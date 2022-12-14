James Cameron hasn’t made a movie since the first Avatar in 2009. You may wonder what he’s been doing for the last 13 years — until you watch this sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, which very much feels like a decade’s worth of accumulated ideas crammed into a single, wildly ambitious (and slightly overstuffed) film. It’s jammed with massive action sequences, weird alien lifeforms, and a heartfelt message about the power of family and the importance of living in harmony with the natural world. If all goes as planned, The Way of Water will be the first of four Avatar sequels James Cameron makes over the next six years — but it doesn’t seem like Cameron held anything back for the next three Avatars.

5 DAYS AGO