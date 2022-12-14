ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NH

manchesterinklink.com

New liquor store to open in Derry

DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Several people displaced after fire in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
NASHUA, NH
NECN

One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston

There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
BOSTON, MA
aroundconcord.com

Brooms and stones: The art of curling finds traction in Plymouth

It’s early October, one of the prime times of the year for sports fans: football season is underway, the MLB postseason is about to begin and basketball and hockey seasons are on the horizon. But at the ice rink at Plymouth State University, 32 men and women, ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s slide across the ice lightly tossing stones, ferociously sweeping the frozen surface and loudly calling out directions.
PLYMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
MANCHESTER, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

New Cafe and Bakery With Handcrafted Food Opening in New Hampshire

Let the drooling begin. It's always a wonderful sight when a new locally owned small business arrives on the scene. In this case, you can add a welcome smell and taste as well. The second you walk through their doors at 100 First Street in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, your taste buds will start dancing, because you can't help but close your eyes and take in the delicious smells.
DOVER, NH
themainewire.com

Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland

Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
MANCHESTER, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park

A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
DOVER, NH
WCVB

Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event

BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Proposed school start time changes

WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WILMINGTON, MA
WMUR.com

Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
MANCHESTER, NH
Q97.9

A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again

Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
BERWICK, ME
tewksburycarnation.org

Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment

Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
TEWKSBURY, MA
WMUR.com

Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run

LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
LONDONDERRY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

There's a new therapy dog in town

LACONIA — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Laconia Rehabilitation Center has had to forgo therapy dogs — until now. The rehabilitation center primarily caters to elders in need of recovery from surgery before returning home, but also has long-term residents.
LACONIA, NH

