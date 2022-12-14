Read full article on original website
miltonscene.com
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors
“Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” – advice from Milton Neighbors. A member of Milton Neighbors recently asked, “Do people give a holiday tip for trash and recycling workers?” and received a number of helpful responses. “My friend’s husband is a...
Kind Stranger Gives Generous Gift to Young Mother at TJ Maxx in Wareham
While the random act of kindness in Tiverton this morning turned out to be an awkward misunderstanding, the kind gesture that unfolded in Wareham this afternoon was pure-hearted and fully intentional. Kristen Kelly of Carver was left in tears after she discovered a generous stranger paid for her holiday gifts...
NECN
Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods
An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said. Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded...
A Well-Hidden New Bedford Bar Has Been Resurrected After Being Closed for Almost 3 Years
After almost three long years, a well-hidden bar in New Bedford that's been proudly serving New Bedford since 1933 is reopening its doors to the public. What was once taken down by the pandemic is now stronger than ever and back with a few additions. The Dipper Cafe on Purchase...
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Caught Stealing Copper Wire, Pair Busted in Same Incident
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Dec. 5, 2:19 p.m.: A car pulled out of a parking lot on Mt. Auburn Street near Cottage Street and struck a vehicle heading eastbound. Police arrived and spoke to the drivers. The driver of the vehicle that struck the other one had an odor of alcohol and other signs of impairment. The man admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. John Driscoll, 55, of Medford, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and was cited for failing to yield to oncoming traffic.
Boston issues health warning related to recent sewage discharge
BOSTON — Boston Public Health has issued a warning related to recent sewage discharged into the Harbor, also known as a combined sewer overflow, which was the result of the heavy rain that flooded the region overnight and overwhelmed the sewer system. This prevents sewage backups into homes and businesses.
Local coffee syrup business returns after 20 years
For generations, Silmo Coffee Syrup was a staple in New Bedford homes.
Boston Man Offered To Help Lady Carry Groceries, Then He Stabbed Her: DA
A Boston man who was wanted on several outstanding warrants was arrested and charged with multiple attacks, including stabbing an elderly lady in the chest, authorities said. Ranlee Flores, 34, was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person over 60, assault and b…
‘Taken too soon’: Family of murdered Marshfield couple speaks out as suspect is held without bail
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A man charged in the brutal murder of a Marshfield couple late last month was returned to Massachusetts this week and ordered held without bail Friday. Christopher Keeley, 27, of Weymouth, was arraigned in Plymouth District Court on two counts of murder in the deaths of Carl and Vicki Mattson, a couple in their 70s, who were found “bludgeoned and stabbed” in their home on Gotham Hill Drive on November 29.
Boston Police looking for suspect that allegedly attacked three women in one afternoon
BOSTON — Boston Police are asking for public help identifying a man that allegedly attacked three women in a two-hour span on Saturday. According to BPD, all three incidents of assault and battery occurred on Dartmouth Street near the Back Bay MBTA station. All three incidents happened between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Police on North Shore seize drugs in packages ‘almost identical’ to popular brands of candy
SALEM, Mass. — Police on the North Shore are warning students, parents, and school officials to be on the lookout for drugs in packaging “almost identical” to popular brands of candy following a recent bust. Officers executing an arrest and search warrant on at a home on...
fallriverreporter.com
Man dies after being struck by truck in Massachusetts, leaves behind wife and young son
State and local authorities are investigating after a man died after reportedly being hit by a truck Friday morning in Massachusetts. According to Franklin Police, just after 6:30 a.m., Franklin Police and Fire Department units were dispatched to 176 Grove Street, XPO Logistics, for a report of a person down and not breathing.
Boston murder suspect found hanging by his underwear after attempting to escape police out 12th floor window
Boston police allege that a man tried to jump out of an apartment window when police arrived and discovered a dead body in the unit on Sunday night.
studyfinds.org
Best Hotels In Boston: Top 5 Places To Stay In Beantown Most Recommended By Experts
Ah, Boston. One can’t help but think of Fenway Park, Faneuil Hall, Mike’s Pastry, and of course, the accent. But this article isn’t about baseball, food, or accents; it’s about the hotels that accentuate the Bean’s skyline. We searched the web, checking expert reviews to find the five Boston hotels that appeared most often across the pros’ lists, and we’ve assembled the best of the best here for you.
iheart.com
Boston Police Officer Arrested, Placed On Administrative Leave
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A Boston Police officer who has been with the department for about 25 years has been placed on leave after he was arrested on Monday. At around 1:30 P.M. on Monday, Boston Police officers arrested James Kenneally, a BPD officer, after he was allegedly involved in a domestic incident with a family member, according to BPD News. Kenneally was arrested for Assault and Battery.
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Rhode Island are concerned after 33-year-old man has gone missing
Police are looking for the public’s help to locate a missing 33-year-old man. The East Greenwich Police Department states that David A. Craig was last seen in the area of Carr’s Pond Road at Middle Road in East Greenwich. He is known to frequent Carr’s Pond in the...
whdh.com
Service temporarily suspended after elderly driver drives down Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say service on a stretch of the Green Line was suspended Wednesday after an 88-year-old Florida resident “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks.”. The driver drove down the tracks between Elliot and Newton Highland MBTA stations. Green Line service had to be...
Claiming to be cops, suspects pistol-whip and zip-tie residents in Providence home invasion
A police official said investigators believe the incident was targeted.
Bridge joint failure on I-495 southbound near Route 110, MassDOT says
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Emergency repairs are being made to a bridge joint on I-495 southbound, and drivers should expect delays, reduce speed and drive cautiously, the state Department of Transportation said Sunday. Temporary repairs have been made in the area of Route 110 at mile marker 87.5, and all...
