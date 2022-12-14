Read full article on original website
NPR
Why Meghan and Harry's marriage story is resonating with people
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin talks with psychologist Sarah Gaither about the outside pressures of being in an interracial marriage and why people are relating to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story.
NPR
Tracing America's plunge into an opioid crisis
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Nick Miroff about his new series for The Washington Post focused on the opioid crisis and fentanyl.
NPR
How a recent wave of anti-Semitism is affecting Jewish teens
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Sarah McCammon speaks with a group of Jewish teenagers amid a particularly dark year for anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S.: Hannah Rubin, Ben Fitzpayne, and Jaia Wilensky.
NPR
Emeli Sande on her latest album 'Let's Say For Instance'
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ayesha Roscoe speaks with singer Emeli Sande about her latest album, "Let's Say For Instance."
NPR
Consider This from NPR
PAUL GIAMATTI: (As Miles) Let me show you how this is done. Hold the glass up and examine the wine against the light. You're looking for color and clarity. Now stick your nose in it. Maybe some strawberry. Oh, there's just a flutter of, like, a nutty Edam cheese. UNIDENTIFIED...
NPR
Try these easy Hanukkah recipes
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks to dessert lover and cookbook author Claire Saffitz about her favorite beginner-friendly recipes that you can prepare for Hanukkah.
NPR
China's COVID-19 surge
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Helen-Ann Smith, Asia correspondent for Sky News, about the growing wave of COVID-19 in China. China's strict COVID policies have been in the news after they sparked some of the largest demonstrations there in memory. But now a very different story - analysts say the country is facing an explosion of COVID cases and could see as many as 1 million deaths from the virus by the end of next year. That's according to projections from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. Experts are warning the country is about to experience the largest COVID surge in the world, with as many as 800 million cases over the next few months. It's a stunning turnaround for a country that, until a few weeks ago, was following a strict zero-COVID policy.
NPR
Charlayne Hunter-Gault talks new book 'My People'
As a little girl, she wanted to write about history, or at least the first draft of it we called journalism. But along the way, she wound up making history herself, becoming one of the first Black students to integrate the University of Georgia, bhe first Black reporter for The New Yorker's Talk of the Town section, the first to open a Harlem bureau for The New York Times and on and on in a half-century-long career in print and broadcast that took her all over the country and to many parts of the world. Now, Charlayne Hunter-Gault has gathered many of those pieces in a new collection called "My People: Five Decades Of Writing About Black Lives." And she is with us now to tell us more about it. Well, hello there, Queen. Thank you so much for talking with us.
NPR
NPR staff recommend the fiction books we love
Audio will be available later today. NPR staff recommend four novels from our Books We Love list: "A Merry Little Meet Cute," "The Complicated Calculus (and Cows) of Carl Paulsen," "The Devil Takes You Home," and "Lapvona."
NPR
China is facing what could be the world's biggest COVID surge yet
Three years into the COVID pandemic, the world could be on the cusp of the biggest outbreak yet - in China. It's a stunning turn for a country that until just a few weeks ago was trying for zero transmission. Up to 800 million people in China could be infected in the next several months. That might set off more political protests in the country and rattle an already uncertain global economy.
NPR
Congolese rumba maestro Fally Ipupa on his new album 'Formule 7'
FALLY IPUPA: (Singing in non-English language). RASCOE: That's "Formule 7," the title track from Fally Ipupa's latest album. And he joins us now from Paris. Welcome to the program. IPUPA: Yes, thank you. RASCOE: So you've been making music for more than two decades. And you have a lot of...
NPR
What a classic '50s Western can teach us about the Hollywood Blacklist
This is FRESH AIR. I am Dave Davies, in for Terry Gross. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the 1952 classic Western "High Noon." We're going to hear about the film and its relationship with the Hollywood blacklist and the investigation of the House Un-American Activities Committee. We're going to listen to Terry's 2017 interview with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former Washington Post reporter Glenn Frankel, who wrote the book "High Noon" about the blacklist and the making of the film.
NPR
Elon Musk suspends — then restores — the Twitter accounts of several journalists
There are new developments in the ongoing saga of Elon Musk and Twitter. You will remember that Musk, the tech billionaire, finalized his purchase of the social media platform in October and since then has made a lot of dramatic moves, including dissolving the board, firing top executives and thousands of staff and reinstating people previously banned for bad behavior. But earlier this week, Musk was the one doing the banning.
NPR
Are sanctions on Russia working?
The international sanctions imposed on Russia since its invasion of Ukraine are unprecedented, yet the war continues. So are these efforts to damage the Russian economy working? NPR's Jackie Northam reports there are signs they are. JACKIE NORTHAM, BYLINE: The Russian sanctions are wide-ranging, targeting individuals, businesses, imports, exports and...
NPR
These are the humanitarian crises expected to worsen in 2023
NPR's Scott Simon speaks to David Miliband, president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee, about the group's watchlist of humanitarian crises for the coming year. This time of year is often felt as a season of hope. But there are persisting problems all across the planet and millions of people endangered by hunger, by climate destruction, and threats to democracy and freedom. The International Rescue Committee released its watchlist this week of crises that are expected to worsen and to which attention must be paid. David Miliband, president and CEO of the IRC, who, of course, is a former British foreign secretary, joins us from New York. David, thanks so much for being with us.
NPR
In Japan, longtime restrictions are lifted to allow a major defense buildup
The policy change is widely seen as a major step toward rearming Japan more than seven decades after its demilitarization after World War II. Japan's government today announced plans to acquire weapons that can strike other nations. Japan has avoided doing that since the end of World War II. Its post-war constitution forbids the nation from waging war. This is a major shift for Japan, for the region and for Japan's ally, the U.S. Here to discuss it with us is NPR's Anthony Kuhn, who's been in Japan reporting on this issue this week. He joins us now from Seoul. Hey, Anthony.
NPR
If you speed, you may get a ticket. How about a warning and an onion instead?
THURL RAVENSCROFT: (Singing) You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch. Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Typically, if you speed, you get a ticket. How about a warning and a smelly onion instead? Colonel Lou Caputo of Florida's Monroe County Sheriff's Office has been handing them out for 20 years. Dressed as the Grinch, he reminds drivers that school zones still work during the holidays. Driving less than 5 miles per hour over the speed limit gets you an onion. Faster and the Grinch will seem as charming as an eel when he gives you that ticket as you sit behind the wheel. It's MORNING EDITION.
NPR
Nurses, railroad engineers and postal workers are striking in the U.K.
The United Kingdom is contending with a series of labor strikes. Nurses, rail engineers, postal workers - they've all walked off the job. More strikes are scheduled for next week and over Christmas. Reporter Willem Marx is based in London and joins us. Willem, thanks so much for being with us.
