On December 15th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man has pled guilty to possession of cocaine & a weapon. On Thursday, 35-year-old Edgar Tejada of Utica, NY, pled guilty to possession with the intent to...
Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack
No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
20-year-old man fatally shot in Utica
Utica, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man died after rushing to a Utica hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday, police said. Tirus Freeman, of Utica, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Thursday morning, according to a news release from Utica police.
Police investigating fatal Herkimer County head-on crash
Police are currently investigating a fatal head-on car accident that happened on State Route 5 in Schuyler on Tuesday. The crash took place around 6:51 p.m.
