Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Von Miller drops truth bomb on Bills talent that’ll leave Aaron Donald furious
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the NFL’s brightest stars. During his career, he has played on some of the best teams in the league. On Thursday, while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show, Von Miller spoke on this current Bills team....
Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL
We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback
Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
Nick Bosa and the 49ers the Latest Victims of the NFL's Horrible Roughing the Passer Calls
VIDEO: 49ers screwed by horrible roughing the passer call on Nick Bosa.
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Detroit Lions at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 15 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 15 matchup between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets.
NBC Sports
NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades
Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
NFL Fans Slam Amazon Over ‘Thursday Night Football’ Issues
While the 49ers and Seahawks go at it head-to-head on Thursday Night Football, a lot of fans are having a hard time watching. It has nothing to do with the product on the field. It has to do with the quality of the streaming service. Those same problems have never gone away.
Yardbarker
Devin Singletary makes controversial decision at end of Bills win
Devin Singletary made a controversial decision at the end of the Buffalo Bills' 32-29 win against the Miami Dolphins in Week 15. The game was tied at 29 and the Bills got the ball at their 7 with just under six minutes left in the game. Buffalo drove all the...
Jason Smith: “Brock Purdy is a Big Reason Everyone Fears the 49ers”
Jason Smith and Mike Harmon react to the San Francisco 49ers win over the Seattle Seahawks to clinch the NFC West.
Yardbarker
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Yardbarker
Why the Colts Won Despite Blowing 33-Point Lead
The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings 33-0 about halfway through the third quarter before a monumental mishap took place. In the latest embarrassing moment for the Colts, the team relinquished the lead and lost the game 39-36 in overtime. Despite this, the Colts accomplished their goal for the long-term future of the franchise. The team didn’t win the game; in turn, the squad didn’t increase its draft stock. In the long run, the Colts won today.
Yardbarker
New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023
The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
Yardbarker
3 Players That The Steelers Absolutely Should And Shouldn’t Re-Sign in 2023
With the 2022 NFL regular season almost over, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to start thinking about who to keep and who they should allow to walk away. Here are three players that the team should re-sign and three players whose time here should be up:. DL Larry Ogunjobi: After failing...
Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight
Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
NBC Sports
Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown
TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Yardbarker
49ers' John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan were OK with Brock Purdy being Trey Lance's backup
San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't sound too surprised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy found success in the first two significant appearances of his young NFL career. Per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone, Lynch told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area why he and head coach Kyle Shanahan...
Yardbarker
Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game
The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
