FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Granite YMCA Named 2022 Community Tennis Association of the YearSusanna FierGoffstown, NH
Grandfather dives into lake on his birthday: "God takes care of me"Amy ChristieLaconia, NH
Proposal would give New hampshire families hundreds each monthJake WellsManchester, NH
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in New HampshireTravel MavenBarrington, NH
House cat steps in to look after bobkitten abandoned by motherAmy ChristieBrentwood, NH
manchesterinklink.com
New liquor store to open in Derry
DERRY, NH – The New Hampshire Liquor Commission is building a new NH Liquor & Wine Outlet in Derry. The new Outlet, located off Manchester Road in Pinkerton Place shopping center, will span 8,000 square feet, serving the Derry and greater Londonderry communities, as well as the traveling public.
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
WMUR.com
Several people displaced after fire in Nashua
NASHUA, N.H. — Several people in Nashua are without a home after a fire that spread to an attic. Crews responded to a call of a building fire just after 7:15 p.m. on Friday at the Ternbury Square Condo development. First responders had to open up the ceilings of...
Remember This Throwback Christmas Advertisement for Benson’s Wild Animal Farm in New Hampshire?
For some of you, this will be a nostalgic blast from the past. For others, you might not have any clue what this place is, or perhaps it existed before your time. So, let's learn more about Benson's Wild Animal Farm. Even though this park has been closed since 1987,...
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
This New Hampshire Hotel Has Giant Gingerbread Houses That Look Holiday Delicious
Wentworth-by-the-Sea is one of the most historic hotels in New Hampshire, and a Seacoast landmark. Located in New Castle, Wentworth was built in 1874 and OH MY GOD, LOOK AT THE SIZE OF THIS GINGERBREAD HOUSE!!!. Your wide eyes and longing tastebuds don’t deceive you. Those are regular-sized humans standing...
aroundconcord.com
Brooms and stones: The art of curling finds traction in Plymouth
It’s early October, one of the prime times of the year for sports fans: football season is underway, the MLB postseason is about to begin and basketball and hockey seasons are on the horizon. But at the ice rink at Plymouth State University, 32 men and women, ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s slide across the ice lightly tossing stones, ferociously sweeping the frozen surface and loudly calling out directions.
WMUR.com
Large fire burns outside True Value Distribution Center in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Crews put out a large fire near Manchester’s airport Thursday night. The fire started around 10:30 p.m. in some of the semi-trucks parked outside the True Value Distribution Center on Harvey Road. Manchester police said four trucks caught fire. Video from News 9’s Manchester-Boston Regional...
manchesterinklink.com
Man hijacks Amazon truck, crashes in Derry and steals another vehicle, arrested in Hollis
MANCHESTER, NH – A man was arrested in Hollis after he allegedly stole an Amazon truck from Manchester Monday– with the driver in it – and then crashed that truck in Derry, where he allegedly stole a second vehicle before being arrested by Hollis police. According to...
New Cafe and Bakery With Handcrafted Food Opening in New Hampshire
Let the drooling begin. It's always a wonderful sight when a new locally owned small business arrives on the scene. In this case, you can add a welcome smell and taste as well. The second you walk through their doors at 100 First Street in downtown Dover, New Hampshire, your taste buds will start dancing, because you can't help but close your eyes and take in the delicious smells.
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
Man Found Dead in Dover, New Hampshire, Park
A body found in Dover's Henry Law Park late Wednesday afternoon is not considered to be suspicious. Dover Police Capt. Mark Nadeau told Seacoast Current police were called to an area behind the Dover Children's Museum and the Cocheco River for a medical emergency around 4:30 p.m. Arriving first responders found a deceased man in his 20s.
WCVB
Massachusetts animal shelters to hold fee-waived small animal adoption event
BOSTON — MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) are holding a fee-waived adoption event for rabbits and guinea pigs after two historically large surrenders. The Home for the Holidays fee-waived adoption event will be held this Saturday and Sunday at MSPCA adoption centers in Boston, Methuen and Cape Cod and at NEAS in Salem, according to a spokesperson.
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
WMUR.com
Parents of New Hampshire boy with rare illness urge people to donate blood
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The parents of a 3-year-old Manchester boy who is being treated for a rare autoimmune disease are sharing his story to encourage others to donate blood. It has been a tough first three years of Lucas Telfer's life. Born premature at 2 pounds, 11 ounces, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma on the last day of 2021.
WMUR.com
Up to 6-12 inches of snow for parts of New Hampshire on Friday; rain, mix in southeastern spots
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A winter storm watch has been issued for all of New Hampshire except for the Seacoast as a large winter storm approaches late Thursday night into early Friday morning. First, it remains fair with lows Wednesday night in the 20's and highs Thursday in the upper...
A Welcome Return: Hackmatack Playhouse Coming Back, Bringing Live Theater to Maine Once Again
Now this is splendid news, indeed. A few months ago, the theatre community said what they thought was goodbye to the Hackmatack Playhouse up in Berwick, Maine. Having delighted audiences for 50 years with live summer stock performances, those at the beloved barn theater sadly announced earlier this year that the 2022 season would be their last. This place meant so much to countless people, including yours truly, so everyone was devastated when the final curtain went down back in August.
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
WMUR.com
Londonderry police search for driver involved in hit-and-run
LONDONDERRY, N.H. — Londonderry police are looking for a driver who hit a woman walking Friday on Chase Road, sending her to the hospital. Police said it happened around 7 a.m. Friday. The woman is expected to recover. Officials said the driver may not have realized they hit someone.
laconiadailysun.com
There's a new therapy dog in town
LACONIA — Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Laconia Rehabilitation Center has had to forgo therapy dogs — until now. The rehabilitation center primarily caters to elders in need of recovery from surgery before returning home, but also has long-term residents.
