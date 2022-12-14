Read full article on original website
Lift Bridge Gives Hazard Warning To Christmas Boat Leaving Duluth
It's amazing to see how many views the Duluth Harbor Cam gets on their videos of ships arriving and departing Duluth. This video was just posted, and it already has nearly 8,000 views at the time of this article. Recently, the vessel Philip R. Clark departed Duluth and traveled under...
Winter Outage Tips Offered As Thousands In Duluth Area Lost Power For Extended Time In Blizzard
Before the December blizzard rolled into the area, we were warned the long-duration storm had the potential to cause a lot of problems. This was due to how much moisture was involved with this storm, which would cause a lot of heavy, sticky snow to fall. Once strong winds were...
December 2022 Blizzard Enters History Books As Top-10 Two-Day Snowfall Event In Duluth
We've received a lot of snow, which isn't a surprise to anyone in the Northland. While it isn't done yet, snowfall totals have ranged between 20 to near 30 inches in places between Duluth and Grand Portage in the heaviest-hit areas along the Lake Superior North Shore. As of 9...
Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow
More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
Good Morning America Reporter Goes Live In Duluth
It has definitely been a very eventful week, especially in the weather world! A massive blizzard moved in Tuesday (December 13th) and snow continues to be dumped across the state as we speak. We have seen so much snow during this period that the storm itself has made history as...
Blatnik Bridge Replacement Plans Come Into Focus For Duluth + Superior Residents
It's still a ways off, but the plans are coming into focus. Twin Ports residents following the Blatnik Bridge replacement project got a better look at what the final design will most-likely look at during a public open house session held this week at the Superior Public Library. The public...
MnDOT Reminds Duluth Area Residents It’s Illegal To Push Or Pile Snow Onto Roads
The blizzard Northland residents were warned about last week has arrived and it's brought everything that was promised and more. This long-duration storm has already brought wet, heavy heart attack snow, strong winds, thundersnow, impressive snowfall totals and even falling sheets of ice. Once round one was over, many Northland...
WLSSD To Seek State Funding For Duluth Clarifier Renovation
You've seen them - even if you don't have an immediate idea of what they do. The tall, white "domes" that reside alongside of I-35 in Duluth, on the Western Lake Superior Sanitary District's campus. They're clarifiers and the hold and process millions of gallons of wastewater at the treatment...
Aerial Lift Bridge Operators Warn Of Falling Snow Hazard
What a week it has been! The Northland was hit with a pretty monster snowstorm that is still happening at the time of writing this Thursday (December 15th). So far, parts of the Northland have seen nearly two feet of snow and counting. The massive snowstorm closed many schools in...
Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December
There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
Cold Blast Expected Across Duluth Area Post Storm
Winter is officially here with a massive winter storm hitting the Northland. It is safe to say we will have a white Christmas in Duluth, whether you want one or not! However, the winter storm is just the first part of a long stretch of winter weather. Winter Storm Diaz...
Duluth Skywalk System Closing At 7 PM Wednesday Due To Weather
Members of the public that use the Duluth Skywalk System to get around the downtown area will have to navigate elsewhere Wednesday night. In a message to members of the downtown community, the organization Downtown Duluth shared news Wednesday afternoon that the city's skywalk system would be closed at 7 pm Wednesday due to the winter storm continuing to impact the area.
Duluth Transit Authority Running Emergency Mainline Service Only Thursday
As expected, the Northland took another pounding Wednesday night into Thursday, which officially makes this storm a Top 10 two-day snowfall event in Duluth. Driving around the Duluth area remains a challenge for many and the Duluth Transit Authority announced early Thursday morning they will continue to run their Emergency Mainline Service throughout the service day.
Did You Hear That? Thundersnow Rumbles Through Duluth Wednesday [VIDEO]
The Northland is getting a dose of heavy, wet snow; with Duluth and the North Shore getting pounded by the worst of the storm in the Northland Wednesday and Thursday. This is part of a large system that is impacting a huge part of the country. Seriously, it spans pretty much the entire north-south length of the United States!
DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event
Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
Life As A Plow Driver for Minnesota Department Of Transportation
Even the most hearty Northlander is keeping their fingers crossed that we don't get as much of the wet heavy snow that they are predicting, but with the white stuff knocking on the door, we are all at the mercy of the plow drivers who work tirelessly to make the roads as clear as possible for those people that have to get into work or travel.
Twin Ports Area School Closings, Delays, Other Weather Announcements
Fond du Lac Tribal and Community College - CLOSED 12/14. Superior Public & Parochial Schools - CLOSED 12/14. East Central School District - E-learning day 12/14. University of Wisconsin-Superior - Classes moved online 12/14. Willow River - E-learning day 12/14. Other Announcements. Bentleyville Tour of Lights - CLOSED 12/14. CHOICE...
Can You Deck Out Your Car With Christmas Lights In Minnesota?
Here's something you may not have thought of before: hanging Christmas lights in your car! Maybe you have thought about it. Maybe you haven't. Either way, do you know whether or not you legally can do so?. Christmas light displays, by the way, are not hard to come by here...
Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20
A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
Superior Mayor Jim Paine Issues Statement About Winter Storm
In true Twin Ports fashion, there is a monster storm headed our way. The Northland is looking at up to thirty inches of snow in some parts and as of Tuesday afternoon (December 13), the National Weather Service of Duluth has issued a blizzard warning for our area. Not only...
