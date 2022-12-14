It can be surprising just how often we come across Roman numerals in everyday life. They are still used regularly on clocks for example to denote the hours. At the end of a film or tv show, the year of production is generally given in Roman numerals. In the UK we use Roman numerals to denote the regnal number of monarchs, so we have Elizabeth II instead of Elizabeth 2 and Charles III instead of Charles 3. In the US Roman Numerals are used to denote the number of the Superbowl, one of the most-watched sporting events in the world.

