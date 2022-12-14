Current Virginia Tech postdoctoral associates are encouraged to apply to the inaugural Research and Innovation Postdoctoral Scholar program. Selected postdocs will join the incoming Presidential Postdoctoral Fellows in a year-long, immersive experience designed to build valuable skills through professional development and networks, have a positive impact on the university and local community, pursue independent funding through federal agencies or foundations, and launch successful careers.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO