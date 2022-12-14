Read full article on original website
Chamber Announces 2022 Blue Bucks Promotion Winners
Blue Bucks Winner Sharon Hoover with her bag of gift cards to local businesses! The gift cards were purchased with funding from Enterprise Bank & Trust to support local small businesses. Courtesy/Chamber. Samizdat Bookstore & Teahouse Owner Jill Lang is presented with a check donated by Blue Bucks winner Colleen...
Los Alamos Chamber Of Commerce Holiday Events
Dec. 17, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Support LAHS Band, Orchestra and Dance, with a screening of “A Christmas Story” followed by “White Christmas.” Live music and Santa Clause, cookies and hot cocoa for sale. Tickets can be purchased in advance $15 for adults, $10 kids under 18. sala.losalamos.com
Santa Fe Indian School Holiday Bazaar Dec. 17
From the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council:. Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but the busy holiday shopping season is still very much underway, and the Santa Fe Indian School Parent Advisory Council’s (SFIS PAC) Holiday Bazaar is a perfect opportunity to find beautiful, one-of-a-kind gifts made by local artists.
Los Alamos Rotary Club To Commemorate 10th Anniversary Of LAHS Memorial Garden Tuesday Dec. 20, 2022
Members of the NJROTC present the colors during the Dec. 20, 2012 dedication of the LAHS Memorial Garden. The Rotary Club will commemorate its 10th anniversary with a special ceremony Dec. 20, 2022. Courtesy photo. A wreath left in honor of those students remembered at the LAHS Memorial Garden, which...
Aspen’s ‘Girls On The Run’ Program Wraps Up Fall Season
Kaya Wilson and Gianna Rolfe, members of the Aspen Elementary Girls on the Run team, participated in the Jingle Bell 5k in Santa Fe. Courtesy/LAPS. The Aspen Girls on the Run team wrapped up the fall season running in the Jingle Bell 5K in Santa Fe earlier this month. Every student ran with a buddy and finished the jingle bell/holiday-themed race which drew over 100 participants.
Daily Postcard: Blue Skies & Snowcapped Sangre de Cristos
Daily Postcard: Sunny blue skies and snowcapped Sangre de Cristo Mountains viewed Friday from N.M. 502 heading east toward Pojoaque. Photo by Carol A. Clark/ladailypost.com.
Scenes From Swearing In Ceremony For Elected Officials
State Representative for Dist. 43 Christine Chandler, center, is sworn into office by Los Alamos County Clerk Naomi Maestas while husband and newly elected County Assessor George Chandler looks on. The swearing in ceremony was held Thursday night in Council Chambers at the Los Alamos County Municipal Building. Photo by Kirsten Laskey/ladailypost.com.
DOE/NNSA: Comment Period Begins For Installation Of Storage Units At LANL Firing Range
The Department of Energy National Nuclear Security Administration’s (DOE/NNSA) Los Alamos Field Office has issued a Floodplain Assessment for the Technical Area 72 Outdoor Live Fire Range Storage Units Installation Project for a 15-day review and comment period commencing with publication of this notice. DOE/NNSA is proposing storage unit...
Canceled: December Bradbury Science Museum Periodic Table
Periodic Table is taking a holiday break this month of December and looks forward to presenting the next Periodic Table Jan. 16, 2023. In the meantime, see the newest issue of @TheBradbury.
LANL News Roundup: Methane Emissions & A Tour Of The Laboratory’s Operational History
A team at Los Alamos National Laboratory has been researching the sources of methane pollution in the Four Corners and San Juan Basin for more than a decade, ever since NASA satellite imagery and Los Alamos ground sensors detected a methane hot spot over the area that persisted through 2012. Read the full story here. Courtesy/LANL.
Scene Of Backyard Battle Over Bread Crumbs
Scene of a battle in a backyard on Barranca Mesa after putting out some bread crumbs today for the birds. An Abert’s squirrel found the crumbs and was chowing down when a raven arrived and wanted to eat some,. too. The squirrel wasn’t having any of that and sent...
Sidewalk Closure On Canyon At 39th Begins Tuesday Dec. 20
Weather permitting, Los Alamos County Traffic and Streets Division crews will be closing the sidewalk at the intersection of Canyon Road and 39th Street beginning Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pedestrian traffic will be detoured to the North side of Canyon Road at the intersection of Canyon Road and Diamond Drive. Crews...
All Shall Be Well: The Remedy For Racism
Clergy from left, Deacon Cynthia Biddlecomb, retired; Pastor Nicolé Ferry, Assistant Rector Lynn Finnegan and Pastor Deb Church. Courtesy photo. Over the past three months, I’ve participated in an intense class on racism in our country. It’s been demanding in terms of time, intellectual capacity, and perhaps most of all, heart capacity.
LA Girls Get First Win Of Season Dropping Belen 57-44
The Topper girls’ basketball team runs onto the court in Griffith Gym Friday night for a contest against the Belen Eagles. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com. GG Romero is closely guarded by Jadarose Wright as she drives into the goal for one of her 29 points scored for the night. She was top scorer for the game. Photo by John McHale/ladailypost.com.
