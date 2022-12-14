ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gunnison, CO

Comments / 30

JRedbone
3d ago

One of the biggest areas for livestock. What morons came up with this. Vail valley and the Roaring Fork Valley would be more appropriate.

Reply(1)
9
AP_001321.371f22d77d5442c8b11cddad2799011d.1321
3d ago

That’s great, release them on an area that relies on outdoor recreation for its economy

Reply(13)
10
beau
2d ago

Those wolfs should be released in or by Boulder. The eastern slope voted to have them so keep the wolves over there

Reply
4
Related
KJCT8

Expected impacts of wolf reintroduction to Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New information tonight about the draft plan Colorado Parks and Wildlife released to reintroduce gray wolves to the state. We told you about how local ranchers aren’t too thrilled about the potential impacts it could have on their livestock. Thirty to 50 wolves will be brought to Colorado in the next five years, but the question is, what long-lasting effects will that have on Colorado’s wildlife?
COLORADO STATE
David Heitz

Bow to the snowplow in Colorado

Plowing mountain roads means driving onto the snow cap itself. Snow can be everywhere.Photo byColorado Department of Transportation. (Denver, Colo.) How would you like to be part of the crew that plows mountain passes during snow squalls in Colorado?
COLORADO STATE
travellemming.com

21 Colorado Ghost Towns Where You Can Experience the Wild West

I’m a Colorado local, and in this guide, I share the 21 best ghost towns in Colorado. The state is famed for its gold rush era, and while some mining towns became tourist destinations, others died out as quickly as they sprang up. Experiencing the state’s Wild West past...
COLORADO STATE
Glenwood Springs Post Independent

Colorado ski conditions report

Aspen Highlands — Wed 5:41a packed powder 31 – 43 base 102 of 122 trails 84% open, 961 acres, 5 of 5 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p. Aspen Mountain — Wed 5:41a packed powder 30 – 32 base 71 of 76 trails 93% open, 656 acres, 7 of 8 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-3:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-3:30p.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Possible brief drop in temperatures later in the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was another sunny day across the Western Slope with little cloud cover. However, despite the sunshine, temperatures again remained cold today, with Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, and Cortez having highs staying in the upper to mid-20s. Conditions have remained dry, and that will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight, temperatures will stay cold, with Grand Junction, Cortez, and Montrose remaining in the single digits while Delta rises to the double digits.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
OutThere Colorado

Bird lacked runway for flight, requiring rescue in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers rescued a water-faring bird for a reason most would overlook – it didn't have enough water for a proper take-off. According to officials, loons need a water runway of 30 yards to a quarter-mile to gain enough speed to go airborne. This can pose a problem when loons land in areas where this isn't possible, leaving them unable to run across the water while flapping and stranded – especially a concern when the spot they've landed is a wet road or parking lot mistaken for a body of water.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado is spending unprecedented money on homelessness. How long will it take to see results?

Colorado has more money than ever to spend on solving homelessness, as well as the most comprehensive data to date about how many people need services. Still, the crisis is expected to get worse before it gets better, as the total economic impact of the global pandemic has yet to emerge and the array of solutions now in the works will take years to fully materialize, according to a panel of experts who met Friday in downtown Denver.
COLORADO STATE
5280.com

Big Questions Surround the Rollout of Psychedelics in Colorado

Editor’s note: This is a living resource that was last updated December 16, 2022. By now you’ve heard the news: During the 2022 midterm elections, Colorado passed the most comprehensive psychedelics measure ever introduced on a statewide ballot. The result is a historic repudiation of the War on Drugs, through which psychedelics have been outlawed and criminalized for decades.
COLORADO STATE
Aspen Daily News

Thompson Divide oil-and-gas fight has broad implications

The fight over oil-and-gas extraction in the Thompson Divide area west of Carbondale has implications for a much broader swath of western Colorado. The proposal by President Biden’s administration to withdraw nearly 225,000 acres of federal land from leasing for oil-and-gas production for 20 years extends well past the area west of Carbondale commonly referred to as Thompson Divide. Roughly one-third of the acreage is south of McClure Pass and extends to the doorstep of Crested Butte. Additional land eyed for withdrawal is west of Thompson Divide.
CARBONDALE, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Fly Frontier to hell | CALDARA

It doesn’t matter what airline I use I always have the happy privilege of getting the middle seat between two guys trying out for the “Weight Watchers Before Photo Contest” on a flight that’s chartered for the Annual Colicky Baby Conference. My luggage always goes to...
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy