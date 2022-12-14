Read full article on original website
MSHP Arrest Reports for December 17, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 20-year-old Nile B. Fears of Whiteman Air Force Base at 2:56 a.m. Saturday in Johnson County.She was suspected of speeding and driving while intoxicated. Fears was taken to the Warrensburg Police Department, where she was booked and released. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested...
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies spotted a vehicle in motion on the roadway. The driver of the vehicle was known to Deputies to have a revoked driving status. The vehicle was stopped at the Temp Stop store, 4575 South Limit Avenue. Deputies got out and spoke with the driver, Vladimir T. Shalnev, 36, of Sedalia. During a consent search of the vehicle, Deputies located drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Charges of Driving While Suspended and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia are being sought through the Pettis County Prosecutor.
Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Three teenagers suffered injuries Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash in Miller County at Boeckman Bridge Road north of Sage Brush Lane. The teenagers are males ages 15, 16 and 17. The 15-year-old, of Lebanon, sustained serious injuries, the 16-year-old, of Dixon, suffered moderate injures and the 17-year-old driver, of Lebanon, The post Three teens hurt in one-vehicle crash in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 16, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Thursday night, Officers responded to the Bothwell Regional Health Center, 601 East 14th Street, for a subject check. When Officers arrived, they located a subject and checked his information with Dispatch. It was confirmed the subject had a Failure to Appear warrant out of Pettis County. Denali James Neidig, 23, of Sedalia, was arrested for his FTA warrant on original charges of Speeding (26 MPH or more). Neidig was transported to the Pettis County Jail pending a cash or surety bond of $1500.
Four Teens Injured in Henry County Crash
Four teens were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday morning in Henry County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1988 Chevy truck, driven by a 16-year-old male from Warrensburg, was at 1124 NE 1251 Road (south of Windsor) around 1 a.m., when the truck ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a concrete culvert.
Bates City man accused of stealing vehicles in custody
HIGGINSVILLE, Mo. - Higginsville Police Department says a Bates City man wanted for stolen vehicles is in custody. According to a social media post by the department, Phillip Baylor, a former resident of Higginsville, was taken into custody while in an alleged stolen vehicle in Overland Park, Kansas. Online court...
Missing Bolivar teen found after month-long search
BOLIVAR, Mo. — Kaitlynn Dooley, who has been missing for weeks, was found safe. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office announced that they had found the 16-year-old on their social media page. “After 32 days our prayers have been answered and Kaitlynn Dooley has been located safe and sound,” Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison wrote. Morrison […]
Lebanon man, woman face charges after traffic stop, methamphetamine found in home
A Laclede County man and woman could face drug charges after a traffic stop in Lebanon. The Lebanon Police Department says it worked with the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group on an intelligence gathering assignment. As a result, on Thursday afternoon, officers stopped a vehicle suspected of being involved in the delivery of controlled substances in Lebanon. Drug paraphernalia and items consistent with the delivery of controlled substances was found in the vehicle.
15-year-old Lebanon boy seriously injured in crash north of Iberia
Three teens are injured, one seriously, in a SUV crash in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the teens were driving on Boeckman Bridge Road, about seven miles northeast of Iberia on Friday night, when the 17-year-old driver from Lebanon ran off the edge of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned.
Two People Injured in Crash at Rebar Road
Two people were injured in a two-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon just north of Sedalia. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a southbound 2012 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old Ricky D. Rafferty of Tipton, was on US 65 at Rebar Road around 5 p.m., when he attempted to make a left-hand turn on a green light, and was struck by a northbound 2008 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 63-year-old Sherri N. Smith of Marshall, who failed to stop at a red light.
Two charged in shooting that injured KCI officer at Kansas City Airport
Two people has been charged in connection with a shooting that injured a KCI officer at Kansas City Airport Friday morning.
New Developments In Fatal Crash On Niangua Bridge
Several developments have occurred in the case of the December 4rd fatal crash on the Niangua Bridge in Camden County. The 3 vehicle incident left a Camdenton motorcyclist dead, and two other people as well as the man accused of causing the crash with injuries. Pronounced dead at the scene...
Elderly Benton County woman seriously injured in crash north of Warsaw
An elderly Benton County woman is seriously injured in a crash about ten miles north of her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Emma Collister, 82, of Warsaw, was driving on Highway 65, at Route BB, Wednesday morning, when another driver failed to yield and pulled into her path. The two vehicles collided, causing Collister’s pickup truck to run off the side of the road, overturn and hit a guardrail.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/15)
Blake Austin Lindsey of Clinton, MO was arrested on 12/14/2022 for property damage in the 1st degree. Anthony David Malan of Clinton, MO was issued an arrest warrant on 12/14/2022 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Ronald Lee Whatley of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 12/14/2022 for...
Thieves steal items from Sunrise Beach, Mo. fire station
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District are asking for help in recovering items stolen from a fire station. According to a Facebook post, thieves took the station radio, a battery charger, and some other items from Station 4 on State Road F. The post says the fire truck stationed there was out of the station for maintenance.
Odessa Man Injured in Lafayette County Crash
An Odessa man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Lafayette County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by 50-year-old Roland L. Stillwell of Odessa, was on Missouri 131, north of I-70 around noon, when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, then struck a culvert and overturned.
Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A former Tuscumbia High School teacher could spend up to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections. Judge Matthew Hamner sentenced Michael Allen Wednesday morning to eight years in prison on two felony counts of sexual contact with a student. Allen also received an additional two years in prison for The post Miller County judge sentences ex-Tuscumbia High School teacher to prison appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
WARRENSBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT ASKING FOR HELP IN LOCATING WANTED INDIVIDUALS
An area law enforcement agency is asking for help from the public in locating several wanted individuals. The Warrensburg Police Department is searching for 42-year-old James Patrick Hutchins. Hutchins is wanted for two warrants for failure to appear, as well as sexual misconduct. Hutchins is 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds. The...
Versailles Teen Injured After Car Hits Tree
A Versailles teen was injured in a one-car crash that occurred Friday morning in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2011 Ford Focus, driven by 19-year-old Ashley N. Bland of Versailles was on Route D, 517 feet north of Snipe Road (northwest of Versailles) around 9:15 a.m., when Bland failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Update: two local teens remain missing as search continues
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two area teens have been missing for weeks now in two separate cases: Kaitlynn Dooley of Bolivar and Roxanne Pride of Lebanon. Law enforcement in both Bolivar and Lebanon are pursuing any possible tips that could lead to the safe return of Kaitlynn Dooley and Roxanne Pride. Kaitlynn Dooley, who is 16 […]
