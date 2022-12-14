ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NECN

Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
BOURNE, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘Taken too soon’: Family of murdered Marshfield couple speaks out as suspect is held without bail

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man charged in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month was returned to Massachusetts this week and ordered held without bail Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” in their home on Gotham Hill Drive on November 29.
MARSHFIELD, MA
studyfinds.org

Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts

Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna

Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
GLOUCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy