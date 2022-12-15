ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans vs. Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs: 6 Key Houston Starters OUT

By Aaron Wilson
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 5 days ago

Houston Texans will be missing several key players in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans will be playing without multiple key players for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium.

Texans rookie running back Dameon Pierce is out with a high-ankle sprain suffered against the Dallas Cowboys that's expected to sideline him for one to two games as it's not in the severe category after undergoing a magnetic resonance imaging exam Monday, according to league sources. Pierce leads all rookies with 939 rushing yards and has four touchdown runs.

Without Pierce, the Texans are expected to lean on Dare Ogunbowale and Rex Burkhead as their main two running backs. They could also elevate Royce Freeman or Gerrid Doaks from the practice squad.

Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to practice Thursday after not practicing Wednesday and missing games against the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns with a strained calf muscle.

But he's been ruled out,  Brandin Cooks, as has fellow wide receiver Nico Collins, who will be missing another game with a foot injury.

Also key: Texans rookie cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring) will miss a fifth consecutive game, as well Texans cornerback Steven Nelson (ankle).

The 1-11-1 Texans will go with Tremon Smith, who intercepted two passes against Dallas, and Desmond King with Tavierre Thomas as the primary nickel.

Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil missed practice due to a minor illness, but is expected to play Sunday. Tunsil has performed at a Pro Bowl level, shutting down Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons during a 27-23 loss.

Texans rookie offensive guard Kenyon Green (ankle) has now been ruled out for the game against the 10-3 Chiefs, who are a 12.5-point favorite.

