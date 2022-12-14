The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

