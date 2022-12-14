ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks

The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
InsideTheHeat

Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Knicks’ Derrick Rose greeted with ‘unreal’ love by Bulls fans

CHICAGO — Thunderous boos became deafening cheers in an instant.  All it took was Derrick Rose getting off the Knicks bench and walking to the scorer’s table. Bulls fans suddenly forgot about the blowout and gave their one-time franchise player a series of ovations.  “To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said after the Knicks won their sixth straight, 114-91, at the United Center.  Rose was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after an ugly loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3, replaced by young guard Miles McBride. But...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history

Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks

Cedi Osman might be having one of the most underrated seasons of any Cavs player. He's been a little inconsistent but when he's knocking down shots, Osman can be one of the biggest contributors off the bench. He's connecting on 45 percent of his shots from the field while averaging...
CLEVELAND, OH

