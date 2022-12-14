Read full article on original website
JRedbone
3d ago
One of the biggest areas for livestock. What morons came up with this. Vail valley and the Roaring Fork Valley would be more appropriate.
3d ago
That’s great, release them on an area that relies on outdoor recreation for its economy
beau
2d ago
Those wolfs should be released in or by Boulder. The eastern slope voted to have them so keep the wolves over there
