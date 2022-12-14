Read full article on original website
Related
Police chief hit by pickup truck, killed in crash in town of Brodnax
The police chief with the town of Brodnax -- on the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick County -- has reportedly died after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Route 58.
Police chief hit by tractor-trailer, killed in crash in town of Brodnax
The police chief with the town of Brodnax -- on the border of Mecklenburg and Brunswick County -- has reportedly died after being struck by a tractor-trailer on U.S. Route 58.
thenewsprogress.com
Wright wins Industrial Strength Leadership Award
The Virginia Manufacturers Association Political Action Committee (VMAPAC) and Virginia Manufacturers Association (VMA) awarded this year’s VMAPAC Industrial Strength Leadership Award to deserving members of the House of Delegates. Among the recipients is 61st District Delegate Tommy Wright, representing Amelia, Cumberland, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, and part of Lunenburg Counties. Wright...
40,000 pounds of meatballs spill during truck crash in Virginia
The driver of a tractor-trailer was charged after an overnight crash that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Virginia.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
I-95 tractor trailer wreck wreaks havoc for commuters
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. - On today’s date (December 16, 2022) at approximately 12;22 AM the Virginia State Police was notified of a motor vehicle crash southbound 95 north of the 8 mile marker. All northbound and southbound lanes were blocked until 4;30 AM. Preliminary investigations reveal that a 2000...
40K pounds of meatballs spilled in I-95 crash
A tractor-trailer driver was charged after an overnight crash Friday that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Greensville County.
southhillenterprise.com
Brodnax Police Chief struck by tractor trailer in fatal accident
Earlier today, Brodnax Police Chief Joe Carey was fatally injured when struck by a tractor trailer in the 200 block of Piney Pond Road (US 58) in Brodnax. We are told that the incident occurred near the town water tower about 100 yards from the county line. Chief Carey was...
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSET
Actor-developer power couple transforming historic hotel in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WSET) — An actor from the OWN's hit series Greenleaf and his wife are giving a facelift to a historic hotel on the Southside. Julian Brittano and Karie Brittano, Co-CEOs of the Rook Hotels, are turning the John Randolph Hotel in South Boston into a boutique hotel.
Roanoke Rapids police find person's remains inside car at bottom of Roanoke River
WELDON, N.C. — Roanoke Rapids police confirmed Wednesday they found a car with a body inside at the bottom of the Roanoke River. Authorities are working to identify the person's remains found in the water by U.S. Highway 158 in Weldon. "We're unable to determine who it is, whether...
Former North Carolina teacher had ‘inappropriate activity’ with student, sheriff says
A Granville County teacher was arrested on Tuesday after having 'inappropriate activity' with a student, the sheriff said.
rrspin.com
As search continues for Shearin, West added to RRPD's missing
While the Roanoke Rapids Police Department continues its search for Kunta Shearin, another man, Keyon West, has been added to the city’s list of missing persons. Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin said Monday the department received notification on December 5 that West had not been seen since around noon on December 2.
NBC12
Brodnax police chief dies in crash on U.S. 58
Robert Cooper, who has been putting up a live nativity display for the last seven years, created the “Please Return Baby Jesus” sign after his baby Jesus was stolen. Police say the bus merged into the tractor-trailer’s path. The tractor-trailer then ran off the left side of the interstate, continued into the median and struck an embankment.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
WITN
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
thenewsprogress.com
Wrestlers Go 1-2
The Mecklenburg County High School wrestling team went 1-2 in a Piedmont District quad match on Thursday. The Phoenix defeated Halifax County but fell to Patrick County and Bassett. Mecklenburg senior Kevin Price improved to 10-0 on the season with three wins on the day while sophomore Bryson Burns improved...
‘Never say not my child:’ Moms bring awareness to fentanyl crisis with Christmas tree in Vance County
Data from the North Carolina Chief Medical Examiner's Office show a 300 percent increase in deaths involving the drug between 2016 and 2020.
cbs17
Body found in car recovered from Halifax County river
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) – Rescue crews have recovered a body from the Roanoke River at the North Hampton County-Halifax County line. Inside was the unidentified body of a person. Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin confirmed the vehicle belongs to Keyon West. He was reported missing by his family...
Coat drive and giveaway in Durham
The first day of winter is next week, and there's a way you can help make sure those in need will be prepared with a nice warm coat.
Comments / 0