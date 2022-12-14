Read full article on original website
Related
ourquadcities.com
Illinois could be on an island with assault weapons ban
Lighter gun laws in surrounding states could minimize effectiveness of ban. Congress considers giving marijuana businesses access to banks. Illinois state lawmakers plan to push through an assault weapons ban. And Libertarians in Iowa apply for major party status in the state. We talk about that with former Iowa State...
muddyrivernews.com
Lawmakers hear more pleas for assault weapon ban; experts say gun control only one part of bigger puzzle
SPRINGFIELD – A legislative committee on Thursday heard more witnesses call for a ban on high-power, semi-automatic rifles and large-capacity magazines, but some experts said that alone won’t solve the problem of violent crime in Illinois. During its second hearing on a proposed assault weapon ban, an Illinois...
newschannel20.com
Illinois lawmakers propose state-wide ban on assault weapons
Illinois (KHQA) — Some Illinois lawmakers are seeking to place a ban on assault weapons with a new bill they presented in early December. The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell, or purchase any assault weapon in the state of Illinois.
25newsnow.com
Violence prevention experts, gun owners discuss proposed assault weapon ban
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are hearing from more people concerned about assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. They also faced critics Thursday who said the proposed ban on assault weapons is unconstitutional. Democratic lawmakers know they have the votes to pass the “Protect Illinois Communities Act” in the first...
YAHOO!
Supporters of assault weapons ban in Illinois tell lawmakers bill doesn't go far enough
A lengthy list of schools provided the virtual background for Joseph Saunders as he testified Thursday during a legislative committee hearing on a proposed assault weapons ban for Illinois. The schools were connected by one issue: having a mass shooting in the past 25 years. Saunders, a southside Chicago resident,...
thesouthlandjournal.com
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
advantagenews.com
Republican lawmakers criticize proposed Illinois gun control measures
Republican lawmakers are pushing back against a proposed measure at the Illinois statehouse that would outlaw the sale of certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines and attempt to stop anyone under 21 from legally buying a gun. House Bill 5855, filed by state Rep. Bob Morgan, D-Deerfield, aims to prohibit individuals...
Is recreational marijuana legal in Wisconsin?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois made recreational marijuana legal in 2020 in Illinois, but is cannabis legal in neighboring Wisconsin? The answer is: no. Marijuana is still illegal for recreational use in Wisconsin. A first offense for marijuana possession could result in a penalty of up to 6 months in jail or $1,000 in fines, […]
Battle heats up over proposed Illinois gun ban
(WTVO) — The debate over whether Illinois should ban what some call “assault weapons” is heating up as both sides are digging in their heels. The battle is over House Bill 5855, which would ban certain semi-automatic weapons and magazines that hold 10 or more rounds. The bill would also prohibit non-military members younger than 21 […]
wmay.com
Cannabis Research Institute To Be Established In Illinois
Illinois will be the home of a new Cannabis Research Institute aimed at conducting scientific study on the societal and economic impacts of cannabis consumption and production in the state. The new project is a joint effort of the state, the City of Chicago, and the Discovery Partners Institute through...
aclu-il.org
Ending Money Bond in Illinois
On January 1, 2023, Illinois officially will become the first state to completely abolish the unfair and archaic practice of jailing people accused of crimes simply because they cannot afford to pay a money bond. The Pretrial Fairness Act was signed into law in early 2021 as part of the SAFE-T Act, a broader package of policing and criminal legal system reforms championed by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus. This achievement was made possible by the national Black Lives Matter movement in response to police murders of Black people across the country.
nowdecatur.com
New Illinois laws attempt to stunt car burglaries
December 15, 2022 – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with over 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime, California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas, accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
Illinois Homeowners Be Aware of New Smoke Detector Law for 2023
If you own a home in Illinois that you need to be aware of the new smoke detector law which starts Jan. 1, 2023. In 2017, there was a new act stating that all Illinois homeowners had which requires all residents to replace their old smoke alarms with the type that has a long-term battery life by Jan 1.2023. The 10-year batteries are supposed to make it easier for homeowners to not worry about changing batteries twice (or more a year). You will want to make sure that you are in compliance. According to WCIA, you will be fined for not having these smoke detectors installed.
No Cash Bail, Smoke Detector Rules and More: See All the New Illinois Laws for 2023
More than 100 new laws will be taking effect in Illinois starting on Jan. 1, 2023. From parts of the controversial new SAFE-T Act, including the end of cash bail, to a new smoke detector law to even a new state snake -- there will be a number of changes in store.
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
(The Center Square) – As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan....
wmay.com
Holiday Anti-DUI Patrols Underway
Expect expanded police patrols over the next couple of weeks, as law enforcement agencies around the state step up their efforts to get impaired drivers off the road. State agencies from the Illinois Department of Transportation to Illinois Conservation police are trying to get out the word about the need to use a designated driver or ride-sharing service if you’re drinking or under the influence of other substances over the holidays.
Illinois Hunter Shares Pictures of Epic Rare Hairless Buck
If you grew up in Missouri or Illinois, it's likely you've seen your share of deer. Even if that's true, I can almost guarantee you've never seen one quite like the epic rare hairless buck a hunter in Illinois just shared. Thank you to Jay Kehrer for allowing me to...
WSAW
15 people charged in multi-state drug trafficking operation
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - A federal grand jury in Milwaukee charged fifteen people Tuesday with offenses related to a drug trafficking organization that obtained kilogram quantities of fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana from California for distribution in the Milwaukee, St. Paul, Minneapolis, and Chicago areas. Phillip Daniels, Sr., 46,...
New HIV drug available for thousands of Illinoisans in January
Starting in 2023, many people with HIV in Illinois will have access to a new and effective treatment. Mike Claffey of the Illinois Department of Public Health said the state’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program will include a medication called Cabenuva.
Comments / 0