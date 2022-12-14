The African American Heritage Society of Williamson County will host their second annual holiday tour of the newly renovated historic McLemore House Museum on Saturday. The museum is located at 446 11th Avenue North in Franklin, and will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., with regular tours beginning at 11 a.m., while reenactors will share their stories until noon.

