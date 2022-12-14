Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Speculation on Who Portrayed Uncle Howdy During WWE SmackDown Angle
Uncle Howdy came to life on last night’s WWE SmackDown as the feud between LA Knight and Bray Wyatt continued. Howdy remains a trending topic on social media today. There’s no word yet on who portrayed Howdy on SmackDown, but the main speculation is that this is Wyatt’s brother Bo Dallas. It should be noted that this has not been confirmed, but Dallas was expected to be involved in the Wyatt storyline going back a few months ago.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kevin Nash Shares What He Thinks WCW’s Biggest Problem Was
When Kevin Nash was chosen to serve as the WCW’s booker, the big man came prepared. On AdFreeShows, Nash recently did a live watch-along of his illustrious Starrcade 1998 battle versus Bill Goldberg. Nash won the bout, ending Goldberg’s winning streak thanks to Scott Hall’s use of a cattle prod. t helped lay the foundation for the infamous “finger poke of doom” a week later.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Snoop Dogg Loses Custom WWE Golden Title, WWE Comments
The hip-hop legend announced on his personal Instagram that he has lost his custom gold WWE championship, which he brought with him on his latest tour. The D-O double-G writes, “This #WWEGoldenTitle is just perfect. I brought it out on The Holidaze of Blaze Tour to show the fans how dope it is but it came up missin!!! I NEED it 911 ASAP before #WrestleMania in Hollywood so if y’all see it, let me know!”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Cornette Knocks Wiliam Regal For Destroying His Credibility In AEW Segment
William Regal is leaving AEW, and he’s on his way back to WWE as he wants to be in WWE and work with his son, Charlie Dempsey, in NXT. Regal recently defended his behavior in storyline about helping MJF beat Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Title. Regal stated that he was no longer required by the BCC in a backstage pre-recorded video interview and was trying to teach them one more lesson. This was done to write him off television.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jon Moxley Apparently Almost Loses His Ear on Tonight’s AEW Rampage
Jon Moxley apparently suffers an ear injury on tonight’s taped AEW Rampage. Moxley will wrestle Sammy Guevara in tonight’s Rampage opener. Renee Paquette took to Twitter to plug the match and noted how her husband almost lost his ear. “Since I had to live through the trauma, I...
Look: Tiger Woods' Ex-Wife Is Dating Another Athlete
Tiger Woods' ex-wife, Elin, got a special shoutout on NBC's broadcast on Saturday afternoon. Both Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods shouted out Elin for giving birth to a bay earlier this week. Tiger and Elin had two children together during their marriage. "Before the round started, Tiger asked NBC/Peacock to...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Announces Becky Lynch’s First Singles Match Since SummerSlam
Becky Lynch is set to wrestle her first singles match since WWE SummerSlam as she faces Bayley on Monday’s RAW. Bayley and Lynch have feuded since Bayley returned with Damage CTRL at WWE SummerSlam in late July, right before Lynch went on the shelf with a shoulder injury. Lynch returned last month to help her team defeat Team Damage CTRL in War Games at WWE Survivor Series. Then Bayley cost Lynch a Triple Threat match against Nikki Cross and winner Alexa Bliss on the December 5 RAW. The winner was to face Bayley on this week’s RAW to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. This past Monday’s RAW saw Lynch attack WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY during Bliss vs. Bayley, which led to Bliss getting the win to earn the future title shot from Belair.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Tag Team Matchup Announced For Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced on Twitter that the Judgement Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest) will be taking on the Street Profits on tomorrow’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Priest took to Twitter to promote the matchup writing, “Just heard the news! Tomorrow night, the Profits get cooked by #TheJudgmentDay.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Diamond Dallas Page Discusses His Experience Working On The Film “The Devil’s Rejects”
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW heavyweight champion Diamond Dallas Page recently joined Comingsoon.net for an in-depth conversation about film, which included the Master of the Diamond Cutter discussing his work on the hit Rob Zombie horror movie, The Devil’s Rejects. Check out what Page had to say on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Apollo Crews Believes He Has Made The Most Out Of His Latest Opportunity In NXT
WWE star and former Intercontinental champion Apollo Crews recently joined the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, where Crews discussed his return to NXT, how he believes he’s made the most out of the opportunity, and whether he would like to stay on the brand or return to the main roster. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rumor Killer On Goldberg Signing A New Contract With WWE
News recently surfaced stating that WWE Hall of Famer and former two-time Universal champion Bill Goldberg had signed an extension with the company, with the report specifying that Goldberg would be wrestling at least five matches, mostly at big events/Saudi shows, against new talents. However, that no longer seems to be the case.
wrestlingheadlines.com
List Of Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events
WWE Raw – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI – 6,902 sold. AEW Dynamite – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas – 4,978 sold. WWE SmackDown – Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL– 12,369 sold.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Hulk Hogan Opens Up On His Friendship With Sean Waltman
The NWO, a stable that included Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, was created in the middle of the 1990s in WCW. Although Hogan, Nash, and Hall were the faction’s founding members, many more wrestlers passed through the group during the course of its existence. Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, formerly...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sting Looks Back On Disastrous WCW Starrcade 1997 Main Event With Hulk Hogan: “I Don’t Know What Happened”
The Icon Sting recently spoke with The K&C Masterpiece about a wide range of topics, which included the Stinger reflecting on his infamous world title matchup against Hulk Hogan from WCW’s 1997 Starrcade pay-per-view, an event that had built up a match between the two for an entire year, but then underdelivered for fans.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Says Jason Jordan Helped Produce Recent Birthday Segment, Reveals Gift Jordan Got Him For His Birthday
On the latest edition of the Kurt Angle Show the Olympic Hero discussed his recent return to WWE, where the company honored Angle and celebrated his birthday in a segment that was produced by Angle’s on-screen son, Jason Jordan. Check out his thoughts on the segment in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Michael Cole Says Pat McAfee Reinvigorated His Love For The Wrestling Business, Talks McAfee’s WrestleMania 38 Match
Pat McAfee was recently named Sports Media Person of the Year by The Athletic, crediting his work in WWE as well as his hit podcast the Pat McAfee show as key reasons. In The Athletic’s story they interviewed longtime WWE play-by-play man Michael Cole, who gave his thoughts on working alongside McAfee, and how much he enjoyed seeing him compete at this year’s WrestleMania 38 premium live event.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Preview For Today’s NWA USA Episode
The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the matches for today’s episode of their NWA USA series. NWA Power will air at Noon ET on FITE and YouTube. Here is the synopsis for the episode:. Taya Valkyrie vs. La Rosa Negra. Mercurio vs. Joe Alonzo. Ashley D’Ambrose and Max The...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Action Andretti Discusses His Star Making Performance Against Chris Jericho From AEW Winter Is Coming
New AEW signee Action Andretti was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio to discuss his massive upset victory over Chris Jericho from this past Wednesday’s Winter Is Coming television special. Andretti says he has received a ton of love over the last few days, adding that getting to work with a legend like Jericho has him feeling eternally grateful. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Spoiler on Another Match for the Final WWE SmackDown of 2022
The second match has been confirmed for the final WWE SmackDown of 2022. It was revealed during last night’s SmackDown tapings to air next Friday that Sheamus vs. Solo Sikoa will take place during the live SmackDown on December 30. The bout was announced during an in-ring promo by Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Vince McMahon Wasn’t a Fan Of Ric Flair’s Promos
The most recent episode of Bruce Prichard’s Something to Wrestle with Bruce centered on WWE Armageddon 2002, when Flair was promoted to co-owner of WWE in storyline. According to Prichard, Vince McMahon preferred a different version of the iconic performer during this time. “I don’t think he was a...
Comments / 0