Timed entry is returning to Rocky Mountain National Park for the fourth year in a row, but with some changes. Starting in late May, visitors can reserve one permit for Bear Lake Road Corridor which gives them access to the entire park. A second permit excludes Bear Lake Road Corridor but covers the rest of the park. Reservations can be made starting May 1 for visits between May 26 and June 30. Reservations will go on sale on the first of each month for the following month though 40% of all reservations can be made available the day prior at 5 p.m. A valid parks pass is still required to enter the park. RMNP officials said the goal of timed entry to spread out visitation and minimize traffic congestion and parking woes in one of the busiest national parks in the U.S.

4 HOURS AGO