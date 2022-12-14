As a little girl, she wanted to write about history, or at least the first draft of it we called journalism. But along the way, she wound up making history herself, becoming one of the first Black students to integrate the University of Georgia, bhe first Black reporter for The New Yorker's Talk of the Town section, the first to open a Harlem bureau for The New York Times and on and on in a half-century-long career in print and broadcast that took her all over the country and to many parts of the world. Now, Charlayne Hunter-Gault has gathered many of those pieces in a new collection called "My People: Five Decades Of Writing About Black Lives." And she is with us now to tell us more about it. Well, hello there, Queen. Thank you so much for talking with us.

