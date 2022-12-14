ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attica, NY

Coach Brennan Brigg's Resignation Letter

After much thought, I have made the decision to step down as the Head Coach of the Batavia Football Program. It has been an unbelievable journey, but It's time for me to focus on the things I lost sight of over the years, and that's being a good husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend. I've been caught up in the ‘process’ for so long, and it is affecting the people who I love the most. In this position, if you’re doing it right, the hours are endless, late nights are a regular, and stress is the norm. Everyone talks about balance. Balance has never been a strength of mine. I’m all in or I’m out. Balance is great, but when you want to be on top, there’s no such thing as balance, and that’s part of why I need to step down. My family needs me to be all in with them, for the long haul. Unfortunately, with my family health history, I believe if I continue down this path, I won’t be around for the ones who need me the most when they need me the most.
Louise G. Post

Louise G. Post, 91, of Elba, passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022. She is now at peace with our Savior and free from the bondage of a long journey with Alzheimer’s disease. Louise was born April 15, 1931 in Alexander, a daughter of the late Harold and Joy...
ELBA, NY
Lyle H. Marsh Sr.

On December 15, 2022, Lyle H. Marsh Sr., passionate horseman and loving father of four children, passed away at the age of 82. Lyle was born on November 10, 1941 in Oswegatchie, New York to Roy and Mary (Haskins) Marsh. Introduced to horse racing at an early age, he dedicated...
BATAVIA, NY
James E. Kryman

James E. Kryman, 83, of Batavia passed away peacefully on December 15, 2022 at his home. He was born on October 9, 1939 in Batavia to the late Albert and Orial (Bluman) Kryman. In addition to his parents, Jim is predeceased by twin grandsons; Brandon and Troy Sheeler. During Jim’s...
BATAVIA, NY
James A. Burr "Burr Dog"

James A. Burr “Burr Dog”, 65 of LeRoy, passed away suddenly on Saturday (December 10, 2022) at his residence. He was born January 18, 1957 in Batavia, a son of the late Albert and Phoebe Babbage Burr. James was an avid Grateful Dead-Head and loved the outdoors. He...
BATAVIA, NY
Dustin D. Clark

Dustin D. Clark, age 34, of Silver Springs, NY passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday December 14, 2022. He was born in Rochester, NY on February 17, 1988 a son to Kim A Clark of LeRoy and Cathy C. (Forrester) Caudill of Perry. Dustin was a 2006 graduate of Perry High...
SILVER SPRINGS, NY
Elba beats Lyndonville in Girls Basketball

Elba picked up its second win of the season in Girls Basketball, beating Lyndonville 64-33. Sydney Reilly scored 19 points, Kennedy Augello scored 18, hitting five three-point goals, and Lydia Ross scored 11. Reilly also had eight assists and six steals.
ELBA, NY
The Grinch joins O-A varsity cheer for halftime show, photo ops

The Grinch didn't steal Christmas on Friday night during halftime of the Oakfield-Alabama vs. Pembroke basketball game. He just stole the hearts of families at the game who signed up for pictures with the famous Dr. Seuss character. The photo session raised $134 to support O-A's varsity cheer program. Submitted photos.
OAKFIELD, NY
Batavia beats Eastridge in OT, 52-49

Six makes in six tries from the free-throw line by Cam McClinic in overtime, along with two field goals by Aiden Bellavia, helped lift the Blue Devils over Eastridge on Friday to give Batavia its second win of the season in Boys Basketball. In all, McClinic was 12-12 on free throws in the game.  He scored 16 points. Bellavia scored 11, and Ja'Vin McFollins scored 10. He hit two three-point goals and Sawyer Siverling also hit a pair. Batavia won 52-49. Cordell Young scored 33 points for Eastridge.
BATAVIA, NY
GCASA salutes Dr. Bruce Baker, presents longevity awards

Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse leadership and staff on Wednesday afternoon celebrated Dr. Bruce Baker’s many years of dedicated service to the agency. Chief Executive Officer John Bennett, at the organization’s annual holiday luncheon, applauded Baker’s work as GCASA’s medical director from YEARS.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
O-A beats Attica 63-49

The Oakfield-Alabama Hornets beat Attica in Boys Basketball on Wednesday night, 63-49. For O-A, Noah Currier scored 18 points, Kyle Porter, 14 (hitting four three-pointers), and Colton Yasses, 11. Photos by Kristin Smith. For more photos, click here.
OAKFIELD, NY
JOANN Fabrics closing its Batavia store

The national chain JOANN Fabrics and Crafts is closing its Batavia store next month, according to a company representative. It's part of a strategic move, said Shauntina Lilly, JOANN Manager of Public Relations. "In alignment with standard brick and mortar business processes, JOANN closes stores occasionally while simultaneously investing in, and opening brand new stores to best meet the needs of our customers," she said.
BATAVIA, NY
More than a village, it takes a Genesee County team to mitigate threats of violence

In talking about Genesee County’s threat assessment and management program, Undersheriff Bradley Mazur often referred to one county over, and how Rochester Threat Advisory Committee, or ROCTAC, will serve as a role model of sorts. No wonder. All of New York State is watching the Monroe County program, which was announced in June. And Genesee County is nearly ready to jump on board, Mazur said Thursday.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Dragons hand Hornets first loss of the season

Pembroke and Oakfield-Alabama had a shootout on Friday and the Dragons pulled out a big win over the Hornets, the defending Division C2 champions, 65-59. It was the first loss of the season for the Hornets after opening the year 3-0. Scoring by quarter: O-A: 17 15 14 13 Pembroke:  14 14 24 13 Scoring for Pembroke:
OAKFIELD, NY

