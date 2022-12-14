Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho Lawmakers Head Into 2023 With Projected $1.5B Surplus
Even with revenue collections coming in below forecasts, the state of Idaho is projected to end the 2023 fiscal year with a $1.54 billion budget surplus, according to the last budget and revenue update before the new legislative session starts in January. The numbers. The Legislative Services Office’s General Fund...
Inslee proposes Washington taxpayers spend $15M on abortion services, training
OLYMPIA — Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed budget for the upcoming biennium includes $15 million in taxpayer money to be spend on the provision of abortion services and training for abortion providers. Inslee’s proposed budget for 2023 — 2035, released Wednesday, will be submitted to the Legislature but is...
Looking for mental health care in Idaho? Now there’s a directory.
BOISE - Crush the Curve Idaho was born in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. For nearly three years, the small nonprofit has operated coronavirus testing and vaccine clinics for the public, schools, employers and long-term care facilities. Now that COVID-19 tests and vaccines are widely available, the organization...
Idaho Taxpayers Shell out a Record $596.1 Million for Education Bonds and Levies This Year
BOISE - This year, Idaho taxpayers will shell out more than ever to support local education via bonds and levies. The total will ring up at $596.1 million – breaking last year’s record of $587.7 million. Supplemental levies will make up about $217.4 million of that total, a...
Reclaim Idaho launches petition against school vouchers
Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and a recent campaign to boost education funding, has launched a petition against school vouchers in anticipation of the upcoming legislative session. The debate over vouchers — and other means of directing public dollars toward private or nontraditional education —...
Progressive Groups Applaud Capital Gains Tax and Inslee’s Proposed Budget
Proponents of the disputed capital gains income tax defended inclusion of projected revenue from the tax in Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed $70.4 billion 2023-25 operating budget that he announced Wednesday afternoon. The tax is slated to go into effect in January, but was ruled unconstitutional earlier this...
Idaho Emergency Rental Assistance Program to Pause as Funds run dry
The Idaho Housing and Finance Association plans to pause applications for emergency rental assistance funds on Dec. 29 because federal funds are quickly running dry for areas beyond Ada County — a problem the agency hopes the Idaho Legislature can help with in January. The Emergency Rental Assistance program...
Idaho's Unemployment Rate up Slightly for November
LEWISTON - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3% in November, edging up from October’s 2.9%. November’s labor force – which is composed of both employed and unemployed workers — increased by 1,930 people (0.2%) to 963,380. Total employment increased by 1,474 (0.2%) to 934,756. The total number of people unemployed and looking for work increased by 456 (1.6%) to 28,624.
The Deadline to Enroll for Health Insurance in Idaho is December 15
BOISE — Idahoans looking for 2023 health insurance coverage have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to apply and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho. Idahoans who do not have affordable coverage through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll through the exchange at YourHealthIdaho.org.
Idaho panel mulls Nez Perce water agreement
BOISE — Thinking about the Nez Perce Agreement now — from short-term costs upstream to long-term benefits downstream — is well worthwhile even though the 30-year pact has 12 years remaining. That was the common sentiment expressed in a panel discussion that was part of a joint...
Legislation Pre-Filed to Repeal WA Cares Long-Term Care Tax
OLYMPIA - Lawmakers in the state Legislature began prefiling bills this week for introduction in the 2023 session, which begins January 9th. One of those bills would repeal the state's new long-term care insurance and payroll tax, which is scheduled to take effect in July. The controversial WA Cares program...
Idaho Sugar Mill Celebrates its 125th Birthday
It isn’t every day that a company celebrates its 125th birthday. Amalgamated Sugar, which operates factories in Nampa, Paul, and Twin Falls, marked 125 years of operations on Dec. 6. The Nampa Factory was built in 1942, the only sugar mill built during World War II, according to a...
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson Won’t Return to House Until January
Idaho’s senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be gone from the halls of Congress until January, according to a staff member. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, notified the clerk of the House in a letter Nov. 29 that he would be absent for votes and congressional proceedings. He tapped fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher as his proxy.
Deaths Among Pregnant Women in Idaho More Than Doubled in 2020, Says Report
Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal...
Risch Blocks Snake River Dam Breaching Language From Water Resources Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senator Jim Risch's office says that due to strong and direct opposition by Risch, attempts to breach the lower Snake River dams were removed from the Water Resources Development Act, which will be included in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. “The Water...
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update
T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
Idaho Senators Demand Amends for Military Members Punished Over Refusal of COVID Vaccine
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch recently joined Republican Senate colleagues in successfully securing a provision in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to rollback a COVID vaccine mandate for military service members from a COVID vaccine mandate. The Senators say the provision does not address the penalties and discharges previously incurred, and have sent a letter to President Biden requesting that reparations be made.
Inslee Previews 'Significant Investments' in Behavioral Health
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking from the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle at a Friday morning press conference, mentioned in broad terms five behavioral health policy proposals he would be asking of lawmakers during next year’s legislative session that is a month away. The governor...
Amtrak Cascades unveils new trains coming to the I-5 corridor in 2026
OLYMPIA – A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets...
ISP TO INCREASE DUI PATROLS OVER THE HOLIDAY SEASON
LEWISTON - Troopers with the Idaho State Police are joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state this holiday with increased patrols to remove DUI drivers from Idaho roadways. Idaho State Police DUI efforts will increase statewide beginning Friday, December 16, lasting through New Year's Eve weekend. "Putting others at risk...
