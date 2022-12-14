Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Nashville Elected Officials Call for Investment in Clean Car TechnologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Nashville ranks No. 1 for the worst potholes in the USPolarbearNashville, TN
Positive News: Honest Home Depot Employee in Nashville Finds Envelope of Cash Filled with Hundreds & Returns it to OwnerZack LoveNashville, TN
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee
Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
WKRN
Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February
A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February. Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February. A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February.
New Cajun Steamer to open in Hendersonville
Initially founded by cofounder Jeff Thompson, Cajun Steamer started as a food stand selling crawfish from the back of a trailer in the 1900s in Louisiana.
Worship service in violation of Franklin ordinance
A man is continuing to hold a weekly worship gathering on the Franklin Public Square, despite being told he is in violation of a recently passed ordinance.
WKRN
New cannabis legalization coming
Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it. Nonprofits to pass out...
wgnsradio.com
3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays
The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
chattanoogacw.com
Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
williamsonhomepage.com
Several local athletes among All-Region football honorees
Region 5-A Eagleville: Marshall Spann, Cade Pippenger, Paxtin Stingley, Elijah Fearns, Kolten Daniel, Dawson McCrary. Co-Defensive MVP: Rolando Braxton, East Nashville. Kicker of the Year: Aaron Miller, Stratford. Co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman: DeMarco Ellis, East Nashville. Co-Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Almonzo Sweeney, Maplewood; William Ofoegbu, East Nashville. Best Offensive Skill...
How 13 Nashville inmates graduated with a degree from Lipscomb University
Fifteen years ago, Lipscomb University teamed up with the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center to offer classes to inmates. After years of work, several of the inmates received master’s degrees.
WSMV
Middle school coach creates ‘Drip Drive’ to build student confidence
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A coach at John Early Middle School is bringing both style and confidence to her students with a creative shopping experience. “We are doing a clothing drive but it’s not just a regular clothing drive,” Malik Yant, Community Achieves Coordinator at John Early Middle, said.
WKRN
Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight
The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight. Pedestrian struck, killed in Old Hickory; Driver …. The driver in a deadly crash that killed a pedestrian...
wgnsradio.com
Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona
(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
Batman Building: 9 facts about Nashville’s iconic structure
When you picture the Nashville skyline it’s hard not to think of one building in particular. The AT&T Building—also known as the Batman Building—has been a staple of Music City for nearly 30 years.
thunder1320.com
Tonya Mae Stevens
Tonya Mae Stevens age 40 of Murfreesboro passed away December 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her celebration of life service will be held at First Church of Jesus Christ at 1100 East Lincoln Street, Tullahoma TN 37388 on January 22, 2023, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Tonya was born July 8, 1982, in Coalmont, TN. She was a native of Franklin County. Tonya is a graduate of Motlow State Community College where she earned her associates of teaching degree. Tonya was a current student of MTSU where she was working toward finishing her Bachelor of Teaching degree. Tonya enjoyed helping others, traveling, and had a passion for children. She is preceded in death by her parents Bruce Howard Stevens Sr. and Vickie Gaynelle Stevens, her sister, Selena Stevens and her brother, Bruce Howard Stevens Jr. Tonya is also preceded in death by her significant other Patrick Gallaher. She is survived by sisters Tina (Jumah) Alsalihy, Henrieeta (Jorge) Stevens, and Sheena (Johnny) Dawson; uncle, Ricky (Regina) Bradford and aunt, Bobbie Jo (Rick) Caudill; nephews, Haider, Amir, Layth, Cameron, and Nicolas; and niece, Gracie, bestfriend, Jessica (Jose) Hernandez, and special friends, April Ella, and Anita Lovin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a local shelter or food pantry.
Looking back at the great concerts Murphy Center hosted over the last 50 years
On December 11, 2022, the iconic Murphy Center arena on Middle Tennessee State University's campus turned 50 years old.
Edley’s Bar-B-Que opening a new Franklin location next year
This is expected to be Edley's largest location.
Concerns mount over walkability of bridge design leading to future Nashville Yards development
Nashville Yards is set to be complete by late 2024, but some worry a bridge that leads directly to it and downtown isn't pedestrian friendly.
What you need to know this winter about invasive strep and your kids
Doctors believe that these flu cases could be causing a deadly type of strep throat too called invasive strep.
Tennessee school districts, parents prepare for third-grade retention law
Summer school or repeating the third grade: those are the options under a new law. The third grade retention law goes into effect this school year.
