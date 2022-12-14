Read full article on original website
Norman Reedus Joins Cast Of ‘John Wick’ Spin-Off ‘Ballerina’
Norman Reedus is the most recent addition to the cast of the much-anticipated Ballerina. The film is a spin-off of John Wick, which has become quite a well-loved franchise at this point. The movie stars Ana de Armas as Rooney, an incredibly well-trained ballerina assassin. Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane are also set to return in their roles from the other Wick films.
A ‘Death Stranding’ Movie Is in the Works
A group of ambitious creatives will soon attempt the impossible: To make a truly great movie based on the video game. The game in this case is the recent hit Death Stranding from Hideo Kojima and his Kojima Productions company. Kojima previously was the auteur behind such legendary games as the Metal Gear and Metal Gear Solid franchises. This new film will come from Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios, the production company that was behind the recent horror hit Barbarian.
Dwayne Johnson Reportedly Refused ‘Shazam 2’ Cameo
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who’s recently taken on the role of DC Comics anti-hero Black Adam, reportedly turned down a cameo in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. It seems like a strange choice, especially since most fans know of Black Adam through his connection to Shazam. Black Adam is frequently featured as one of Shazam’s biggest antagonists. Black Adam itself, released on October 21, 2022, introduced the character to the larger moviegoing world, as well as established the Justice Society Of America.
DC Is Making a Young Superman Movie
The Man of Steel returns ... but not the one you know. New DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn confirmed on his Twitter account that the rumors are true and Henry Cavill’s return as Superman is over — and consisted entirely of his post-credits cameo in Black Adam. That’s because Gunn himself is working on the script for a new Superman movie that will not star Henry Cavill. (In his own social media posting, Cavill wrote ““this news isn’t the easiest, but that’s life.”)
The Worst Movies of 2022
Time flies at the movies — the good movies. At a bad movie, time seems to stand still, to dilate in defiance of the laws of nature. (Sometimes, when I close my eyes at night, I am back watching The Oogieloves in the Big Balloon Adventure. I don’t know why or how. But it is true.) As the old saying goes: No great movie is too long. No bad movie is too short.
Robert Pattinson’s Batman Is Not Joining the DCU, Says James Gunn
It seems like not a day goes by lately without some sort of news about DC Studios: The movies that aren’t happening, the movies that might happen, the movies that already happened but then got canceled before they could make their way to theaters or streaming. Sometimes, things shift...
Superman and Wonder Woman Cameos Cut From ‘The Flash’
From all appearances, The Flash was meant to be the first chapter of a totally new phase of the DC Comics movie universe. It was going to reintroduce Michael Keaton as the classic movie Batman, and seemingly would have reconfigured DC continuity through the use of time travel and alternate timelines. (The film is based on a comics storyline called “Flashpoint,” where a character travels into the past and totally rewrites DC history.) The movie would have then led into future DC cinematic installments like a Batgirl movie that was also to co-star Keaton’s Batman.
IMDb Names ‘The Batman’ as Top Movie of 2022
Where would we be without the Internet Movie Database? Can you imagine a world where there was no central place to find the running time of The War of the Roses or how much it cost to make Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer? It would be a nightmare. Thank you, IMDb.
Daniel Craig Says James Bond Isn’t Really Dead
If you haven’t seen No Time to Die by now ... well ... you probably don’t care that much about it. But if you didn’t, spoiler alert: James Bond died. (RIP to this fictional character.) At the end of the movie, Bond, played by Daniel Craig, sacrificed...
’80s, ’90s, and 2000s Movies That Could Never Be Made Today
There is almost no aspect of life that hasn’t changed in the last 40 years — and sometimes drastically. How we consume media, how we interact with one another, how we communicate, how we think, the words we use ... it’s all almost unrecognizable from the early 1980s.
‘Avatar 3’: What Will Happen After ‘The Way of Water’
Avatar: The Way of Water is a movie event a decade in the making. But if all goes as planned, it won’t be the last. James Cameron had already shot Avatar 3 (at least the motion capture for it) before The Way of Water ever opened in theaters, and he’s got the full franchise mapped out through Avatar 5.
The Best TV Shows Of 2022
As 2022 winds down, it’s time to look back on the best TV series that have graced the small screen since January. They’ve made us laugh, cry, and even see the world through a different perspective. TV is no longer something we throw on in the background while making dinner — these days, it’s more a form of high art. Many shows require our full attention, serving the same level of engaging drama once reserved for the movie theater.
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Review: A Gorgeous Return to Pandora
James Cameron hasn’t made a movie since the first Avatar in 2009. You may wonder what he’s been doing for the last 13 years — until you watch this sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which very much feels like a decade’s worth of accumulated ideas crammed into a single, wildly ambitious (and slightly overstuffed) film. It’s jammed with massive action sequences, weird alien lifeforms, and a heartfelt message about the power of family and the importance of living in harmony with the natural world. If all goes as planned, The Way of Water will be the first of four Avatar sequels James Cameron makes over the next six years — but it doesn’t seem like Cameron held anything back for the next three Avatars.
‘Avatar’: What You Need To Know Before You See ‘The Way of Water’
The rap on the first Avatar — even though it is the highest-grossing film in the history of cinema — is that no one remembers it. Supposedly, James Cameron’s magnum opus left behind no cultural footprint whatsoever. I tend to disagree; nobody who saw Avatar forgot the characters’ distinctive look, or the awesome 3D aerial sequences. I certainly didn’t.
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
