4 superb Lenovo laptops with tantalising deals to help kick off the holidays for gamers and creators alike

Deal | AMD Ryzen 9 5950X drops below US$500 on Amazon
More than two years ago, on November 5, 2020, AMD released the top-of-the-line enthusiast processor Ryzen 9 5950X. While its siblings, namely the Ryzen 9 5900 and Ryzen 9 5900X, are 12-core processors with 24 threads, the Ryzen 9 5950X sports 16 cores and 32 threads. The base clock value is 3.4 GHz across all cores and single-core boost speeds go as high as 4.9 GHz. The default TDP value of 105 W will increase depending on the overclocking settings. This processor comes unlocked and is very easy to push above the default clocks.
CES 2023 | Xgimi announces Mogo 2 Pro portable projector with seamless auto-focus and auto-keystone
The new Mogo 2 Pro is Xgimi's first projector to feature the company's latest version of Intelligent Screen Adaptation (ISA). The new version of ISA allows the projector to automatically focus the image and correct the keystone without interrupting playback. Chinese Tech Launch Accessory Gadget. Xgimi is fairly well-known for...
JMGO presents N1 Pro and N1 Ultra projectors with Leica branding
JMGO has introduced the N1 Pro and N1 Ultra, a new pair of projectors that are Chinese exclusives for the time being. JMGO has not acknowledged either model on its global social media channels, so we suspect neither are ready for release outside China just yet. If that does ever happen, expect JMGO to seek crowdfunding through platforms like Indiegogo before eventually bringing the projectors to Amazon.
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online
All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra avoids cooling system cost-cutting measures but standard model may suffer
Apparent details of the cooling systems being used throughout the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 series have surfaced, and it could make for worrying reading for those planning a purchase of the standard Galaxy S23 model. According to @OreXda, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be fitted with a nifty vapor chamber (VC) as part of its cooling system while the Galaxy S23+ will have to settle for heatpipe-based cooling. However, the entry-level Galaxy S23 will purportedly come with no specific cooling system, presumably beyond some flexible graphite sheets and carefully placed components.
Leaked PNY GeForce RTX 4070 Ti GPUs suggest RTX 4070 Ti is just a rebadged RTX 4080 12 GB
Ever since Nvidia scrapped the launch of the RTX 4080 12 GB, speculation has been high that the company will bring the GPU back as the RTX 4070 Ti. Earlier this month, we saw an ASUS TUF RTX 4070 Ti appear on Italian retailer Drako.it with a January 5 release date. Thanks to VideoCardz, it now appears that Nvidia will almost certainly launch the ill-fated RTX 4080 12 GB as the RTX 4070 Ti.
OPPO Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray launches as a Ski Edition of the flagship smartwatch
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartwatch Tablet Wearable. OPPO unveiled its Find N2 and N2 Flip as long-awaited updates to the company's foldable smartphone line-up, and did not even stop there, refreshing some existing devices with new colorway and themes into the bargain. Liks its traditionally rigid forebear, the curved OPPO...
Poco F5 GT and Redmi K60 Gaming Edition in doubt as Xiaomi hints at gaming smartphone policy change
Xiaomi has released several gaming-focused smartphones over the past year, with phones bearing the "GT" branding seeking to provide premium performance at a low price. In addition to that, the company has also launched smartphones—like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Poco F4 GT—with flagship SoCs but otherwise mid-range specs designed for gaming. It appears things may be set to change, however.
Pine64 announces PineTab2 Linux tablet powered by Rockchip RK3566
Pine64, the makers of inexpensive Linux gadgets like the Pinebook Pro and PinePhone, today announced the PineTab2. The tablet will use a Rockchip SoC and run Linux. It will ship sometime in February after the Chinese New Year. DIY Linux / Unix Tablet. Pine64 is well-known for making affordable open-source...
ThinkPhone by Motorola: ThinkPad spin-off smartphone leaks again in several marketing images
The ThinkPhone has leaked online again, approximately two months after Evan Blass first revealed details about the forthcoming smartphone. While Blass has not taken credit for these latest leaks, it appears that he has had a hand in them. Seemingly, the information has been pulled from an early ThinkPhone listing, with TheTechOutlook reporting several specifications as well as numerous marketing images.
Xiaomi Watch S2: 42 mm and 46 mm smartwatches now available in China ahead of likely global release
Xiaomi has started selling the Watch S2 in China, a smartwatch series that consists of 42 mm and 46 mm sizes. Only available in China for now, the Xiaomi Watch S2 features bright AMOLED displays, advanced health features and long battery life, regardless of the model chosen. Xiaomi is now...
OPPO Find N2 Flip launches with a bigger outer display and battery than the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4
After weeks of teasers, OPPO has finally debuted its latest generation of foldables: the OPPO Find N2 and Find N2 Flip. Both devices launched hours ago in China, and appear designed to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4 respectively—with the Find N2 Flip, in particular, looking like a proper rival.
MSI MEG 342C QD-OLED: New details leak for upcoming Quantum Dot OLED gaming monitor with KVM switch
MSI may have revealed the MEG 342C QD-OLED over six months ago, but the company has not shared any other details about the gaming monitor since. However, Twitter leaker @g01d3nm4ng0 has got their hands on images that appear to have been taken from presentation slides. Hence, it seems likely that MSI will showcase the MEG 342C QD-OLED again next month at CES 2023 in Las Vegas.
OPPO showcases all-glass smartphone concept alongside next-gen mobile device tech prototypes
Accessory Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. Most of OPPO's freshly-completed Inno Day 2022 event consisted of debuts for products intended for an imminent release to the market. However, the OEM also put some of its concepts for devices that might come after them on display. They include...
Vivo "X Flip" touted to launch as an upcoming clamshell foldable Android smartphone with a high-end SoC
5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The market for the clamshell type of foldable smartphone is finally starting to warm up at the end of 2022, with new additions that, with some exceptions like Motorola's icon-rebooting Razr 22, are their respective maker's take on the product name "Flip", such as the newest addition to the OPPO Find N series.
ViewSonic LS610WH and LS610HDH LED projectors arrive with 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness
The ViewSonic LS610 Series LED Projector has been unveiled. Two new projectors are included in the range, the LS610WH and the LS610HDH, designed for use in the meeting room, classroom or commercial spaces. The LED light source in both devices has a 30,000-hour life expectancy and up to 4,000 ANSI lumens brightness.
OPPO Air Glass 2 debuts as a new, light and accessibility-friendly augmented-reality product
Accessory AI Business Launch Software Virtual Reality (VR) / Augmented Reality (AR) Wearable. OPPO has already thrown in a launch for the Find N2 series, first-gen Flip variant and all, in conjunction with its annual Inno Day developer conference this year. The event has gone even further beyond that category into other areas of the latest results of the OEM's research and development.
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 – Why it's not coming to Europe
5G Android Foldable Touchscreen Smartphone Review Snippet. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 represents the second generation of this foldable smartphone. It is based on a large, internal 8.02 inch OLED display which uses LTPO 2.0 to adapt the frame rate to between 1 and 120 Hz. When folded, the user has access to a smaller, 6.56 inch AMOLED display which can also operate at up to 120 Hz. The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, boasts 12 GB of RAM, and, depending on the variant, has either 256, 512, or 1024 GB of internal storage.
Jaw-droppingly priced RTX 4080 is selling like hot cakes on Newegg
Nvidia announced the RTX 4090 and the RTX 4080 on September 20. While both cards have been commended for their stellar performance increases over RTX 30 Ampere GPUs, many have bemoaned Nvidia’s lackluster pricing, especially for the RTX 4080. But it appears RTX 4080’s sky-high price tag hasn’t dissuaded customers from buying the board as the card has become the best-selling GPU on Newegg.
Motorola Moto X40 arrives sporting Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 125 W charging for less than Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro
Motorola has introduced its alternative to the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. While the Moto X40 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a 165 Hz display, Motorola has priced the eventual Edge 40 Pro for CNY 3,399 (~US$489), undercutting the Xiaomi 13 by nearly US$100 at current exchange rates.
