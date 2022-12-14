Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
Related
wevv.com
Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday
Lincoln Elementary School students got an early Christmas surprise Thursday in Evansville. The school partnered with the Evansville African American Museum for a Winter Wonderland event. Students were surprised with new toys and games to enjoy. The museum highlighted the history and evolution of the school just east of downtown...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Another mobile food distribution event is happening soon for residents in Evansville. Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold it's next mobile food share event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. It's happening at Bosse Field from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon, or until boxes run out. No ID or requirements...
wevv.com
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree
Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
wevv.com
Group of nationwide ATM thieves arrested in Evansville, police say
Multiple people involved in a nationwide ATM theft ring have been arrested in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says it was notified about an attempted ATM theft that happened in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, and that the description of the incident matched with previous thefts that happened in Evansville.
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl
An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
wevv.com
Evansville's African American Museum with a surprise for Lincoln Elementary School students
Santa made a stop at Lincoln Elementary in Evansville, ahead of his big trip in less than 9 days from now. Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday. Lincoln Elementary School began classes in 1928, as Evansville's only school built to serve black minority...
wevv.com
Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville
Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
wevv.com
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home
Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
wevv.com
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville
An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station. Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a Robbery in progress on Saturday just before 6:00 p.m. Authorities say an employee at Sunoco told them he was robbed...
wevv.com
Jury trial scheduled for Evansville murder suspect
An arrest was made for the investigation of the murder of 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee that occurred on Judson Street. Shots were fired at Curlee’s house earlier this week. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in the case was identified as 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Police...
wevv.com
Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 19-year-old as victim in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
Authorities have released new information on a fatal crash that happened in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 19-year-old Dakota Lee Hammock of Evansville was killed in Thursday's crash. Authorities said they found Hammock's car partially submerged in water at the scene of the crash....
wevv.com
EPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting
DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS AND VIDEO THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says that the man who was fatally shot on Friday morning had...
wevv.com
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Evansville
Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday. EPD says that a 911 call was made from a home on North 3rd Avenue near West Florida Street around 10 a.m. Friday. They say the caller was talking about people being killed before the call went silent.
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday. The man was identified as 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros. VCCO says preliminary autopsy results show Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The Evansville Police Department says Cisneros was...
wevv.com
USI holds December graduation
The University of Southern Indiana held two Fall Commencement Ceremonies Saturday in the Screaming Eagles Arena. The 10:00 a.m. ceremony recognized all graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Professions, the Pott College of Science, Engineering, Education, and the School of Graduate Studies. The 1:00 p.m. ceremony recognized all...
wevv.com
Owensboro man gets 10 years in prison for role in $30 million pyramid scheme
An Owensboro, Kentucky man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a large pyramid scheme. Federal officials said Friday that 55-year-old Richard G. Maike of Owensboro had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for running a pyramid scheme in 2013 and 2014. Friday's announcement also said that...
Comments / 0