Frost & Sullivan recently researched the building automation solutions (BAS) industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Delta Controls with the 2022 North American Company of the Year Award. The company has been leading the industry for four decades, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Its robust business framework emphasizes integrity, reliability, innovation, best practices implementation, and a positive track record of its products and partners. Delta Controls' history of innovation and user-oriented products, alongside creating the first and one of the industry's most highly regarded BACnet products, has empowered it to grow and maintain an exceptional partner network (over 400 distributors in over 80 countries) based on strict performance and service.

2 DAYS AGO