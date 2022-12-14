Read full article on original website
myfoxzone.com
TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunk drivers off roads this holiday season
AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023, in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.
myfoxzone.com
Airbnb host in Dripping Springs named top new host in Texas
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A Dripping Springs resident has the hottest new place for an Airbnb stay, according to the company. Derek has been named the top new Airbnb Host for the state of Texas for his cozy treehouse yurt in Dripping Springs. This unique treehouse yurt is tucked...
myfoxzone.com
Y'all, we're sorry ... but the Original Chicken Crispers at Chili's are gone. Removed from the menu.
DALLAS — There isn't much quite like learning a childhood food staple of yours is gone forever. People are not happy about this: Texas Chili's has discontinued its Original Chicken Crispers (gasp). For the Chili's hardcore fans, you've probably known about this for a while. Chili's tweeted in late...
myfoxzone.com
Death of Atatiana Jefferson: Jury to begin deliberating on Aaron Dean sentencing Monday
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — The sentencing phase for former Fort Worth officer Aaron Dean has started after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of manslaughter in the 2019 shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson. And the day has been filled with controversy. The verdict was reached after five days...
myfoxzone.com
RECIPE: Ube pancakes from Kalsada
ST PAUL, Minn. — Ube has become one of 2022's trendiest ingredients. The purple yam is especially popular in the Philippines, where it's commonly used in a variety of delicious treats. Leah Raymundo and John Occhiato, the duo behind Kalsada, a restaurant specializing in Filipino cuisine in St. Paul,...
myfoxzone.com
Boise State beats North Texas 35-32 in Frisco Bowl
BOISE, Idaho — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point third...
myfoxzone.com
Game Tracker: Boise State battles North Texas in the Lone Star State
BOISE, Idaho — Despite dropping the Mountain West Championship and a trip to Los Angeles, the Boise State football team is highly-motivated to close the rollercoaster 2022 season with a win against North Texas in Saturday's Frisco Bowl. The "standard" and "blue-collar mentality" of the Broncos' program still runs...
myfoxzone.com
Aledo grabs Texas state record 11th championship with win over College Station
ARLINGTON, Texas — Aledo is one of Texas' powerhouse programs, and they've just added another state title to their crowded trophy case. The Bearcats won their 11th UIL State Championship, the most in Texas high school football history, after beating the College Station Cougars in the 2022 5A-D1 title game, 52-14.
myfoxzone.com
Arkansas lawmakers to discuss bill banning TikTok from state agencies
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas could soon join other states that have banned the use of TikTok on state-issued devices. Last week, we told you how governors from multiple states including Oklahoma and Texas have banned the app with executive orders. An Arkansas senator has filed a bill to...
