ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Scarlet Nation

Alabama WR JoJo Earle commits to TCU

JoJo Earle is headed home. The Aledo, Texas native committed to TCU on Saturday, becoming the latest Alabama transfer portal entrant to announce his new destination. The sophomore receiver has two years of eligibility remaining. After missing the first four weeks of the season with a foot injury, Earle recorded...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy