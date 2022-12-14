Michael "Mike" Ralph Sturm, 69, of Ashton, died December 16, 2022, at his home of natural causes. He was born November 30, 1953, to Ralph and Patricia Baker Sturm in Ashton, Idaho. He has two younger sisters - Teresa and Tami. He was married to Kristine Gardner on May 6, 1976, in St. Anthony, Idaho. They were blessed with two children, son Matthew and daughter Sidney. Mike graduated from North Fremont High School in 1972, and attended ISU VO-Tech in Pocatello, Idaho. He graduated from the Diesel Mechanic Program in 1973. He worked in St. Anthony at the Beddes Farm Center until 1977, then moved with his wife to his parent's farm in Grainville where he farmed with his father until 1985. He then purchased his own semi-truck and trailer and spent the rest of his life hauling farm commodities locally for Reinke Grain and local farmers, while helping his son on the farm. Mike was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Ralph Sturm; father-in-law, Anthony Gardner; mother-in-law, Crystal Gardner; sisters-in-law, Wana Bloom, Konie Pipes, Vickie Gardner, and Annette Bloom. He is survived by his wife, Kristine; son, Matthew and daughter-in-law, Samantha, and their daughter, Claire; daughter, Sidney and son-in-law, Eric, and their children, Lily and Michael Joseph "MJ"; his mother, Pat Sturm; and sisters, Teresa (Kent Smith) Sturm and Tami (Rick) Lords. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 21, at the Ashton 4th Ward Chapel with Bishop Steven Reynolds officiating. The family will receive friends that morning from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church prior to services. Interment will be in the Squirrel Cemetery under the direction of Baxter Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent online to the family at www.baxterfh.com. Mike 11/30/1953 - 12/16/2022Sturm.

