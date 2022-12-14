ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

myfoxzone.com

TxDOT, law enforcement step up efforts to keep drunk drivers off roads this holiday season

AUSTIN, Texas — As Texans gear up to celebrate the holidays, the Texas Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to do so responsibly. TxDOT launched its holiday drunk driving prevention campaign called "Drive Sober. No Regrets." It went into effect this weekend and will run through Jan. 1, 2023, in an effort to remind Texans to find a safe ride home.
TEXAS STATE
myfoxzone.com

Airbnb host in Dripping Springs named top new host in Texas

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — A Dripping Springs resident has the hottest new place for an Airbnb stay, according to the company. Derek has been named the top new Airbnb Host for the state of Texas for his cozy treehouse yurt in Dripping Springs. This unique treehouse yurt is tucked...
DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX
myfoxzone.com

RECIPE: Ube pancakes from Kalsada

ST PAUL, Minn. — Ube has become one of 2022's trendiest ingredients. The purple yam is especially popular in the Philippines, where it's commonly used in a variety of delicious treats. Leah Raymundo and John Occhiato, the duo behind Kalsada, a restaurant specializing in Filipino cuisine in St. Paul,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
myfoxzone.com

Boise State beats North Texas 35-32 in Frisco Bowl

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State quarterback Taylen Green accounted for 256 yards and three touchdowns and the Broncos beat North Texas 35-32 in a back-and-forth Frisco Bowl at Toyota Stadium on Saturday night. Green, who is from nearby Lewisville, ran for two touchdowns during Boise State’s bowl-program-record 22-point third...
DENTON, TX
myfoxzone.com

Game Tracker: Boise State battles North Texas in the Lone Star State

BOISE, Idaho — Despite dropping the Mountain West Championship and a trip to Los Angeles, the Boise State football team is highly-motivated to close the rollercoaster 2022 season with a win against North Texas in Saturday's Frisco Bowl. The "standard" and "blue-collar mentality" of the Broncos' program still runs...
BOISE, ID

