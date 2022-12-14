Read full article on original website
Nubia introduces another RedMagic gaming monitor with 2.5K resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate combination
Nubia has finally started selling the second of the two RedMagic gaming monitors that it announced in July. To recap, Nubia presented two 27-inch gaming monitors aimed at Esports gamers, both with high contrast ratios and peak brightness levels. For some reason, it took the company until October to release the 4K and 160 Hz edition and until December before bringing the 2.5K and 240 Hz version to market.
Xiaomi Watch S2: 42 mm and 46 mm smartwatches now available in China ahead of likely global release
Xiaomi has started selling the Watch S2 in China, a smartwatch series that consists of 42 mm and 46 mm sizes. Only available in China for now, the Xiaomi Watch S2 features bright AMOLED displays, advanced health features and long battery life, regardless of the model chosen. Xiaomi is now...
JMGO presents N1 Pro and N1 Ultra projectors with Leica branding
JMGO has introduced the N1 Pro and N1 Ultra, a new pair of projectors that are Chinese exclusives for the time being. JMGO has not acknowledged either model on its global social media channels, so we suspect neither are ready for release outside China just yet. If that does ever happen, expect JMGO to seek crowdfunding through platforms like Indiegogo before eventually bringing the projectors to Amazon.
OPPO showcases all-glass smartphone concept alongside next-gen mobile device tech prototypes
Accessory Gadget Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Smartwatch Touchscreen Wearable. Most of OPPO's freshly-completed Inno Day 2022 event consisted of debuts for products intended for an imminent release to the market. However, the OEM also put some of its concepts for devices that might come after them on display. They include...
Vivo "X Flip" touted to launch as an upcoming clamshell foldable Android smartphone with a high-end SoC
5G Android Chinese Tech Foldable Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The market for the clamshell type of foldable smartphone is finally starting to warm up at the end of 2022, with new additions that, with some exceptions like Motorola's icon-rebooting Razr 22, are their respective maker's take on the product name "Flip", such as the newest addition to the OPPO Find N series.
ASUS PL64 mini-PC series introduced with Intel Alder Lake processors in a rugged case
ASUS has unveiled the PL64, another mini-PC series. Following on from the October release of the ExpertCenter PN53 series, the ASUS PL64 combines low-end Intel Alder Lake processors with a rugged chassis and plenty of connectivity. At launch, the ASUS PL64 will come with the following processor options:. Intel Celeron...
OPPO Watch 3 Pro Glacier Gray launches as a Ski Edition of the flagship smartwatch
Accessory Android Audio Launch Smartwatch Tablet Wearable. OPPO unveiled its Find N2 and N2 Flip as long-awaited updates to the company's foldable smartphone line-up, and did not even stop there, refreshing some existing devices with new colorway and themes into the bargain. Liks its traditionally rigid forebear, the curved OPPO...
Poco F5 GT and Redmi K60 Gaming Edition in doubt as Xiaomi hints at gaming smartphone policy change
Xiaomi has released several gaming-focused smartphones over the past year, with phones bearing the "GT" branding seeking to provide premium performance at a low price. In addition to that, the company has also launched smartphones—like the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and Poco F4 GT—with flagship SoCs but otherwise mid-range specs designed for gaming. It appears things may be set to change, however.
Valve comments on Steam Deck 2, Steam Controller 2 and Steam Machines while dismissing AMD Ryzen 7 6800U handhelds
The Verge has managed to tease a few details from Valve about upcoming hardware. While Valve has been open of its plan to bring 'new versions of Steam Deck to market', Valve's Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais, a UX designer and a developer respectively, have provided more information about the company's direction of travel for the next few years.
Fresh Xperia 1 V leaks support and contradict tipster's specifications prediction for Sony's 2023 flagship smartphone
Back in October, the well-known Xperia leaker ZACKBUKS offered up a guess of what the Sony Xperia 1 V specifications would be. In charge of proceedings would be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with 16 GB of RAM for support. Storage was predicted at 256 GB and 512 GB options, while the main camera system was put down as potentially 48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP. The tipster offered no prediction about the design but guessed the Xperia 1 V release date would be in summer 2023 with the device coming with Android 13.
Alleged Intel Core i9-13900KS Cinebench R23 score surfaces online
The Intel Core i9-13900KS has been benchmarked on Cinebench R23, where it scores 2,366 and 40,998 in the single and multi-threaded tests. It bests both the Intel Core i9-13900K and AMD Ryzen 9 7950X, albeit by a narrow margin. Desktop Intel Raptor Lake Leaks / Rumors. Intel's fastest Raptor Lake...
Deal | Renewed Samsung Galaxy S10+ 128 GB available on Amazon for less than US$220
With a launch price of US$999, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ arrived back in March 2019 as one of the brand's second handset of its generation in terms of price and features. The top model was the US$1,299 Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Now, those looking for an affordable smartphone should take into account the renewed deals available for the Samsung Galaxy S10+ on Amazon, since the prices start at US$179.99 for "acceptable condition" unlocked units and even lower for a few carrier-locked handsets.
ONEXPLAYER 2: Indiegogo campaign date changed again as company reveals prices and memory configurations
One-netbook has changed the Indiegogo campaign launch date for the ONEXPLAYER 2 again, having last done so at the end of November. For reference, One-netbook had hoped to start crowdfunding the ONEXPLAYER 2 on November 25. However, it then postponed this launch date to December 20, with deliveries set for March or April 2023.
Intel Core i9-13980HX specifications leak online
All of the leaks around Intel's upcoming Raptor Lake laptop processors concluded that the Core i9-13900HX will be the flagship SKU. The chip even showed up on Geekbench and bested the current performance champion (Core i9-12950HX) in single and multi-threaded workloads. However, Intel has yet another high-end Raptor Lake laptop CPU in the pipeline called the Core i9-13980HX.
OnePlus 11: First official teaser for the upcoming flagship Android smartphone finally drops during the brand's latest keynote
OnePlus has confirmed that its upcoming flagship Android smartphone is called the 11 today (December 17, 2022). The brand has also dropped an official preview clip that seems to confirm a premium design update in line with the device's leaks to date. Its launch date remains a mystery, however, as OnePlus preferred to devote its birthday speech to its future instead.
Displace TV: Wireless OLED Smart TV with no power cable teased ahead of CES 2023 showcase
Displace, a startup, has announced what promises to be an unusual OLED Smart TV. Reputedly, the Displace TV dispenses with a power cable. Instead, Displace installs four proprietary batteries that should last up to 180 hours between charges. In other words, Displace claims that the batteries will last for a month when using its TV for 6 hours per day. Assuming the Displace TV offers the same power efficiency as other OLED Smart TVs, it would need to pack approximately 15 kWh worth of batteries.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti shows up on Geekbench's OpenCL database
It has been widely known that Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4080 12 GB would end up as the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. Some reports suggested Nvidia would launch it at CES 2022 alongside the Ada Lovelace laptop GPUs. A couple of new Geekbench entries show how the graphics card fares in its OpenCL benchmark.
Sony Xperia 5 IV drops to lowest price ever
The Sony Xperia 5 IV is a smartphone with character. Sony has opted to give the device a 21:9 aspect ratio and features that are hard to find nowadays, such as a microSD slot, a notification LED and an audio jack. During our review, the Xperia 5 IV delivered some...
MSI Optix MAG274QRX Gaming Monitor Review: QHD 240 Hz goodness with excellent display characteristics for US$500
While 4K monitors are fast becoming the preferred choice for desktops and also as secondary screens for laptops, the market for FHD and QHD monitors hasn't really waned. Compared to many months ago, features such as wide color gamut coverage, HDR support, high refresh rates, and low response times are now becoming commonplace in QHD monitors at lower price points.
Samsung prepping foldable OLED display laptop with the largest screen diagonal when closed
Tucked in an industry report about Samsung's production plans for laptops with OLED displays comes the tip that it is also preparing to release one with a foldable 17.3-inch panel of its own come 2023. Samsung was supposed to out it this year, but has apparently postponed the launch for reasons that are not shared by the industry insiders in the Korean media report citing research firm Omdia.
