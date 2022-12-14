ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apply now: Research and Innovation Postdoctoral Scholar program

Current Virginia Tech postdoctoral associates are encouraged to apply to the inaugural Research and Innovation Postdoctoral Scholar program. Selected postdocs will join the incoming Presidential Postdoctoral Fellows in a year-long, immersive experience designed to build valuable skills through professional development and networks, have a positive impact on the university and local community, pursue independent funding through federal agencies or foundations, and launch successful careers.
