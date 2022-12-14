ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Names The Scariest Team In The NFL

We're in the final four weeks of this 2022 NFL season and teams are making their push for the playoffs. For ESPN's Stephen A. Smith, one stands out as the scariest of them all. On Friday's edition of First Take, Smith made the case that the San Francisco 49ers are...
The Spun

Antonio Brown Has 2-Word Response When Asked About NFL Comeback

Former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown has not played a snap since the end of the 2021 season. With that said, he provided an update on his future this Friday morning. Brown answered the following question from one of his Twitter followers: "Will you ever come back to the NFL? I loved watching you run routes imo one of the best to ever do it."
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction

The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NFL Rumors: Belichick, Tomlin linked to potential coach trades

Is this Bill Belichick’s last season in New England?. There’s been nothing firm to suggest otherwise, but NBC Sports analyst Mike Florio dropped some hints on Wednesday in an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. The ProFootballTalk host was discussing Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s future – potentially in Carolina...
Yardbarker

Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches

While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season

Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Why the Colts Won Despite Blowing 33-Point Lead

The Indianapolis Colts led the Minnesota Vikings 33-0 about halfway through the third quarter before a monumental mishap took place. In the latest embarrassing moment for the Colts, the team relinquished the lead and lost the game 39-36 in overtime. Despite this, the Colts accomplished their goal for the long-term future of the franchise. The team didn’t win the game; in turn, the squad didn’t increase its draft stock. In the long run, the Colts won today.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

New team emerges as betting favorite to land Aaron Rodgers in 2023

The Green Bay Packers' quarterback situation has taken an interesting turn during the 2022 NFL season. Before Week 1, it appeared this would be another typical Packers season. And why would we think any differently? Green Bay was coming off three straight 13-win seasons. However, this season has been disastrous in comparison to previous years, especially for Aaron Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Mark Sanchez's Performance Tonight

Mark Sanchez took a big step in his sports media career on Saturday night. Sanchez, the former USC star quarterback, was in the NFL Network broadcast booth on the call for the Bills vs. Dolphins game. Plenty of football fans have taken to Twitter to react to Sanchez's performance in...
NBC Sports

Pats get great news at Friday practice ahead of Raiders showdown

TUCSON, Ariz. -- The Patriots got some excellent news on Friday afternoon. Particularly when it comes to their offense. And good news on that side of the ball has been hard to come by of late. Both Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Jakobi Meyers (concussion) returned to practice during New England's...
Yardbarker

49ers' John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan were OK with Brock Purdy being Trey Lance's backup

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch doesn't sound too surprised rookie quarterback Brock Purdy found success in the first two significant appearances of his young NFL career. Per David Bonilla of 49ers WebZone, Lynch told Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area why he and head coach Kyle Shanahan...
Yardbarker

Bears lose another offensive weapon for Eagles game

The Chicago Bears will be without a lot of starting talent against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Bears were already planning to play the best record in the NFC without wide receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Khalil Herbert, who are on injured reserve. The Bears ruled another offensive weapon out Friday.
CHICAGO, IL

