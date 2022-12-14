Read full article on original website
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
Ja Morant had a perfect response to Charles Barkley's criticism of him for not getting his teammates involved more on offense
Barkley outlined steps he believed Morant needed to take to improve as a player, and sure enough, Morant's recent play indicates that he has taken Barkley's comments to heart
Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks
The Memphis Grizzlies had some fun (perhaps a little too much fun) at the Milwaukee Bucks’ expense during their game this week. The Grizzlies turned the Bucks into pudding on Thursday night, humiliating them in Memphis by the final of 142-101. Ja Morant led the charge with a 25-10-10 triple-double while seven other Grizzlies also... The post Grizzlies players pulled disrespectful move during blowout win over Bucks appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dwyane Wade Thinks LeBron James Has Strong Interest In Passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James already holds plenty of NBA records and will likely end his career with more. Ranking them is almost impossible but close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade knows which one James will cherish the most. In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Wade said he thinks passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on the NBA's all-time scoring list would rank No. 1 for James.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
Michael Jordan had epic battles with fellow Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler. However, the Chicago Bulls' superstar didn't think the Trail Blazers' shooting guard was ever on his level. “Clyde was a threat. I’m not saying he wasn’t a threat, but me being compared to him, I took offense to...
James Harden Reveals True Reason For Nets Trade
James Harden gave very candid answers about getting traded from the Nets to the 76ers.
Kyrie Irving Does It Again... In Nike Shoes
Kyrie Irving made a game-winning shot while wearing his old Nike shoes.
Knicks’ Derrick Rose greeted with ‘unreal’ love by Bulls fans
CHICAGO — Thunderous boos became deafening cheers in an instant. All it took was Derrick Rose getting off the Knicks bench and walking to the scorer’s table. Bulls fans suddenly forgot about the blowout and gave their one-time franchise player a series of ovations. “To come here and to see all the love and receive all the love that we got, it was unreal,” Rose said after the Knicks won their sixth straight, 114-91, at the United Center. Rose was dropped from coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation after an ugly loss to the Mavericks on Dec. 3, replaced by young guard Miles McBride. But...
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Kyrie Irving assists Howard University student in need
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving donated $22,000 to help a Howard University student cover her tuition.
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history
Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
Lakers share injury status update on Anthony Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday shared an update on the status of Anthony Davis. Davis has been listed as out for the Lakers’ game on Sunday against the Washington Wizards. Davis is undergoing further evaluation of his right foot. Davis got hurt in the Lakers’ 126-108 win over...
Some NBA free agents reportedly scared off by issue with New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have struggled for years to land the top NBA free agents every summer. While they finally
Cedi Osman Sets Cavs History Against Mavericks
Cedi Osman might be having one of the most underrated seasons of any Cavs player. He's been a little inconsistent but when he's knocking down shots, Osman can be one of the biggest contributors off the bench. He's connecting on 45 percent of his shots from the field while averaging...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Tormented By Bungled Free Throws
L.A. came roaring back against the Celtics Tuesday in regulation.. but collapsed late.
Brian Windhorst Tells Danny Green to His Face That He Might Be Traded
Brian Windhorst told Danny Green live on-air that he might be traded.
