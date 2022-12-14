CHICAGO — Thunderous boos became deafening cheers in an instant. All it took was Derrick Rose getting off the Knicks bench and walking to the scorer’s table. Bulls fans suddenly forgot about the blowout and gave their one-time franchise player a series of ovations. “To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said after the Knicks won their sixth straight, 114-91, at the United Center. Rose was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after an ugly loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3, replaced by young guard Miles McBride. But...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO