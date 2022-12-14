ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, IL

Janesville PD respond to Best Buy burglary Sunday morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Early Sunday morning, Janesville Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm at a Best Buy. The suspects used a vehicle to force entry to the Best Buy located at 2850 Deerfield Drive. They took an undetermined amount of merchandise and fled in a car. Police are...
JANESVILLE, WI
Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
MONROE, LA
Multiple deaths at menace motel prompt EBR Metro Council to rewrite ordinance

BATON ROUGE - A recent deadly shooting at the Fairbridge Inn Express has gotten the attention of city leadership in East Baton Rouge Parish. The two-star motel, located off Sherwood Forest Boulevard, is infamous for drug overdoses and criminal activity. Now, District Attorney Hillar Moore says if management doesn't tighten up, it could result in a shutdown by the city.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Former DCSO deputy who faked attack in Festge Park incident pleads guilty

MADISON, Wis. — A former Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputy has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge stemming from an incident at Festge Park that later prompted an investigation by state authorities. Court records show 31-year-old Sara Bortz-Rodriguez pleaded guilty Friday to one count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Rather than receiving a jail or probation sentence, Bortz-Rodriguez was...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Madison Shooting Suspect In Custody

Police in Madison say a suspect is in custody in connection with a shooting at a north-side apartment complex last Friday. Authorities report the 51-year-old man was arrested by members of the Gang and Neighborhood Abatement Team on Wednesday. Officers responded to the scene in the 2500 block of Calypso...
MADISON, WI
RockfordScanner.com : Shooting Victim At A Local ER

We have been sitting on this awhile now. Hoping that police would have released information. They have not, so we are just going to post the info. that has been provided to us. Sources are reporting a shooting victim at a local ER. Update: As of 12/18/22 at 2 pm:...
Police arrest suspect in shooting on Madison’s north side

“This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. “This shows that people care” the best moments from the 27th annual Share Your Holidays campaign. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. A 47-year-old woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a...
MADISON, WI
Bullets strike vehicle overnight in Janesville, police report

JANNESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Several hours after Janesville police officers responded to a report of gunfire early Sunday morning, a man whose vehicle was parked nearby discovered it had been hit by bullets. A Janesville Police Department report indicates officers first responded to the intersection of S. Jackson Street and...
JANESVILLE, WI
Two men from Illinois indicted in armed Missouri carjacking

Two men from East St. Louis, Illinois have been accused of a St. Louis carjacking in November, using a vehicle that had been carjacked a week earlier. Quinn Turner, 20, and Jaylen Mays, 25, were indicted Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on one count of carjacking and one count of possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. Mays was also indicted on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Woman wanted for questioning in JC Penney shoplifting case

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police say they are trying to identify a woman seen on security footage during a shoplifting incident at JC Penney. Police said they need the public’s help to locate the woman who is wanted for questioning in reference to a theft by shoplifting at JCP on Louisiana Avenue. If you know […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
Man fighting for life after Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is fighting for his life after being shot early Saturday morning in Rockford. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Charles Street around 1:35 a.m., according to the Rockford Police Department. They found an adult man with life-threatening injuries when they arrived. The man was taken to the hospital […]
ROCKFORD, IL

