Nashville, TN

94.3 Lite FM

Haunts of the Heartland: The Most Active Paranormal Locations in Tennessee

Here are some places in to keep in mind when looking for an otherworldly connection. If you haven't ever heard the song "The Ride" by David Allen Coe, this might be the perfect tune to add to a playlist when looking for places in Nashville with a haunted ambiance. There is much more to Nashville than Music Row, and with all the history surrounding this river city, it is of little surprise that there are a few specters to be found, and perhaps heard busking down on Broadway. If you cross paths with a ghostly resemblance of Hank Williams just tip your hat in hello.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February

Adam Sandler coming to Bridgestone Arena in February. A legendary comedian, actor, writer and musician Adam Sandler will be taking his new comedy tour to Bridgestone Arena in February.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

New cannabis legalization coming

Two democrats plan to file bill to legalize marijuana. A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday morning, leaving 1,500 tropical fish without a home. Some street vendors appear to be ignoring a new ban in parts of downtown Nashville, even saying the fine is worth it.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

3 Murfreesboro Doctors Receive 2022 Physician Awards

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford is pleased to recognize its 2022 honorees for outstanding accomplishments in clinical leadership. Dr. David Beaird has been named Physician of the Year; Dr. Rick Michaelson received the Clinical Excellence Award; and Dr. Matt Perkins was honored with the Dr. Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award. Physician...
MURFREESBORO, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $4.85M Opulent Home in Nashville, TN Expertly Finished for Everything and Holidays

The Estate in Nashville is a luxurious home perfect for outdoor living and entertaining now available for sale. This home located at 3710 Woodlawn Dr, Nashville, Tennessee; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 8,778 square feet of living spaces. Call Tony Carletello (615-405-7422) – Compass RE (615-475-5616) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Human heart found in Tennessee salt pile

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A human heart has been discovered in a salt pile at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility. According to the office of Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, a TDOT worker discovered the heart in a salt pile at the facility located off Highway 70 East. The Tennessee Bureau...
TENNESSEE STATE
williamsonhomepage.com

Several local athletes among All-Region football honorees

Region 5-A Eagleville: Marshall Spann, Cade Pippenger, Paxtin Stingley, Elijah Fearns, Kolten Daniel, Dawson McCrary. Co-Defensive MVP: Rolando Braxton, East Nashville. Kicker of the Year: Aaron Miller, Stratford. Co-Most Valuable Offensive Lineman: DeMarco Ellis, East Nashville. Co-Most Valuable Defensive Lineman: Almonzo Sweeney, Maplewood; William Ofoegbu, East Nashville. Best Offensive Skill...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found overnight

The Murfreesboro Police Department says a woman reported missing earlier this week was found safe overnight.
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Legacy Sports Proposed a Massive Sports and Entertainment Venue in Murfreesboro, but Now has Financial Woes in Arizona

(Murfreesboro, TN) It’s been one-year since Legacy Sports announced plans to build a $350-million sports and entertainment venue in Murfreesboro. The announcement was made at a highly publicized press conference inside the Murfreesboro City Hall, where Legacy Sports talked about their intention to build the venue on Broad Street near I-840. Now, plans to move forward may have been stalled…
MURFREESBORO, TN
thunder1320.com

Tonya Mae Stevens

Tonya Mae Stevens age 40 of Murfreesboro passed away December 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones. Her celebration of life service will be held at First Church of Jesus Christ at 1100 East Lincoln Street, Tullahoma TN 37388 on January 22, 2023, from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Tonya was born July 8, 1982, in Coalmont, TN. She was a native of Franklin County. Tonya is a graduate of Motlow State Community College where she earned her associates of teaching degree. Tonya was a current student of MTSU where she was working toward finishing her Bachelor of Teaching degree. Tonya enjoyed helping others, traveling, and had a passion for children. She is preceded in death by her parents Bruce Howard Stevens Sr. and Vickie Gaynelle Stevens, her sister, Selena Stevens and her brother, Bruce Howard Stevens Jr. Tonya is also preceded in death by her significant other Patrick Gallaher. She is survived by sisters Tina (Jumah) Alsalihy, Henrieeta (Jorge) Stevens, and Sheena (Johnny) Dawson; uncle, Ricky (Regina) Bradford and aunt, Bobbie Jo (Rick) Caudill; nephews, Haider, Amir, Layth, Cameron, and Nicolas; and niece, Gracie, bestfriend, Jessica (Jose) Hernandez, and special friends, April Ella, and Anita Lovin. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to a local shelter or food pantry.
MURFREESBORO, TN

