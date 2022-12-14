Read full article on original website
Celebrity cougar P-22 euthanized; his life in photos
California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced Saturday that famous mountain lion P-22 was euthanized. The cougar had apparently been struck by a car shortly before he was captured on Monday. Prior to his capture, he had been accused of attacking pet Chihuahuas in the Hollywood Hills. The 12-year-old cougar was a certified star, […]
Danny Trejo, Arnold Schwarzenegger help give away toys in massive Boyle Heights event
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny Trejo helped spread a little holiday cheer at one of the city's biggest toy giveaways Saturday.
7 Spots to See Holiday Lights in Los Angeles
Make LA your winter wonderland when you head to the best spots to see holiday lights in Los Angeles. Events like Descanso Gardens, Enchanted Forest of Light, The Griffith Park Railroad, and more will help you celebrate the season in light, bright style!!
Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼
If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
This Shiny Doughnut Shop Is Main Street Santa Monica’s Latest Newcomer
Known for its taro-based doughnuts, tropical flavors, and sustainability-minded ethos, Holey Grail Donuts opens its first brick-and-mortar shop in Los Angeles this Saturday, December 17 at 2441 Main Street in Santa Monica. Founded in Hawaii by siblings Hana and Nile Dreiling in 2018, the company recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing. (Notable investors include pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.) The new 1,000-square-foot store is the first of two planned LA outlets, with the second location in Larchmont scheduled to open next year. Holey Grail currently operates stores in Hanalei and Honolulu, plus food trucks in Waikiki and Los Angeles (for private events only).
All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home
On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles
Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car
Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
Colorful, eye-popping Christmas displays draw crowds, light up the Inland Empire
If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, there are several eye-popping displays all around the Inland Empire that are drawing big crowds.
James Cameron Piloted This 12-Ton Submarine to Earth’s Deepest Point. Now It’s on Display in LA.
In 2012, filmmaker and explorer James Cameron made a record-breaking solo dive to 35,787 feet to the deepest point on Earth. Now the very submersible in which he completed this historic feat is on display for all to see. The 12-ton vessel, known as the Deepsea Challenger, is the centerpiece of a new exhibition at the Natural History Museum (NHM) of Los Angeles County. Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss, which is on view now until February 20, will allow guests to relive the landmark voyage through a variety of immersive experiences. The highlight is, of course, the 24-foot deep-diving sub that...
Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location
Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant in Westwood, is in the process of opening another location, this time in the San Fernando Valley, as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This location would be located at 12265 W. Ventura Blvd. Ste. 111., the site...
Toasted Bun Owners to Take Over Glendale’s Central Grille
The Grille by Toasted Bun will soon make its debut
Mayor Karen Bass hands out $300 gift cards to needy Los Angeles families for holiday help
New Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass finished up her first week in office by helping out less-fortunate families with a holiday giveaway.
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per month
The Los Angeles Housing Department (LAHD) has announced a housing lottery for 239 affordable apartments in the Vintage at Woodman Apartments. The details of this lottery are not entirely clear on the LAHD’s website.
Catch A Wave In The Booming South Bay Food Scene: Here Are 11 New Restaurants To Try
Beautiful views aren't the only thing drawing Angelenos to the region
6 ponies at Griffith Park still waiting to be adopted, but what's next after attraction closes?
The owner of Griffith Park Pony Rides said he had a total of 36 ponies and all but six have been adopted so far.
Lancaster declares state of emergency against “plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley”
City of Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris (R) and the City Council have declared a state of emergency against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan for a mass movement of homeless individuals to the Antelope Valley. This controversial plan has sparked widespread outrage and concern, and Lancaster is taking...
No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
Downtown Burbank Cultural Market Delights Holiday Shoppers
First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The light sprinkling of rain, damp chill and warmly dressed holiday shoppers provided a far more befitting setting last Friday evening for the 36-foot walk-through tree in the AMC Walkway of Downtown Burbank than do those warm days when folks pose in front of it in T-shirts and shorts.
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
