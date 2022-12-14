Get ready, Marietta: a spiffed-up Avenue East Cobb is coming your way later this year. North American Properties, the developers behind popular renovations like Atlantic Station and Colony Square, have released renderings of their new plans for the struggling outdoor shopping center. The redesign will feature a public plaza, complete with a fully-equipped stage and LED screen for movie nights, and surrounded by a shaded garden area for dining and relaxing. Some parking will be replaced by new “jewel-box” buildings, housing fresh retailers and restaurants. The new buildings will serve as wings to the central plaza area, which will be anchored by at least one chef-inspired restaurant with plenty of outdoor space. “The vision is all about creating a backyard feel,” said Nick Lombardo, development manager for North American Properties. “It’s for folks in the community to enjoy getting outside.”

MARIETTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO