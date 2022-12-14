Read full article on original website
Playtime: Where to see holiday lights, find last-minute gifts
Now that school is out for the holiday break and the alarms are off at the house for a bit, we have time to do some of the fun holiday events I’ve been seeing on social media and our yearly traditions. So sure, we now have some time, but will a couple of post 7am wake-ups magically fill us with the energy and motivation to do so? While writing this on a Friday night after having taken a trip down to Archie McPhee directly after a half-day pick-up, I’m not so sure. So I’m making the list and we can all check it (twice) if we’re up for it!
City invites you to stay active this winter with CRAZE guide
The winter edition of MLT CRAZE is now online. It’s a guide to all activities at Mountlake Terrace Recreation and Parks over the next few months. This issue of CRAZE is interactive, digital-only and mobile-friendly. It can be found at issuu.com/mltrec1968. Registration is underway for winter programs for children,...
Under the weather: The chance for snow returns as we inch closer to Christmas
The words “snow” and “Christmas” oftentimes go together like “peanut butter” and “jelly” unless you live in Western Washington — then they are more like the words “oil” and “water.” If you’ve lived in the area for any length of time, you know to not hold your breath for that “white Christmas” (which is meteorologically defined as an inch of snow on the ground on Christmas).
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
Council agrees on salary range for new city manager, hears from county’s Economic Alliance
How much the new Mountlake Terrace City Manager should be paid was the topic of a long debate by members of the Mountlake Terrace City Council during their Dec. 15 work/study session. Councilmember Rick Ryan was absent from the meeting and was excused. Interim City Manager Andrew Neiditz, who is...
Mountlake Terrace Police Blotter: Dec. 9-16, 2022
22700 block 39th Avenue West: Police were called to the scene of a death investigation in which a man died of a gunshot wound. Witnesses told police the victim accidentally shot himself and detectives were investigating. 24000 block Van Ry Boulevard: A man told police that someone entered his unlocked...
Retiring Councilmember Doug McCardle says future is bright for Mountlake Terrace
As he prepares to leave the Mountlake Terrace City Council next week, Councilmember Doug McCardle said he is proud of what the council accomplished during his 13 years of service – and he looks forward to what the future holds for the city he loves. “I will miss it...
School board elects officers, addresses ongoing criticism of support for transgender students
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Dec. 13, meeting voted to reelect Nancy Katims as its president, Deborah Kilgore as vice president and Carin Chase as legislative representative. Per the school district’s policy, the three positions must be voted on each fall. Katims, Kilgore and Chase...
