Realme 10s debuts as China's latest sub-US$200 5,000mAh battery Android smartphone
5G Android Launch Smartphone Software Storage Touchscreen. Realme has added a new member to its new 10 series of Android smartphones. The 10s may be its most affordable variant thus far, yet offers 5G with its Dimensity 810 SoC. It is paired to 8GB of RAM as standard, and drives a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch-sampling rate.
MediaTek Dimensity 9200 outperforms the Apple A16 Bionic in GPU tests
MediaTek debuted the Dimensity 9200 over a month ago. At the moment, Vivo's new X90 series models are the only MediaTek Dimensity 9200-powered smartphones on the market. Popular performance tester Golden Reviewer has now put the Vivo X90 and the Dimensity 9200 through GPU benchmarks, with the results showcasing the new Immortalis-G715 performance chops.
OPPO Find X6 specs leak points to a beefed-up Android smartphone just an inch away from Pro status
The OPPO Find X6 is projected to launch as a premium Android smartphone, albeit one overshadowed by the debut of a Pro counterpart on the same day. However, according to the latest rumors, the OEM has furnished both X6 variants with all of its latest top-end specs - with the exception of one. Then again, the resulting camera upgrades could leave it thicker and heavier then potential rivals like the new Xiaomi 13.
Poco F5 GT and Redmi K60 Gaming Edition in doubt as Xiaomi hints at gaming smartphone policy change
Xiaomi has released several gaming-focused smartphones over the past year, with phones bearing the "GT" branding seeking to provide premium performance at a low price. In addition to that, the company has also launched smartphones—like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Poco F4 GT—with flagship SoCs but otherwise mid-range specs designed for gaming. It appears things may be set to change, however.
JMGO presents N1 Pro and N1 Ultra projectors with Leica branding
JMGO has introduced the N1 Pro and N1 Ultra, a new pair of projectors that are Chinese exclusives for the time being. JMGO has not acknowledged either model on its global social media channels, so we suspect neither are ready for release outside China just yet. If that does ever happen, expect JMGO to seek crowdfunding through platforms like Indiegogo before eventually bringing the projectors to Amazon.
OPPO showcases all-glass smartphone concept alongside next-gen mobile device tech prototypes
Accessory Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. Most of OPPO's freshly-completed Inno Day 2022 event consisted of debuts for products intended for an imminent release to the market. However, the OEM also put some of its concepts for devices that might come after them on display. They include...
Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 – Why it's not coming to Europe
5G Android Foldable Touchscreen Smartphone Review Snippet. The Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 represents the second generation of this foldable smartphone. It is based on a large, internal 8.02 inch OLED display which uses LTPO 2.0 to adapt the frame rate to between 1 and 120 Hz. When folded, the user has access to a smaller, 6.56 inch AMOLED display which can also operate at up to 120 Hz. The Xiaomi smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, boasts 12 GB of RAM, and, depending on the variant, has either 256, 512, or 1024 GB of internal storage.
ASUS PL64 mini-PC series introduced with Intel Alder Lake processors in a rugged case
ASUS has unveiled the PL64, another mini-PC series. Following on from the October release of the ExpertCenter PN53 series, the ASUS PL64 combines low-end Intel Alder Lake processors with a rugged chassis and plenty of connectivity. At launch, the ASUS PL64 will come with the following processor options:. Intel Celeron...
Vivo "X Flip" touted to launch as an upcoming clamshell foldable Android smartphone with a high-end SoC
5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The market for the clamshell type of foldable smartphone is finally starting to warm up at the end of 2022, with new additions that, with some exceptions like Motorola's icon-rebooting Razr 22, are their respective maker's take on the product name "Flip", such as the newest addition to the OPPO Find N series.
Xiaomi Watch S2: 42 mm and 46 mm smartwatches now available in China ahead of likely global release
Xiaomi has started selling the Watch S2 in China, a smartwatch series that consists of 42 mm and 46 mm sizes. Only available in China for now, the Xiaomi Watch S2 features bright AMOLED displays, advanced health features and long battery life, regardless of the model chosen. Xiaomi is now...
Deal | XFX Speedster SWFT319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CORE now 23% off on Amazon
After only 82 user ratings on Amazon, the XFX Speedster SWFT319 AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT CORE video card has a score of 4.5/5 stars. This figure comes as the result of 75% perfect scores, 10% 4/5 ratings, and 8% 3/5 reviews. The breakdown by feature highlights only three attributes, namely gaming performance (4.6/5), value for money (4.5), and noise level (4.3).
Sony Xperia 5 IV drops to lowest price ever
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is a smartphone with character. Sony has opted to give the device a 21:9 aspect ratio and features that are hard to find nowadays, such as a microSD slot, a notification LED and an audio jack. During our review, the Xperia 5 IV delivered some...
Alleged Intel Core i9-13900KS Cinebench R23 score surfaces online
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has been benchmarked on Cinebench R23, where it scores 2,366 and 40,998 in the single and multi-threaded tests. It bests both the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, albeit by a narrow margin. Desktop Intel Raptor Lake Leaks / Rumors. Intel's fastest Raptor Lake...
MSI Optix MAG274QRX Gaming Monitor Review: QHD 240 Hz goodness with excellent display characteristics for US$500
While 4K monitors are fast becoming the preferred choice for desktops and also as secondary screens for laptops, the market for FHD and QHD monitors hasn't really waned. Compared to many months ago, features such as wide color gamut coverage, HDR support, high refresh rates, and low response times are now becoming commonplace in QHD monitors at lower price points.
OPPO Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray launches as a Ski Edition of the flagship smartwatch
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartwatch Tablet Wearable. OPPO unveiled its Find N2 and N2 Flip as long-awaited updates to the company's foldable smartphone line-up, and did not even stop there, refreshing some existing devices with new colorway and themes into the bargain. Liks its traditionally rigid forebear, the curved OPPO...
Fresh Xperia 1 V leaks support and contradict tipster's specifications prediction for Sony's 2023 flagship smartphone
Back in October, the well-known Xperia leaker ZACKBUKS offered up a guess of what the Sony Xperia 1 V specifications would be. In charge of proceedings would be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 16 GB of RAM for support. Storage was predicted at 256 GB and 512 GB options, while the main camera system was put down as potentially 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. The tipster offered no prediction about the design but guessed the Xperia 1 V release date would be in summer 2023 with the device coming with Android 13.
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online
All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
ONEXPLAYER 2: Indiegogo campaign date changed again as company reveals prices and memory configurations
One-netbook has changed the Indiegogo campaign launch date for the ONEXPLAYER 2 again, having last done so at the end of November. For reference, One-netbook had hoped to start crowdfunding the ONEXPLAYER 2 on November 25. However, it then postponed this launch date to December 20, with deliveries set for March or April 2023.
Full Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs posted as huge Galaxy S23 series dummy unit image dump leaves nothing to the imagination
A couple of big Galaxy S23-related leaks have hit the Internet, with TENAA revealing key details about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and /Leaks offering up a huge selection of images showing dummy units of the S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra. The TENAA listing is for a device model SM-S9180, which has been accepted as being the Galaxy S23 Ultra. As can be seen in the screenshot posted below, the key specifications are included, such as the 8-core processor with a CPU frequency of up to 3.36 GHz (optimized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) and the choice of 8 GB or 12 GB of RAM. There are also storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB listed.
Samsung prepping foldable OLED display laptop with the largest screen diagonal when closed
Tucked in an industry report about Samsung's production plans for laptops with OLED displays comes the tip that it is also preparing to release one with a foldable 17.3-inch panel of its own come 2023. Samsung was supposed to out it this year, but has apparently postponed the launch for reasons that are not shared by the industry insiders in the Korean media report citing research firm Omdia.
