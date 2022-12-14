ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

williamsonhomepage.com

Several local athletes among All-Region football honorees

Region 5-A Eagleville: Marshall Spann, Cade Pippenger, Paxtin Stingley, Elijah Fearns, Kolten Daniel, Dawson McCrary. Co-Defensive MVP: Rolando Braxton, East Nashville. Kicker of the Year: Aaron Miller, Stratford. Co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman: DeMarco Ellis, East Nashville. Co-Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Almonzo Sweeney, Maplewood; William Ofoegbu, East Nashville. Best Offensive Skill...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Lipscomb continues buying campus-area homes

Lipscomb University and RER Partnership are continuing their real estate transactions, with the former having paid the latter about $949,000 for a single-family home located near the campus. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns property at 1103 Morrow Ave. RER paid $700,000 for the...
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

McLemore House Museum Holiday Tour set for Saturday

The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host their second annual holiday tour of the newly renovated historic McLemore House Museum on Saturday. The museum is located at 446 11th Avenue North in Franklin, and will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with regular tours beginning at 11 a.m., while reenactors will share their stories until noon.
FRANKLIN, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Affordable housing project involving Metro progresses

The Metro Development and Housing Agency has finalized a real estate transaction valued at about $4.21 million and involving West Davidson County property on which an affordable housing development is planned. Also involved in the deal for the 23.5-acre site, with an address of 8121 McCrory Lane, is Nashville-based real...

