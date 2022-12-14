ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cashier robbed outside Henderson Dollar Tree

Police are looking for a suspect in a robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Thursday night. The Henderson Police Department says officers went to the Dollar Tree on South Green Street around 9:30 p.m. after a cashier reported being robbed outside the store. The cashier told police that she...
HENDERSON, KY
Group of nationwide ATM thieves arrested in Evansville, police say

Multiple people involved in a nationwide ATM theft ring have been arrested in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says it was notified about an attempted ATM theft that happened in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, and that the description of the incident matched with previous thefts that happened in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl

An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville

Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Police: Three arrested after fentanyl stakeout at Evansville home

Three people are facing charges after an undercover fentanyl investigation in Evansville, according to authorities. Investigators say they were they were conducting surveillance at a home on Stanmore Drive on Thursday while a controlled purchase of fentanyl was made from 25-year-old Patric Dugan, who also had a warrant for his arrest.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Armed robbery suspect taken into custody in Evansville

An Evansville man has been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a Sunoco gas station. Officers were dispatched to the Sunoco gas station on Washington Avenue for a Robbery in progress on Saturday just before 6:00 p.m. Authorities say an employee at Sunoco told them he was robbed...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Jury trial scheduled for Evansville murder suspect

An arrest was made for the investigation of the murder of 25-year-old Jaylen A. Curlee that occurred on Judson Street. Shots were fired at Curlee’s house earlier this week. According to the Evansville Police Department, the person of interest in the case was identified as 23-year-old Kentar Collins. Police...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old

An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
EPD releases bodycam footage of fatal officer-involved shooting

DISCLAIMER: THIS STORY CONTAINS GRAPHIC DETAILS AND VIDEO THAT SOME MAY FIND DISTURBING. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. Police have released new details on a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday morning. The Evansville Police Department says that the man who was fatally shot on Friday morning had...
EVANSVILLE, IN
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Evansville

Officials with the Evansville Police Department confirm one person is dead after an officer-involved shooting Friday. EPD says that a 911 call was made from a home on North 3rd Avenue near West Florida Street around 10 a.m. Friday. They say the caller was talking about people being killed before the call went silent.
EVANSVILLE, IN
USI holds December graduation

The University of Southern Indiana held two Fall Commencement Ceremonies Saturday in the Screaming Eagles Arena. The 10:00 a.m. ceremony recognized all graduates from the College of Nursing and Health Professions, the Pott College of Science, Engineering, Education, and the School of Graduate Studies. The 1:00 p.m. ceremony recognized all...

