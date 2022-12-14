ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

KTLA

LOS ANGELES, CA
purewow.com

Where to See Festive Christmas Lights in Los Angeles This Year (Including Drive-Thrus)￼

If you're celebrating the holidays in L.A this season, we’ve got a whole host of special drive-thru lights, festive experiences, Santa visits, and more to keep you and your loved ones entertained. From an 11-story-tall Christmas tree made of lights at a NASCAR speedway to a “snowstorm” in the heart of the city, here's where to see the most stunning Christmas lights in Los Angeles this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

This Shiny Doughnut Shop Is Main Street Santa Monica’s Latest Newcomer

Known for its taro-based doughnuts, tropical flavors, and sustainability-minded ethos, Holey Grail Donuts opens its first brick-and-mortar shop in Los Angeles this Saturday, December 17 at 2441 Main Street in Santa Monica. Founded in Hawaii by siblings Hana and Nile Dreiling in 2018, the company recently raised $9 million through venture capital financing. (Notable investors include pro skateboarder Tony Hawk, Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins, and Meadowood chef Christopher Kostow, among others.) The new 1,000-square-foot store is the first of two planned LA outlets, with the second location in Larchmont scheduled to open next year. Holey Grail currently operates stores in Hanalei and Honolulu, plus food trucks in Waikiki and Los Angeles (for private events only).
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

All Flavor No Grease Chef Asks LA Community for Help After Blaze Takes Out Watts Home

On Sunday night, South LA street food legend and All Flavor No Grease owner Keith Garrett says an electrical fire burned his home in Watts. Garrett posted about the incident on Instagram on Thursday, December 15, and says he’ll resume operations next year. “As I was coming home on Sunday from being ‘Santa Clause’ (sic) for the City of Los Angeles CD9, I got a disturbing call saying my house was on fire,” Garrett wrote on Instagram.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Wrld_Faymuz

Five Best Burger Places In Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to many delicious burger joints, each offering their own unique twists on the classic American sandwich. Here are five of the best burger places in Los Angeles, along with some opinions about what makes them stand out:
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car

Five days after his capture in a Los Feliz backyard, famed mountain lion P-22 has been euthanized, officials announced Saturday. The cougar was evidently struck by a car near Griffith Park prior to his capture, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said the likely crash was reported Sunday […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

James Cameron Piloted This 12-Ton Submarine to Earth’s Deepest Point. Now It’s on Display in LA.

In 2012, filmmaker and explorer James Cameron made a record-breaking solo dive to 35,787 feet to the deepest point on Earth. Now the very submersible in which he completed this historic feat is on display for all to see. The 12-ton vessel, known as the Deepsea Challenger, is the centerpiece of a new exhibition at the Natural History Museum (NHM) of Los Angeles County. Pressure: James Cameron into the Abyss, which is on view now until February 20, will allow guests to relive the landmark voyage through a variety of immersive experiences. The highlight is, of course, the 24-foot deep-diving sub that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
brentwoodnewsla.com

Fat Sal’s Continues Expansion With New Location

Fat Sal’s, the Westside-based cult favorite restaurant with a flagship restaurant in Westwood, is in the process of opening another location, this time in the San Fernando Valley, as reported by What Now Los Angeles. This location would be located at 12265 W. Ventura Blvd. Ste. 111., the site...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

No-burn alert issued across SoCal for Sunday

LOS ANGELES - Wood burning will be banned throughout Southern California Sunday due to projected high air pollution, the South Coast Air Quality Management District announced. The South Coast AQMD issued a residential no-burn alert for everyone living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County, and non-desert areas of Los Angeles County, Riverside County and San Bernardino County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

Downtown Burbank Cultural Market Delights Holiday Shoppers

First published in the Dec. 10 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The light sprinkling of rain, damp chill and warmly dressed holiday shoppers provided a far more befitting setting last Friday evening for the 36-foot walk-through tree in the AMC Walkway of Downtown Burbank than do those warm days when folks pose in front of it in T-shirts and shorts.
BURBANK, CA

