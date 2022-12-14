Read full article on original website
Related
A man lived alone on a pirate island that he bought for $10,000 but years later he was offered $50 million for it
Moyenne IslandPhoto bymwanasimba from La Réunion; CC-BY-SA-2.0 Moyenne Island is a small island in the Indian Ocean that is just 24 acres in size. It is located by the Sainte Anne Marine National Park located off the coast of Seychelles.
touristmeetstraveler.com
5 Best Things To Do In Las Vegas In The Christmas Holidays
Las Vegas, Nevada, is an exciting and vibrant destination at any time, but at Christmas, the city becomes extra special. The city isn’t just about placing bets at the casino – it is so much more than that. What with spectacular Christmas light shows, fun activities and concerts, Vegas is a fun place to be for the whole family. Read on to find out what this Nevada city has to offer during the holidays.
disneyfoodblog.com
Donald Duck Is FINALLY Getting Some Recognition at a NEW Disney Restaurant!
We’ve got some awesome news from a Disney park across the world!. Shanghai Disneyland has closed multiple times due to COVID-19 but has recently reopened after its latest closure. The park’s frequent closures and reopenings may be some of the biggest news you’ve heard from the park recently, but now we’ve got BIG news — a new restaurant will be opening in Shanghai Disney!
How do you celebrate Hanukkah in South Florida? Eight things to know about the holiday
Let’s just get this out of the way first: Hanukkah is not the Jewish Christmas. But it is a festive holiday that usually falls sometime during the winter holiday season.
disneytips.com
Disney Parks Announces Closure of Popular Pixar ‘Cars’ Attraction
A fan-favorite attraction based on the hit Disney Pixar film, Cars (2006), will apparently close in early 2023 according to the Disney Parks calendar. Cars tells the story of stuck-up racing celebrity, Lightning McQueen, and his journey to realizing what’s truly important after becoming stranded in the small Route 66 town of Radiator Springs on his way to race for the coveted Piston Cup. The film’s fun soundtrack, detailed worldbuilding, and a cast of heartfelt characters quickly brought it to legendary status with fans of Disney and Pixar animation alike.
disneyfoodblog.com
Lobby CHANGES Coming to Disney’s Grand Floridian Hotel
It’s no secret that Disney World is going through some serious changes. EPCOT is being transformed, Magic Kingdom is getting a new attraction, and several Disney Resort hotels are undergoing renovations — including the Grand Floridian. We’ve already seen some updates to the DVC villas and other areas, but now we know about even more updates coming to the Grand Flo!
Popular travel destinations for 2023
Travelers are looking ahead and starting to plan for the new year. CBS News senior travel adviser Peter Greenberg joins "CBS News Mornings" to share his insights on some of the most popular destinations for 2023.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE on the Park Pass Lawsuit Filed by Annual Passholders Against Disney
Disney has been the subject of several lawsuits lately, and we’ve got a big update on one of them. Disney has been sued over its response to the “Don’t Say Gay” law in Florida (the Parental Rights in Education law), its Genie/Genie+ system, and Park Passes. In terms of Park Passes, lawsuits have come from both Disney World Annual Passholders and Magic Key pass holders.
Comments / 0