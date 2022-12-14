Read full article on original website
Ballet dancers perform with adoptable pets to assist animals in finding holiday homesB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis Cardinals Announce A Surprise DepartureOnlyHomersSaint Louis, MO
10 St. Louis Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
St. Louis families would receive $500 each month in new proposalR.A. HeimSaint Louis, MO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
nbc15.com
Man arrested in Janesville after domestic disturbance and gun possession
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is in custody after Janesville Police found a semi-automatic handgun in his possession, following a domestic disturbance on Sunday. Police responded to the domestic disturbance at the 2100 block of S. Pine St. in Janesville shortly before 2 a.m. The suspect was found in...
nbc15.com
Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin law enforcement investigating vandalization of University and city property
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Law enforcement in Madison is investigating multiple instances of vandalism at the campus and in the city, including an organization that supports Jewish students. The Madison Police Department is working together with the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department after receiving reports of the damage on...
myarklamiss.com
Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
cenlanow.com
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office’s (EBRSO) Narcotics Division says agents spent...
wbrz.com
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance
BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty
MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Rather than receiving a jail or probation sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was...
Suspect wanted in New Iberia homicide case turned themselves in to police
New Iberia police have confirmed a homicide was committed in the city Friday morning.
seehafernews.com
Madison Shooting Suspect In Custody
Police in Madison say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a north-side apartment complex last Friday. Authorities report the 51-year-old man was arrested by members of the Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Calypso...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim At A Local ER
We have been sitting on this awhile now. Hoping that police would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the info. that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a shooting victim at a local ER. Update: As of 12/18/22 at 2 pm:...
nbc15.com
Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side
“This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a...
nbc15.com
Bullets strike vehicle overnight in Janesville, police report
JANNESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Several hours after Janesville police officers responded to a report of gunfire early Sunday morning, a man whose vehicle was parked nearby discovered it had been hit by bullets. A Janesville Police Department report indicates officers first responded to the intersection of S. Jackson Street and...
kttn.com
Two men from Illinois indicted in armed Missouri carjacking
Two men from East St. Louis, Illinois have been accused of a St. Louis carjacking in November, using a vehicle that had been carjacked a week earlier. Quinn Turner, 20, and Jaylen Mays, 25, were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Mays was also indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
nbc15.com
MPD: Man arrested after allegedly causing disturbance while intoxicated at a Madison Hooters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man was taken into custody early Friday morning after he and another woman were allegedly intoxicated and causing a disturbance at a Madison Hooter’s restaurant, police said. Madison Police Department (MPD) officers were dispatched to 2600 East Springs Dr. at 12:19 a.m. after receiving...
New charge for homicide suspect in high-speed St. Louis chase
A homicide suspect accused of leading a high-speed police chase Thursday morning in St. Louis now faces a new charge tied to the pursuit.
Police trying to identify vehicle, driver in connection with Fitchburg shooting
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Police in Fitchburg are asking the public for help identifying a vehicle and its driver following a shooting that left a man with non-life-threatening injuries late last month. The shooting, which police said was not a random act, happened Nov. 27 in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 2400 block of High Ridge Trail....
Silver Alert canceled, man located
Joseph Lumina was safely located Saturday evening and is no longer missing
FOX2now.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about 'traumatizing' incident in St. Ann
A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars. Woman robbed at gunpoint speaks out about ‘traumatizing’ …. A 36-year-old man is in custody, facing several charges after he allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint...
Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue. If you know […]
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
