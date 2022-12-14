Read full article on original website
Educational electronics testing kits are aimed at tomorrow’s engineers
Are there young people in your life who might one day be the next programmers and electronics engineers? One of two new educational kits recently unveiled by integrated device manufacturer ST Microelectronics and educational tools specialist Vittascience might be just the thing to help encourage them along those lines. The...
Video: The Industry 4.0 Effect roundtable
Industry 4.0. Industrial internet of things, or IIoT. Smart manufacturing. The Fourth Industrial Revolution. Those are buzzwords that get tossed around a lot these days, as one of the experts who took part in the series keenly observed: It’s something your boss’s boss hears about at a conference, then comes back and says “We’re going to do IoT.”
Coffee + algae = Biodiesel
High quality biodiesel was produced from microalgae nurtured on leftover coffee grounds. Source: Aston University. It’s the beverage that keeps on giving: not only can coffee keep drinkers awake but it might also prove a stimulant for the renewable fuel economy. Discarded coffee grounds can form the basis of a new biodiesel production method brewed up by an international research team.
Delta Controls applauded by Frost & Sullivan for its advanced building control products, seamless systems tech developments
Frost & Sullivan recently researched the building automation solutions (BAS) industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Delta Controls with the 2022 North American Company of the Year Award. The company has been leading the industry for four decades, with a focus on innovation and sustainability. Its robust business framework emphasizes integrity, reliability, innovation, best practices implementation, and a positive track record of its products and partners. Delta Controls' history of innovation and user-oriented products, alongside creating the first and one of the industry's most highly regarded BACnet products, has empowered it to grow and maintain an exceptional partner network (over 400 distributors in over 80 countries) based on strict performance and service.
NORD Drivesystems to display durable, cost-effective solutions at IPPE 2023 for food processing and packaging systems
NORD Drivesystems will be showcasing their innovative meat and poultry drive solutions at the International Production & Processing Expo (IPPE) January 24 through January 26, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia. NORD’s food processing and packaging solutions focus on precise, dynamic control for conveyor systems, reliable performance and compliance with strict hygiene standards for wash-down environments.
Quantum computing, machine learning used to develop new energy saving coating
Researchers from the University of Notre Dame have developed a coating for windows that helps to cool interior spaces without obstructing views. The transparent coating, dubbed transparent radiative cooler (TRC), was developed using quantum computing and machine learning. The team constructed computational models of TRC, testing each possible combination of...
Air source heat pump trial underway in the UK
The performance of a roof-mounted heat pump, considered the first in the U.K., is being evaluated by housing developer Bellway and partner Worcester Bosch at its experimental eco house at the University of Salford. The Future Home was constructed to test innovations in building materials, the effects of double and...
TechInsights Teardown: SpaceX Starlink Internet Kit
Starlink is a satellite system that can deliver internet coverage to areas that are under covered or have no coverage at all. SpaceX has created Starlink to create a global broadband network using low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites for high-speed broadband services. The satellite transmits internet connection to systems on the ground using radio signals and vice versa using ground-based units.
Treatment trifecta for acidic industrial wastewater
The environmentally toxic nature of phosphoric acid plant wastewater is the focus of a new treatment scheme devised at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Israel. The acidic, saline properties of these effluents are effectively countered with a three-step process involving selective electrodialysis, reverse osmosis and neutralization. When tested with synthetic...
Gold-based coating to fight fog
A team of researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH Zurich) has developed a patent-pending ultrathin and 100% transparent coating that is both anti-fogging and defogging. The 18 nanometer-thick coating, which both removes existing fog on surfaces and prevents its formation, features two layers of titanium oxide surrounding...
PNNL develops new, more rugged explosion tracers
To better understand the behavior of explosions — What happens during an explosion? Where do the products of that explosion go after the blast? — researchers from the U.S. Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) have developed more rugged tracer particles to help answer those questions. To develop tracers...
