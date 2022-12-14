ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, VA

thenewsprogress.com

Wright wins Industrial Strength Leadership Award

The Virginia Manufacturers Association Political Action Committee (VMAPAC) and Virginia Manufacturers Association (VMA) awarded this year’s VMAPAC Industrial Strength Leadership Award to deserving members of the House of Delegates. Among the recipients is 61st District Delegate Tommy Wright, representing Amelia, Cumberland, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and part of Lunenburg Counties. Wright...
VIRGINIA STATE
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
southhillenterprise.com

Brodnax Police Chief struck by tractor trailer in fatal accident

Earlier today, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was fatally injured when struck by a tractor trailer in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. We are told that the incident occurred near the town water tower about 100 yards from the county line. Chief Carey was...
BRODNAX, VA
rrspin.com

As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing

While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
NBC12

Brodnax police chief dies in crash on U.S. 58

Robert Cooper, who has been putting up a live nativity display for the last seven years, created the “Please Return Baby Jesus” sign after his baby Jesus was stolen. Police say the bus merged into the tractor-trailer’s path. The tractor-trailer then ran off the left side of the interstate, continued into the median and struck an embankment.
BRODNAX, VA
WRAL

Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
thenewsprogress.com

Wrestlers Go 1-2

The Mecklenburg County High School wrestling team went 1-2 in a Piedmont District quad match on Thursday. The Phoenix defeated Halifax County but fell to Patrick County and Bassett. Mecklenburg senior Kevin Price improved to 10-0 on the season with three wins on the day while sophomore Bryson Burns improved...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
cbs17

Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river

WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC

