CHICAGO (CBS) -- McDonald's is challenging the idea there's no such thing as a free lunch.The fast-food giant is offering a chance at what's called a McGold card - also known as "free McDonald's for life"--defined by the company has two free meals a week for 50 years. From Dec. 5 to 25, every purchase on the McDonald's app gets you an entry in the drawing to win one, plus three more cards for your friends.Warren Buffet once said he has a McDonald's gold card, which he said gives him free meals at any McDonalds in Omaha, Neb., his hometown. "So that's why the Buffett family has Christmas dinner at McDonald's. It explains a lot of things," he once said in an interview on CNBC.Buffett said in the same interview that Microsoft founder Bill Gates also has one. Actor Rob Lowe once showed off his gold card during an appearance in "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

18 DAYS AGO