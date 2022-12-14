ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Over 18,000 Power Outages In The Northland Due To Wet & Heavy Snow

More than 18,000 homes were without power in both Minnesota and Superior, WI as of Thursday morning thanks to the heavy and wet snow from the winter storm. Over the past two days, Minnesota and other areas got packed with snow from the winter storm. The current snowfall even was a history-maker. It entered the history books for as a top-10 two-day snow event in Duluth reaching a total of 21.4 inches.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Sorry Kids, Wisconsin Town Runs Out Of Snow Days By Mid December

There once was a time, not that long ago, when a snow day meant a free day for kids. I can still remember sitting in the kitchen listening to the radio and anxiously waiting for the radio DJ to announce my school's name on the closure list. My friends and I would rejoice, join up at a sledding hill, or go have a snowball fight. Snow days were something magical that didn't come around a lot for us, despite the fact that our winters were more brutal than they are now.
WISCONSIN STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth Skywalk System Closing At 7 PM Wednesday Due To Weather

Members of the public that use the Duluth Skywalk System to get around the downtown area will have to navigate elsewhere Wednesday night. In a message to members of the downtown community, the organization Downtown Duluth shared news Wednesday afternoon that the city's skywalk system would be closed at 7 pm Wednesday due to the winter storm continuing to impact the area.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

DECC Announces 2023 Cider North Event

Here's a way to get through the long and brutal winters of the Northland: a fun event highlighting one of our favorite brews! The DECC just announced a 2023 event highlighting some of the best ciders in the state. Earlier this month, the DECC announced that 'The Price Is Right...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Learn About The Central Entrance Redesign Project In Duluth, December 20

A major upcoming road construction project is about to get its first virtual meeting and the first-look at the plans for the Twin Ports community. The Minnesota Department of Transportation has scheduled an informational session for the planned Central Entrance Reconstruction Project on Tuesday, December 20 starting at 5:30 PM via a link on their website; that link is included below.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy