FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Drunk investment banker arrested after slugging MTA worker in face: officials
A drunken investment banker slugged a female transit worker at a Brooklyn subway station — before she gave him a black eye with her lunch bag and coworkers cornered him for cops, officials said Sunday. Well-heeled suspect Jean-Francois Coste, 53, was in the Stillwell Avenue station on Coney Island around 12:15 a.m. when he punched the 56-year-old train operator, cops said. Tanya McCray, 56, had been starting her shift and just leaving the “crew room” on the public mezzanine at the station when Coste – a senior equity analyst at Tocqueville Asset Management – tried to get inside, a TWU Local 100 spokesman...
talkofthesound.com
OPERATION CAT SCRATCH: New Rochelle PD to Offer Catalytic Convertor Serial Number Etching
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 17, 2022) — The New Rochelle Police Department, in its continued effort in combating the rising trend of Catalytic Convertor thefts throughout the County, is launching Operation “Cat Scratch”. Increased patrols and targeted efforts have resulted in several arrests, and “Cat Scratch” is...
Ex-state parole honcho Carol Shapiro who voted to free cop killer backs anti-victim bill: PBA
A police union and a murdered cop’s widow are blasting a former state parole commissioner who once helped release a cop killer and now backs an Albany bill giving crime victims less of a voice in the release process. Carol Shapiro, a criminal justice activist and social worker who resigned from the state parole board in 2019 after two years, testified on Dec. 7 in Albany in support of the “Fair & Timely Parole Act.” Before a convicted felon is released on parole or ordered to stay in prison, the criminal’s victims are given a chance to speak before — or...
hudsontv.com
27 Arrested in Hudson County Warrant Sweep, Charged with Wide Range of Offenses
The Hudson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 people during a county-wide warrant sweep as part of their December Operation. Among those arrested were individuals charged with sexual assault, aggravated assault, robbery, resisting arrest, burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, unlawful possession of a weapon, criminal attempt, distribution, possession of controlled substances, stalking, and being a fugitive from justice. Sheriff Frank X. Schillari praised the officers who conducted the operation and emphasized that breaking the law will not be tolerated in Hudson County. A full list of the suspects and their charges is provided in the original statement.
2 MTA employees assaulted at Times Square subway station
Two MTA workers were assaulted in a random attack at a Times Square subway station Sunday morning, police said.
Two NYPD recruits suspended after tryst in police academy bathroom: sources
It’s “Police Academy” — the X-rated version! Two NYPD recruits were suspended Friday after they were caught having sex in a bathroom at the department’s training academy in Queens, sources told The Post. Fellow recruits caught the lovers in the bathroom stall, sources said. The couple, who were said to be in an ongoing relationship, were identified as Javon Latibeaudiere, 26, and Madelin Ramirez Solano, 21. They joined the department in July and were both assigned to the day tour, sources said. The Post spotted Latibeaudiere leaving Solano’s Bronx home around 10 a.m. Saturday. “I am not supposed to talk about it,” he said when asked what...
yonkerstimes.com
“Who is Advising Slater, the Town Board and Police Chief Noble on the Illegal, Forcible Eviction of RC Recreation Development?”
Editor’s Note: According to Larry Nussbaum, President of RC Recreation Development, Supervisor Matt Slater and Yonkers Police Chief Robert Noble threatened his arrest when they arrived to remove him from the Par 3 golf course without a court order or eviction notice. Nussbaum writes,. Quotes directly from the Yorktown...
2 ex-Hudson Valley corrections workers charged in connection to 2020 inmate assault
Ex-corrections officer Taj Everly, of Cortlandt Manor, is accused of assaulting inmate Damian Williams in May.
talkofthesound.com
NOT STELLA: I was trapped in an elevator in downtown New Rochelle; No one called 911
NEW ROCHELLE, NY (December 17, 2022) — I left my apartment on the 10th floor of The Stella abruptly this afternoon to go downstairs to help my daughter with her luggage on a day she came for a holiday visit. I was expecting a quick trip down and up so did not take my phone. That proved to be highly unfortunate.
3 Rikers corrections officers fired for drinking on the job
Three corrections officers at Rikers were fired after they were caught drinking on the job while working at the Manhattan Detention Center, the Department of Correction said on Saturday.
jcitytimes.com
Sixteen Jersey City Residents Arrested in Warrant Sweep
Sixteen Jersey City residents were arrested during a county-wide warrant sweep this month. Led by Hudson County Sheriff Frank X. Schillari, the “December Operation” resulted in the arrests of 27 people in total. Warrants are issued when a defendant in a criminal proceeding fails to appear for a...
New law in New Jersey targets "porch pirates"
EDISON, N.J. -- Many of us have been victim of thieves swiping packages delivered our homes, and with Christmas around the corner, police say the crime dubbed "porch piracy" is on the rise.It's so bad New Jersey has a new law targeting these porch crooks.You've seen the doorbell camera videos showing porch pirates snatching packages from the front doors of homes.It happened to Andre Restrepo; a crook stole expensive sneakers left outside his home."Right now, it's hard-earned money and I feel like it's disrespectful. And at the end of the day, we pay for the service, for it to...
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month.
norwoodnews.org
Jerome Park: Search for Missing DeWitt Clinton High School Employee
According to a New Rochelle police captain, multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a New Rochelle man and longtime janitor employed at DeWitt Clinton High School, located in the Jerome Park section of The Bronx, who disappeared without a trace nearly one month ago. According to two fliers circulated...
No other city on the planet produces more garbage than New York.
Every year, New York City produces over 14 million tons of trash. Much of this garbage is disposed of in landfills or incinerators, or it pollutes our streets and waterways. The nearly 10,000-strong municipal Department of Sanitation (DOS) handles private waste, including that in the 23,000 street corner trash cans. The DOS has other jobs, such as street cleaning, but the majority of its employees are occupied with garbage disposal.
yonkerstimes.com
Bronx Man Busted with 17 Pounds of Fentanyl
An indictment filed by the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor charges ERIC HOOKS in connection with the seizure of approximately 8 kilograms of powdered fentanyl (over 17 pounds) and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills allegedly containing fentanyl from a vehicle and an apartment in the Bronx. Bridget G. Brennan,...
Carjacking at Yonkers gas station ends with crash on George Washington Bridge ramp
Police say three men assaulted the owner of a pickup truck at the BP station in Yonkers and pointed a gun at him before making off with his vehicle.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
Detectives On Long Island Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police
Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said.On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been m…
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
