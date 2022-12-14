Read full article on original website
When it comes to takeout, what restaurants rate best with consumers on quality of food?
If the pandemic was extra kind to a consumer segment, it had to be the food takeout category. A recent Gloria Food’s study found that 86% of Americans do takeout at least once a month – a metric that has forced restaurant operators to prove that their food will be just as fresh and taste just as good when it reaches someone’s doorsteps than it would if those customers were eating in.
ConsumerAffairs
Restaurants might start charging you more for the lettuce on your sandwich
The fast food industry has another shortage but it's not something most American fast-food devotees have encountered before – lettuce. What began with pandemic-led supply chain issues, lettuce production was recently dampened by a warm front and widespread crop disease in California’s Salinas Valley – the “Salad Bowl of the World.” Close to 40% of the recent lettuce crop was wiped out, pushing the price of the leafy green up nearly 20% higher than it was a year ago.
Why McDonald's And Walmart's Beef Suppliers Are Coming Under Fire
The meat used in your McDonald's Big Mac has been recently called into question, with unpublished United States government records falling into the hands of the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, according to The Guardian. This isn't the first time that the fast food chain's handling of its livestock items have been called into question. There was the time that some diners claimed that its nuggets are made with pink goop, and another time the chain was accused of serving its customers human meat, both claims that were quickly proven false (via USA Today).
McDonald’s and Walmart beef suppliers criticised for ‘reckless’ antibiotics use
Suppliers of beef to McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Walmart are sourcing meat from US farms that use antibiotics linked to the spread of dangerous superbugs, an investigation has found. Unpublished US government records obtained by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism and the Guardian show farms producing beef for meat...
