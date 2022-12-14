Read full article on original website
Largest outbreak of avian flu in CO history killing raptors
It’s the largest outbreak of bird flu the state has ever seen, and now, it’s claiming the lives of the endangered bald eagle as well as hawks, owls, and snow geese. The Coloradoan reports the Rocky Mountain Raptor Program in Fort Collins said it’s seen 13 positive cases of bird flu just this past month in raptors, and there’s nothing that can be done to save the birds. With more than 200 pair of nesting bald eagles in Colorado, the state is concerned more deaths are coming this winter. The bird flu also led to the killings of more than 4.5 million chickens, most of them in Weld County. For the full story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
Timed entry returning to Rocky Mountain Nat’l Park with changes
Timed entry is returning to Rocky Mountain National Park for the fourth year in a row, but with some changes. Starting in late May, visitors can reserve one permit for Bear Lake Road Corridor which gives them access to the entire park. A second permit excludes Bear Lake Road Corridor but covers the rest of the park. Reservations can be made starting May 1 for visits between May 26 and June 30. Reservations will go on sale on the first of each month for the following month though 40% of all reservations can be made available the day prior at 5 p.m. A valid parks pass is still required to enter the park. RMNP officials said the goal of timed entry to spread out visitation and minimize traffic congestion and parking woes in one of the busiest national parks in the U.S.
