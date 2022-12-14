Multiple tornadoes claim at least three lives and responsible for widespread damage in Louisiana

Read full article on original website
Related
louisianaradionetwork.com
November was Louisiana’s sixth straight month of record low unemployment
New numbers released today from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show Louisiana continues to add jobs. Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Cates said November’s unemployment rate of 3.3% marked the sixth month in a row the state has either tied or set a record low. “It’s huge to...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Louisiana State Parks have special holiday events, discounts, and gift cards.
Louisiana State Parks are offering special holiday events at the parks. State Parks director Brandon Burris says all of the parks have added holiday features. “We’ll have Christmas things such as sleighs and reindeer staged throughout our state parks so you can go and use those things to go and take your Christmas pictures,” he said.
Comments / 0