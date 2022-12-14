ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas In The Christmas Holidays

Las Vegas, Nevada, is an exciting and vibrant destination at any time, but at Christmas, the city becomes extra special. The city isn’t just about placing bets at the casino – it is so much more than that. What with spectacular Christmas light shows, fun activities and concerts, Vegas is a fun place to be for the whole family. Read on to find out what this Nevada city has to offer during the holidays.
disneyfoodblog.com

Donald Duck Is FINALLY Getting Some Recognition at a NEW Disney Restaurant!

We’ve got some awesome news from a Disney park across the world!. Shanghai Disneyland has closed multiple times due to COVID-19 but has recently reopened after its latest closure. The park’s frequent closures and reopenings may be some of the biggest news you’ve heard from the park recently, but now we’ve got BIG news — a new restaurant will be opening in Shanghai Disney!
disneytips.com

Disney Parks Announces Closure of Popular Pixar ‘Cars’ Attraction

A fan-favorite attraction based on the hit Disney Pixar film, Cars (2006), will apparently close in early 2023 according to the Disney Parks calendar. Cars tells the story of stuck-up racing celebrity, Lightning McQueen, and his journey to realizing what’s truly important after becoming stranded in the small Route 66 town of Radiator Springs on his way to race for the coveted Piston Cup. The film’s fun soundtrack, detailed worldbuilding, and a cast of heartfelt characters quickly brought it to legendary status with fans of Disney and Pixar animation alike.
disneyfoodblog.com

Lobby CHANGES Coming to Disney’s Grand Floridian Hotel

It’s no secret that Disney World is going through some serious changes. EPCOT is being transformed, Magic Kingdom is getting a new attraction, and several Disney Resort hotels are undergoing renovations — including the Grand Floridian. We’ve already seen some updates to the DVC villas and other areas, but now we know about even more updates coming to the Grand Flo!
CBS News

Popular travel destinations for 2023

Travelers are looking ahead and starting to plan for the new year. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his insights on some of the most popular destinations for 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com

UPDATE on the Park Pass Lawsuit Filed by Annual Passholders Against Disney

Disney has been the subject of several lawsuits lately, and we’ve got a big update on one of them. Disney has been sued over its response to the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida (the Parental Rights in Education law), its Genie/Genie+ system, and Park Passes. In terms of Park Passes, lawsuits have come from both Disney World Annual Passholders and Magic Key pass holders.
