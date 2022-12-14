ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Idaho Lawmakers Head Into 2023 With Projected $1.5B Surplus

Even with revenue collections coming in below forecasts, the state of Idaho is projected to end the 2023 fiscal year with a $1.54 billion budget surplus, according to the last budget and revenue update before the new legislative session starts in January. The numbers. The Legislative Services Office’s General Fund...
Reclaim Idaho launches petition against school vouchers

Reclaim Idaho, the group behind the 2018 Medicaid expansion initiative and a recent campaign to boost education funding, has launched a petition against school vouchers in anticipation of the upcoming legislative session. The debate over vouchers — and other means of directing public dollars toward private or nontraditional education —...
Idaho's Unemployment Rate up Slightly for November

LEWISTON - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3% in November, edging up from October’s 2.9%. November’s labor force – which is composed of both employed and unemployed workers — increased by 1,930 people (0.2%) to 963,380. Total employment increased by 1,474 (0.2%) to 934,756. The total number of people unemployed and looking for work increased by 456 (1.6%) to 28,624.
The Deadline to Enroll for Health Insurance in Idaho is December 15

BOISE — Idahoans looking for 2023 health insurance coverage have until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, to apply and enroll in a plan through the state health insurance exchange, Your Health Idaho. Idahoans who do not have affordable coverage through their employer and are not eligible for Medicaid or Medicare can enroll through the exchange at YourHealthIdaho.org.
Idaho panel mulls Nez Perce water agreement

BOISE — Thinking about the Nez Perce Agreement now — from short-term costs upstream to long-term benefits downstream — is well worthwhile even though the 30-year pact has 12 years remaining. That was the common sentiment expressed in a panel discussion that was part of a joint...
Idaho Sugar Mill Celebrates its 125th Birthday

It isn’t every day that a company celebrates its 125th birthday. Amalgamated Sugar, which operates factories in Nampa, Paul, and Twin Falls, marked 125 years of operations on Dec. 6. The Nampa Factory was built in 1942, the only sugar mill built during World War II, according to a...
Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson Won’t Return to House Until January

Idaho’s senior member of the U.S. House of Representatives will be gone from the halls of Congress until January, according to a staff member. U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, notified the clerk of the House in a letter Nov. 29 that he would be absent for votes and congressional proceedings. He tapped fellow Idaho Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher as his proxy.
Deaths Among Pregnant Women in Idaho More Than Doubled in 2020, Says Report

Idaho women who died from pregnancy-related problems doubled between 2019 and 2020, according to the latest Maternal Mortality Review Committee report published Friday by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. The review committee, which includes obstetricians, nurses, midwives, medical examiners and other professionals from across Idaho, identified 11 maternal...
'Into the 21st century': Idaho's historical markers are getting an update

T hroughout Idaho’s highways and byways, brown wooden signs call out to passersby, looking to tell stories of the past to those who will listen. The Idaho Highway Historical Marker Program is a distinctly recognizable joint project by the Idaho Historical Society and the Idaho Transportation Department. A few years ago a series of events occurred that changed the program forever.
Idaho Senators Demand Amends for Military Members Punished Over Refusal of COVID Vaccine

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Idaho U.S. Senators Mike Crapo and Jim Risch recently joined Republican Senate colleagues in successfully securing a provision in the Fiscal Year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act to rollback a COVID vaccine mandate for military service members from a COVID vaccine mandate. The Senators say the provision does not address the penalties and discharges previously incurred, and have sent a letter to President Biden requesting that reparations be made.
ISP TO INCREASE DUI PATROLS OVER THE HOLIDAY SEASON

LEWISTON - Troopers with the Idaho State Police are joining law enforcement agencies throughout the state this holiday with increased patrols to remove DUI drivers from Idaho roadways. Idaho State Police DUI efforts will increase statewide beginning Friday, December 16, lasting through New Year's Eve weekend. "Putting others at risk...
