travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Roswell, GA

Roswell in Fulton County is a popular destination famous for its rich history, breathtaking scenery, and limitless possibilities. Roswell's renowned shops, historical museums, and scenic boardwalks coexist with over 900 acres of parkland. In The National Park System, you can encounter the world-renowned Chattahoochee River and Nature Center. Popular attractions...
ROSWELL, GA
theatlanta100.com

Must-see holiday lights in Atlanta

The holiday hustle and bustle can be exhausting, but nothing is more magical than taking time to relax, take in the holiday spirit and delight in all the holiday lights around town. Some of our must-visit places include:. • Garden Lights, Holiday Nights – Located at Atlanta Botanical Garden, guests...
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger

Two weeks ago, metro Atlanta welcomed its first of many Whataburger locations slated to open in the coming year. Immediately, it was slammed with fans of the Texas-based franchise who braved hours-long lines for the fast food burger. If you're thinking of braving the line, here are the items you should absolutely order. The post 10 things to know before you try metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
KENNESAW, GA
11Alive

Lineup announced for Atlanta's iconic Peach Drop

ATLANTA — The lineup has been announced for Atlanta's iconic Peach Drop. Mayor Andre Dickens will host the 2023 New Year's festivities after a three-year hiatus. Grammy-award-winning songwriter and producer So So Def Jermaine Dupri & Friends will be there to perform and ring in the New Year at Underground Atlanta. Special guests also performing include Da Brat, Jagged Edge, YoungBloodZ, Atlanta-based rock group Drivin n Cryin and Blanco Brown. Additionally, Atlanta radio personality Ryan Cameron will emcee and Live Nation will produce the event.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Avenue East Cobb is getting a refresh. Here’s a peak at the plans for the Marietta shopping center.

Get ready, Marietta: a spiffed-up Avenue East Cobb is coming your way later this year. North American Properties, the developers behind popular renovations like Atlantic Station and Colony Square, have released renderings of their new plans for the struggling outdoor shopping center. The redesign will feature a public plaza, complete with a fully-equipped stage and LED screen for movie nights, and surrounded by a shaded garden area for dining and relaxing. Some parking will be replaced by new “jewel-box” buildings, housing fresh retailers and restaurants. The new buildings will serve as wings to the central plaza area, which will be anchored by at least one chef-inspired restaurant with plenty of outdoor space. “The vision is all about creating a backyard feel,” said Nick Lombardo, development manager for North American Properties. “It’s for folks in the community to enjoy getting outside.”
MARIETTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Now Casting In Atlanta: TV Commercial For Store Chain

If you’ve ever wanted to appear in a national TV commercial, here’s your chance: AtlantaFi.com is casting a diverse crowd to appear on screen in a store for a TV spot. The commercial will be filmed the first week of the new year. Does this sound like something...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Adele’s Closes Its Atlanta Location After Just Nine Months on Edgewood Avenue

The Atlanta location of Adele’s on Edgewood Avenue closed last weekend after just nine months in the Old Fourth Ward, a representative for Red Pebbles Hospitality confirms. The group opened a location of its popular Nashville restaurant beside Biggerstaff Brewing Co. and Staplehouse in March, taking over a renovated 1930s-era garage space on Edgewood Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
littlepinkbook.com

PINK’s Nobu Atlanta PopUp Dinner

Some of America’s top women business leaders gathered over leche martinis, black cod and tiradito this week to connect with other women influencers, and to check out the newest hotspot—the just opened Nobu Atlanta. For many, it was the first women’s gathering since Covid. Post-Thanksgiving, The Coca-Cola Company’s Chief Sustainability Officer Beatriz Perez; Equifax Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer Julia Houston; Porsche North America Corporate Counsel Chelsea Dennis; Huddle House EVP and General Counsel Melissa Rothring; EY Managing Director Chevy Arnold; Cox Enterprises Chief Legal Counsel Jennifer Hightower and many others talked about gratitude, and how it spills into work, their evolving leadership styles, and grooming the next generation of leaders.
ATLANTA, GA
FanBolt.Com

5 Fun Things to Do in Atlanta, Georgia for the Holidays!

‘Tis the season! Despite Atlanta’s relatively warm temperatures as of late, we’ve still been in search of fun and engaging ways to bring on the holiday cheer! And there’s no shortage of exciting and festive activities to enjoy during this holiday season. From outdoor winter entertainment to...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

'God made my dream come true' | Bryce Leatherwood thanks metro Atlanta fans for winning season 22 of NBC's 'The Voice'

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — A 22-year-old country music singer made his home state of Georgia proud Tuesday night by winning season 22 of NBC's hit singing competition "The Voice." Cherokee County native Bryce Leatherwood started singing at a talent competition at Dean Rusk Middle School in Canton and got his business degree from Georgia Southern University in May.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA

