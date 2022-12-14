ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Hartford, NY

Related
NEWS10 ABC

Two-car crash in Schuyler kills a Utica man

HERKIMER COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that a Utica man was killed in a fatal two-car crash that occurred in the Town of Schuyler on December 13th. Around 6:51 pm on Tuesday, troopers, and emergency responders with the Schuyler EMS, Kunkel Ambulance, and NYS Department of Transportation arrived on […]
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)

One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Man dies following Utica shooting

A man who was shot multiple times in Utica early Thursday morning died from his injuries. Police are investigating the case as a homicide. 20-year-old dies from injuries following shooting on Armory Drive. Utica police are investigating a homicide after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds at St. Elizabeth...
UTICA, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Police Now Investigating 3 Overnight Shootings in City

Police in Utica say they are investigating three shootings from overnight in the city, one of which is a homicide. The timeline began Wednesday night with a shooting in Oneida Square at 9:45 PM. A second shooting, a homicide, occurred at Adrian Terrace at 12:40 AM; and a third and a third, at 1:40 AM on the 1300 block of Mary Street. Police say none of the shootings appear to be related.
UTICA, NY
Daily Voice

Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days. Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.
ELBRIDGE, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica

UTICA, NY – Detectives with the Utica Police Department are investigating an overnight shooting death that took place on Armaroy drive. According to police, at around 12:15 am on Thursday, Utica Police Department officers were dispatched to 1736 Armory Drive regarding a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital via private vehicle prior to the police and EMT arrival. After learning the victim was no longer at the residence, several officers went to the hospital to await the victim’s arrival. Upon arrival, it was apparent that the victim had been shot multiple times, and despite every effort The post Man shot multiple times, killed overnight in Utica appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Utica man faces life in prison & $1M fine for Cocaine conviction

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – On December 15th, the United States Department of Justice Northern District of New York announced that a Utica man has pled guilty to possession of cocaine & a weapon. On Thursday, 35-year-old Edgar Tejada of Utica, NY, pled guilty to possession with the intent to...
UTICA, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Woman stabbed in hand in Syracuse this morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department responded to a stabbing incident in the early morning of December 15. At around 6:19 a.m. on Thursday, December 15, Officers responded to a stabbing call at the Eastwood Homes Apartments in Syracuse. When Officers arrived at the apartment located at 381 Fobes Avenue in Syracuse, they […]
SYRACUSE, NY
101.5 WPDH

Clunk! New York State Man Charged In Saucepan Attack

No compliments to the chef here. This might be a case where at least one person needs to lay off the sauce, so to speak. Offcials responded to an early morning phone call that brought them to an apartment in New York state recenlty. New York State police say a person ended up being taken to a nearby hospital after they were struck multiple times in the head. Police say one suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, a class D felony.
UNADILLA, NY
Syracuse.com

20-year-old man fatally shot in Utica

Utica, N.Y. -- A 20-year-old man died after rushing to a Utica hospital in a private vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds early Thursday, police said. Tirus Freeman, of Utica, was pronounced dead shortly after arriving to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Thursday morning, according to a news release from Utica police.
UTICA, NY

