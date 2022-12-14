With a launch price of US$999, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ arrived back in March 2019 as one of the brand's second handset of its generation in terms of price and features. The top model was the US$1,299 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Now, those looking for an affordable smartphone should take into account the renewed deals available for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon, since the prices start at US$179.99 for "acceptable condition" unlocked units and even lower for a few carrier-locked handsets.

8 HOURS AGO