Enjoying These Fun Downtown Marietta Activities Is Easier Thanks to City's Parking MapDeanLandMarietta, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Alpharetta police captain arrested, others arrested for terroristic acts and drugsJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Woman charged with stealing several hundred thousand dollars from Forsyth County churchMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
Cumming Mayor, Halcyon recognized for achievements in regional tourismMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA
Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
Briefs: Clark’s Christmas Kids raises $1.1M; Elle Duncan in town; Emily Blunt’s Atlanta cockroaches
Clark Howard this year brought back in-person donations for his annual donation drive for foster children in Georgia dub...
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport reveals latest expansion of new gates
ATLANTA — City and airport leaders are celebrating the opening of new gates at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. It’s the first expansion at the airport in a decade since the international terminal opened. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach takes...
Metro Atlanta’s iconic restaurant known for its ‘Ghetto Burger’ closes its doors after 51 years
ATLANTA — The world-famous Ann’s Snack Bar will not be re-opening after shutting down during the pandemic. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Wall Street Journal named the “Ghetto Burger” the best burger in America in 2007. The restaurant was an...
theatlanta100.com
Must-see holiday lights in Atlanta
The holiday hustle and bustle can be exhausting, but nothing is more magical than taking time to relax, take in the holiday spirit and delight in all the holiday lights around town. Some of our must-visit places include:. • Garden Lights, Holiday Nights – Located at Atlanta Botanical Garden, guests...
10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger
Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Lineup announced for Atlanta's iconic Peach Drop
ATLANTA — The lineup has been announced for Atlanta's iconic Peach Drop. Mayor Andre Dickens will host the 2023 New Year's festivities after a three-year hiatus. Grammy-award-winning songwriter and producer So So Def Jermaine Dupri & Friends will be there to perform and ring in the New Year at Underground Atlanta. Special guests also performing include Da Brat, Jagged Edge, YoungBloodZ, Atlanta-based rock group Drivin n Cryin and Blanco Brown. Additionally, Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron will emcee and Live Nation will produce the event.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA unveils new railcars as bus-rapid transit expands across metro Atlanta
COLLEGE PARK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, MARTA unveiled its new fleet of trains, set to be open for public ridership in 2025. “It was time. Our fleet is aging. Some (trains) [are] roughly 40 years old,” said Collie Greenwood, CEO of MARTA, during a celebration in College Park on Friday.
Atlanta Magazine
Avenue East Cobb is getting a refresh. Here’s a peak at the plans for the Marietta shopping center.
Get ready, Marietta: a spiffed-up Avenue East Cobb is coming your way later this year. North American Properties, the developers behind popular renovations like Atlantic Station and Colony Square, have released renderings of their new plans for the struggling outdoor shopping center. The redesign will feature a public plaza, complete with a fully-equipped stage and LED screen for movie nights, and surrounded by a shaded garden area for dining and relaxing. Some parking will be replaced by new “jewel-box” buildings, housing fresh retailers and restaurants. The new buildings will serve as wings to the central plaza area, which will be anchored by at least one chef-inspired restaurant with plenty of outdoor space. “The vision is all about creating a backyard feel,” said Nick Lombardo, development manager for North American Properties. “It’s for folks in the community to enjoy getting outside.”
atlantafi.com
Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain
If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
Eater
Adele’s Closes Its Atlanta Location After Just Nine Months on Edgewood Avenue
The Atlanta location of Adele’s on Edgewood Avenue closed last weekend after just nine months in the Old Fourth Ward, a representative for Red Pebbles Hospitality confirms. The group opened a location of its popular Nashville restaurant beside Biggerstaff Brewing Co. and Staplehouse in March, taking over a renovated 1930s-era garage space on Edgewood Avenue.
This Secret Speakeasy On Atlanta’s BeltLine Is Hidden Inside A French Cafe & Bakery
From immersive dining experiences to expansive green spaces, it's no secret that Atlanta's BeltLine is full of hidden gems ready to be explored by locals and travelers alike. However, there’s a unique speakeasy in the Inman Park neighborhood where you'll have to look a little closer in order to find it.
littlepinkbook.com
PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner
Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
One Georgia City Named Among The 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Know before you go | Worst times to travel on Georgia highways this holiday season
ATLANTA — More than three million Georgians are expected to hit the road this holiday season, and transportation officials are offering the best times to avoid the state's busy highways. Georgia Department of Transportation announced that it anticipated an increase in holiday traffic, so it's suspending lane closures on...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: Pasta Da Pulcinella fails with 60; Mix’d Up Burgers earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A popular Italian restaurant on Peachtree Walk in Atlanta failed to make the grade when the health inspector dropped by recently. Pasta Da Pulcinella failed with 60 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report said grilled chicken, butter, and tomatoes were...
FanBolt.Com
5 Fun Things to Do in Atlanta, Georgia for the Holidays!
‘Tis the season! Despite Atlanta’s relatively warm temperatures as of late, we’ve still been in search of fun and engaging ways to bring on the holiday cheer! And there’s no shortage of exciting and festive activities to enjoy during this holiday season. From outdoor winter entertainment to...
MARTA gives sneak peek at new railcars which will have phone chargers, other features
ATLANTA — MARTA is offering a first look at updated rail cars that will eventually replace the transit agency's aging fleet. The rail cars will offer some nifty features - wider aisles, with room for wheelchairs, bikes and luggage; phone chargers, electronic route updates and more. So far the...
'God made my dream come true' | Bryce Leatherwood thanks metro Atlanta fans for winning season 22 of NBC's 'The Voice'
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 22-year-old country music singer made his home state of Georgia proud Tuesday night by winning season 22 of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice." Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing at a talent competition at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and got his business degree from Georgia Southern University in May.
Metro Atlanta DJ killed in Cherokee County crash, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Atlanta DJ Daniel Blankowski, lovingly known as DJ Dano, has died from crash in Cherokee County Thursday afternoon. He was 66. The crash happened at 3 p.m. on I-575 south near the Old Vandiver Road overpass, according to deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
